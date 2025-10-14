College football rankings: BCS reveals Top 25 poll for Week 8
There were some notable differences between the BCS top 25 college football rankings and the other various national polls as the first poll was revealed as we move into the second full month of the 2025 regular season.
What would the BCS rankings have looked like this week?
Here’s what the old BCS computers would have made of the top 25 college football rankings moving into Week 8, thanks to the folks at BCSKnowHow.com.
College football rankings: BCS reveals Top 25 poll for Week 8
25. Washington. Unlike the other national rankings, where the Huskies only received votes, the BCS computers believe this is one of the 25 best teams in college football, playing to a solid 5-1 record so far and boasting some legit offensive playmakers.
24. Illinois. Slipping out of the AP rankings after its second loss, but staying in the Coaches poll, Illinois clings to a place in the first BCS model, but is likely out of the playoff picture with losses to Indiana by 53 and Ohio State by 18.
23. Virginia. One of college football’s more dynamic offenses helped lead to an upset over Florida State a couple weeks ago, and a winnable schedule going forward that could make the ACC title race interesting.
22. USF. Ranked and then unranked and now re-ranked, the Bulls improved to 5-1 and linger around the top of a competitive American Conference.
21. Memphis. Likewise, the Tigers became college football’s first 6-0 team and are playing some good offense, but key games against USF, Tulane, and Navy will prove whether they’re really playoff material.
20. Utah. Back in the national rankings after two dominant victories against West Virginia and Arizona State, scoring over 40 points each time, and the Utes once again look like contenders in the Big 12.
19. Vanderbilt. The loss at Alabama spoils the Commodores’ perfect record, but this is still an offense that can put up some serious points and hosts LSU this weekend.
18. USC. An important win against then-ranked Michigan puts the Trojans back in the AP, Coaches, and BCS rankings this week on the back of a better defensive effort, but another test follows at Notre Dame on Saturday.
17. Texas. Arch Manning looked a little better and the Longhorns’ defense put on a show in upsetting Oklahoma to avoid falling to .500, but tougher games await.
16. Missouri. Losing at home to Alabama snaps the Tigers’ 15-game home win streak, but this is still one of college football’s most potent scoring offenses.
15. Oklahoma. That fearsome Sooners defense didn’t look its usual self in the loss to Texas, and now they head into arguably the toughest remaining schedule in college football against a battery of ranked SEC teams.
14. Notre Dame. The Golden Domers have won four straight since that 0-2 start, but get a step-up in competition awaits against rival USC this weekend.
13. BYU. They needed some overtime magic to avoid the upset, but the Cougars pulled out a gutsy win over Arizona to stay undefeated and atop the Big 12 standings with a date against rival Utah next.
12. Tennessee. The SEC’s best scoring offense and worst scoring defense head into Alabama this weekend in another major test, already with one loss against Georgia.
11. Georgia Tech. Sitting at 6-0 for the first time since 2011, the Yellow Jackets go to Duke this Saturday and look ahead to a winnable schedule that should keep this team in ACC title contention going forward.
10. LSU. The loss to Ole Miss still sticks out and gives the Tigers a little less breathing room heading into a road test at Vanderbilt, especially as this offense still fails to live up to its potential as Garrett Nussmeier nurses a lingering injury and this ground game is missing in action.
9. Oregon. Losing at home for the first time since 2022 raises some new questions about the Ducks’ staying power in the Big Ten title picture, especially since the win at Penn State doesn’t look so great anymore in the wake of PSU’s full-spectrum collapse.
8. Georgia. They needed some controversial calls to help, but the Bulldogs nonetheless put up 20 unanswered points to take out rival Auburn and return home against Ole Miss, but the physicality and dominance of Kirby Smart’s title teams just isn’t there.
7. Texas Tech. Still undefeated on the back of a stout defense and a potent ground game, the Red Raiders have concerns around quarterback Behren Morton’s health after he was forced to miss part of a second game.
6. Alabama. Winners of three straight games against ranked SEC opponents and five games overall since the loss at Florida State, suddenly the Crimson Tide have completely flipped the narrative after the Week 1 crisis, but still need to get better rushing the ball with Tennessee coming in this Saturday.
5. Ole Miss. The Rebels didn’t look like they were interested in beating Washington State this past weekend, doing just enough to eke out a 3-point win, but needing to regroup heading into a marquee road test against Georgia.
4. Texas A&M. This tough Aggies defense has yet to allow an SEC opponent to score more than 17 points, improving to 6-0 after beating Florida by 17, but now head into an intriguing three-game road trip in conference.
3. Miami. Beating three AP ranked opponents for the first time in 20 years, the Hurricanes remain undefeated, but are down 1 spot in the BCS rankings compared to the AP and Coaches’ polls to make room for an insurgent Big Ten contender.
2. Indiana. That win at Oregon did more than keep the Hoosiers undefeated. It proved this isn’t a flash in the pan that can score points; this defense outmanned the Ducks on the field and played the more physical game, proving IU’s playoff bona fides.
1. Ohio State. Like the AP voters and the coaches, the BCS computers would name the Buckeyes as the virtual-consensus No. 1 team in college football, boasting one of the nation’s most dominant defenses and already with two wins against ranked opponents.
--