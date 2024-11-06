Oregon, Ohio State top first College Football Playoff rankings of 2024
For the first time in 2024, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee has revealed its top 25 rankings looking ahead to a historic first-ever 12-team postseason. Let’s take a look at what teams landed where as the committee goes public with the initial poll.
The four highest-ranked conference champions will receive the No. 1 through No. 4 seeds and first-round byes in the playoff, while the next seven highest-ranked teams and the fifth-best conference champion are seeded No. 5 through No. 12 in their ranking order.
Where do things stand in the first College Football Playoff rankings? Let’s take a look at what teams landed where in the first top 25 poll, according to the selection committee.
College Football Playoff Rankings
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Miami
- Texas
- Penn State
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- BYU
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Boise State
- SMU
- Texas A&M
- LSU
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Pittsburgh
- Kansas State
- Colorado
- Washington State
- Louisville
- Clemson
- Missouri
- Army
What the College Football Playoff looks like today
Playoff seeding is not necessarily the same as the CFP top 25 rankings position, given some teams will be given higher seeds as conference champions
First-Round Byes
No. 1 Oregon
Presumed Big Ten champion
No. 2 Georgia
Presumed SEC champion
No. 3 Miami
Presumed ACC champion
No. 4 BYU
Presumed Big 12 champion
First Round Games
No. 12 Boise State vs. No. 5 Ohio State
Winner plays vs. No. 4 BYU
No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 6 Texas
Winner plays vs. No. 3 Miami
No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Penn State
Winner plays vs. No. 2 Georgia
No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 7 Tennessee
Winner plays vs. No. 1 Oregon
First Team Out: SMU
Second Team Out: Texas A&M
College football playoff rankings criteria
College Football Playoff selectors create top 25 rankings based on their evaluation of teams’ performance on the field.
The committee employs several metrics to select the best teams.
- Strength of schedule
- Head-to-head game results
- Results vs. teams in top 25 rankings
- Results vs. common opponents
- Conference championships
College Football Playoff electors also use advanced analytics to gauge teams’ play, but those numbers don’t play a formal role in the committee creating its top 25 rankings.
