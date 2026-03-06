Four Official Visits Locked In for Nation's No. 2 Recruit John Meredith

One of the very best prospects and the single best cornerback in the 2027 college football recruiting cycle is navigating his way through serious interest from major programs, and now appears ready to take in some critical official visits soon.

Five-star Fort Worth (Tex.) cornerback John Meredith has scheduled four official visits to take a closer look at those programs that remain in contention as he nears a decision.

Four SEC powerhouses and one Big Ten blue blood, all among the top dozen recruiting classes in the 2027 class heading into spring, are in the conversation for the player considered one of the very best in the country right now.

Where is he headed?

First up, Meredith will head to the SEC to meet in person with Alabama , where he’ll get a closer look at the Crimson Tide on May 29.

Alabama currently rates as the No. 11 recruiting class in the country, according to an industry weighted ranking of the best teams.

Meredith would be the highest-rated player in Alabama’s 2027 class if he committed in a class currently headlined by No. 10 edge rusher JaBarrius Garror.

In-state blue bloods up next

From there, Meredith will meet with Texas on June 5.

While the Longhorns are yet to earn the pledge of a cornerback, they have a strong defensive group led by No. 16 edge rusher Cameron Hall, and still boast No. 2 ranked wide receiver Easton Royal in a class ranked No. 9 nationally.

The second-ranked recruiting class will also get a closer look at Meredith when he takes an official visit to Texas A&M on June 12.

Seven of the Aggies’ current 10 commitments play on the defensive side of the ball, including the top two safeties in the country, No. 1 Kamarul Dorsey and No. 2 JayQuan Snell.

No. 5 cornerback Raylaun Henry also highlights Texas A&M’s strong group.

Finally, to Columbus

Meredith is poised to wrap up a whirlwind tour at Ohio State on June 19.

No other program is more highly placed in the national average recruiting rankings, as the Buckeyes rank No. 1 in the country heading into March.

At the top of that list of nine pledges is the consensus No. 1 ranked edge rusher David Jacobs, a Five-Star Plus player from Roswell, Ga. who is the third-best prospect in the country at any position.

How Meredith rates as a player

Meredith has long been considered one of the very best players in the 2027 recruiting class.

The cornerback is ranked no lower than No. 5 nationally overall regardless of position by the national average and is the consensus best player at his position in the country this cycle.

Meredith is rated as the No. 1 cornerback and the No. 2 overall prospect, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

That average marks him as a consensus five-star prospect, although Rivals goes further, cementing Meredith as a Five-Star Plus player.

What does Five-Star Plus mean?

Basically, it means he’s a super recruit. Can’t miss. A generational talent. On paper, anyway.

A five-star plus rating from Rivals indicates that a player is not merely a five-star prospect according to their recruiting analysts, but is also considered a five-star player across multiple major ranking services aside from Rivals, like 247Sports, ESPN, etc.

Such prospects score exceptionally high in the various combined industry evaluations and are considered the very top tier of the elite among high school football recruits.

What the experts are saying

One in-state SEC program appears to be running away with the player, according to the latest analyst projections for where he’ll eventually sign.

Texas A&M is way out in front of the competition for Meredith, with an expected 97.7 percent chance to earn his final commitment, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

All other schools are currently under 1 percent by that metric, but they’ll have a chance to change that situation in the coming weeks.

(Rivals)