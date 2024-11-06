College Football HQ

Oregon, Ohio State top first College Football Playoff rankings of 2024

History is made as the College Football Playoff rankings are revealed for the first time as we look ahead to a 12-team postseason.

For the first time in 2024, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee has revealed its top 25 rankings looking ahead to a historic first-ever 12-team postseason. Let’s take a look at what teams landed where as the committee goes public with the initial poll.

The four highest-ranked conference champions will receive the No. 1 through No. 4 seeds and first-round byes in the playoff, while the next seven highest-ranked teams and the fifth-best conference champion are seeded No. 5 through No. 12 in their ranking order.

Where do things stand in the first College Football Playoff rankings? Let’s take a look at what teams landed where in the first top 25 poll, according to the selection committee.

College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Oregon
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Miami
  5. Texas
  6. Penn State
  7. Tennessee
  8. Indiana
  9. BYU
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Alabama
  12. Boise State
  13. SMU
  14. Texas A&M
  15. LSU
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Iowa State
  18. Pittsburgh
  19. Kansas State
  20. Colorado
  21. Washington State
  22. Louisville
  23. Clemson
  24. Missouri
  25. Army

What the College Football Playoff looks like today

Playoff seeding is not necessarily the same as the CFP top 25 rankings position, given some teams will be given higher seeds as conference champions

First-Round Byes

No. 1 Oregon
Presumed Big Ten champion

No. 2 Georgia
Presumed SEC champion

No. 3 Miami
Presumed ACC champion

No. 4 BYU
Presumed Big 12 champion

First Round Games

No. 12 Boise State vs. No. 5 Ohio State
Winner plays vs. No. 4 BYU

No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 6 Texas
Winner plays vs. No. 3 Miami

No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Penn State
Winner plays vs. No. 2 Georgia

No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 7 Tennessee
Winner plays vs. No. 1 Oregon

First Team Out: SMU

Second Team Out: Texas A&M

How did we do? Our prediction for the College Football Playoff rankings

College football playoff rankings criteria

College Football Playoff selectors create top 25 rankings based on their evaluation of teams’ performance on the field.

The committee employs several metrics to select the best teams.

  • Strength of schedule
  • Head-to-head game results
  • Results vs. teams in top 25 rankings
  • Results vs. common opponents
  • Conference championships

College Football Playoff electors also use advanced analytics to gauge teams’ play, but those numbers don’t play a formal role in the committee creating its top 25 rankings.

