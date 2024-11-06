College football rankings: BCS reveals Top 25 poll for Week 11
As we move into November, here’s your look at where things stand in the updated top 25 college football rankings, according to the BCS computers.
Rankings are in the air as we move into college football’s prove-it month, as the selection committee revealed its first top 25 poll and preview bracketology, and now we have a comparison for how the old BCS system would have looked compared to the selectors’ choices.
Turns out, they’re pretty similar. Here’s what the BCS top 25 college football rankings would have looked like this week, courtesy of the folks at BCSKnowHow.com.
BCS top 25 college football rankings for Week 11
25. Colorado (CFP No. 20). Coach Prime’s team is tied for second-place in the Big 12 standings entering November football and has even more confidence from the selection committee this week.
24. South Carolina (CFP unranked). The BCS computers like the Gamecocks after playing close games against Alabama and LSU and after dominating Texas A&M, although the committee wasn’t as impressed.
23. Louisville (CFP No. 22). The Cardinals jumped into the rankings this week after upsetting Clemson on the road.
22. Pittsburgh (CFP No. 18). A bad loss at SMU, the first ranked team on the Panthers’ schedule, hurt in the rankings, but an overall solid record has the committee’s confidence.
21. Kansas State (CFP No. 19). A second loss, especially to lowly Houston, throws a wrench in the Wildcats’ chances in the Big 12, but they still mildly control their destiny with a date against Iowa State in the finale.
20. Washington State (CFP No. 21). BCS computers and the committee both take the AP poll’s lead by including the 7-1 Cougars, but strength of schedule is an issue.
19. Army (CFP No. 25). The committee likes the Black Knights a little more, being the only team in college football yet to trail at any point in the season and so far a credible option as the Group of Five’s playoff hopeful.
18. Clemson (CFP No. 23). That loss to Louisville ended a six-game win streak and hurt its ACC title chances a little, but the BCS rankings were a little more favorable than the committee.
17. Iowa State (CFP No. 17). Undefeated no more after a close loss to Texas Tech, the Cyclones have a little more work to do in a competitive Big 12 title picture.
16. Texas A&M (CFP No. 14). The bad loss at South Carolina hands the Aggies their first loss in SEC play and second overall, but the committee keeps this team in the top-15.
15. Ole Miss (CFP No. 16). After thrashing Arkansas, the Rebels moved to 3-2 in SEC play but head into a critical matchup against Georgia at home this weekend.
14. LSU (CFP No. 15). There’s no more margin for error at two losses for the Tigers as they host Alabama to Death Valley on Saturday night.
13. Boise State (CFP No. 12). The current favorite in the Group of Five by the committee’s judgment as the Broncos have just one loss, by 3 points to now-No. 1 Oregon.
12. SMU (CFP No. 13). The big win over Pittsburgh is a resume-booster for the Mustangs, but not quite enough for the committee to put them inside the top dozen just yet.
11. Alabama (CFP No. 11). BCS computers and the selection committee agree on the Crimson Tide, which have a critical road test at LSU hoping to avoid falling to .500 in conference games.
10. Notre Dame (CFP No. 10). Not having a conference title to play for plus the NIU loss means the selection committee will be less forgiving if the Irish mess up again going forward, but a six-game win streak has this team in contention.
9. BYU (CFP No. 9). One of college football’s five remaining undefeated teams, the Cougars own sole possession of first place in the Big 12 and entering this week would be the No. 4 seed in the playoff with a first-round bye.
8. Tennessee (CFP No. 7). A consensus top-10 team across all national rankings, the Vols are playing some of college football’s most dominant defense right now, but the unit will be tested in a road match against Georgia in two weeks.
7. Indiana (CFP No. 8). Both the BCS and the selectors have the Hoosiers behind one-loss Penn State despite being undefeated and No. 1 nationally with a plus-27.8 point differential behind one of the country’s most consistently productive offenses.
6. Penn State (CFP No. 6). Losing to Ohio State and not having their offense score a touchdown in the process, combined with wins over low quality opponents, hurts the Nittany Lions’ resume, but there’s a real chance this team finishes 11-1.
5. Texas (CFP No. 5). There’s a loss at home to Georgia as the former No. 1 team, but the Longhorns are still right in the mix for the playoff, and would be the No. 6 seed hosting Alabama in the first-round game if it started today.
4. Miami (CFP No. 4). The big favorite in the ACC right now thanks to Clemson’s second loss, but SMU is bearing down on the undefeated Hurricanes, who would be the No. 3 seed with a first-round bye right now.
3. Georgia (CFP No. 3). A mixed bag of accomplishments for the Bulldogs, who lost at Alabama but won at Texas, and now head to Ole Miss in another big road test this weekend with no margin for error.
2. Ohio State (CFP No. 2). One spot higher both in the BCS and committee’s rankings than in the AP poll, but the Buckeyes would be the No. 5 seed and host Boise State in the first-round game if the playoff started right now.
1. Oregon (CFP No. 1). The consensus No. 1 team in college football across all the rankings as the Ducks own a solid win against Ohio State and don’t play another ranked team in the regular season.
