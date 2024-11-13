College football rankings: BCS reveals Top 25 poll for Week 12
As expected, there was plenty of movement around the top 25 college football rankings after a consequential weekend around the country that saw two of the top-four teams lose their games.
That was true in the College Football Playoff, as the selection committee had some decisions to make at the top of the rankings, and in their latest projection for the 12-team bracket seeding.
It’s a lot of the SEC and Big Ten at the top of the heap as we move deeper into November football, but there’s still plenty to sort out among the top dozen teams in the country.
What would the BCS rankings have looked like this week?
Here’s what the old BCS computers would have made of the top 25 college football rankings moving into Week 12, thanks to the folks at BCSKnowHow.com.
College football rankings: BCS top 25 poll for Week 12
25. Iowa State (CFP unranked). The Cyclones dropped out of the playoff rankings this week after a second-straight loss, but are still clinging to the last spot in the BCS computers.
24. Missouri (23). A late-game win against Oklahoma has the Tigers improving to 7-2 with a big game at South Carolina this coming weekend.
23. South Carolina (21). Raheim Sanders ran for 3 touchdowns in an important win at Vanderbilt that put the Gamecocks at 6-3 heading into the Missouri game.
22. Louisville (19). The Cardinals were off last week, but improved to 4-2 in ACC play with that big win at Clemson the week before and plays a winnable schedule to close out.
21. LSU (22). That ugly loss at home to Alabama has LSU fans giving Brian Kelly a critical second look after effectively getting bounced from playoff contention.
20. Colorado (17). The selectors give a little more love to the Buffaloes coming out of that big win at Texas Tech and suddenly Coach Prime is sitting in second place in the Big 12.
19. Washington State (18). The Cougars improved to 8-1 behind an offense that ranks 8th nationally in scoring, but no conference title to play for.
18. Kansas State (16). A loss to Houston hurts the Wildcats’ chances, but they’re still in third place in the Big 12 and a key game against Arizona State this weekend.
17. Army (24). The BCS computers have more confidence in undefeated Army than the committee does, but it can change their opinion with a good showing against Notre Dame in two weeks.
16. Clemson (20). A win at Virginia Tech moved the Tigers up 3 spots in the playoff rankings, but still lower than the BCS put them.
15. Texas A&M (15). The selectors and BCS computers both agree on the Aggies, who can’t afford any mistakes after getting pounded by South Carolina.
14. Boise State (13). While the Broncos sit outside the top 12 of the rankings, they’re still the big favorite out of the Group of Five to earn that No. 12 seed in the playoff.
13. SMU (14). Miami’s loss puts the Mustangs into pole position in the ACC standings and they should be easily favored in their final 3 games.
12. Miami (9). The selectors kept the Hurricanes in the top 10 after their first loss of the season, three spots ahead of the BCS estimate.
11. Ole Miss (11). The committee and the computers agree on the Rebels, who moved into the playoff picture with a dominating victory against Georgia.
10. Georgia (12). The BCS kept the Bulldogs in the top 10 and ahead of Ole Miss despite the loss, but the committee punished them for that second defeat.
9. Alabama (10). That signature win at LSU keeps the Crimson Tide firmly in the playoff picture and not having to face another ranked team in the regular season.
8. Notre Dame (8). The computers and committee agree on the Fighting Irish, who pounded the hapless Seminoles and have that big meeting with Army in two weeks.
7. BYU (6). A miraculous last-minute drive kept the Cougars undefeated after taking down Utah in the Holy War and still in first place in the Big 12.
6. Tennessee (7). Sitting atop the SEC standings this week, the Vols are in position to make a big statement with a date at Georgia coming up.
5. Indiana (5). For the first time ever, the Hoosiers are 10-0. But we’ll know more about this team when it faces Ohio State on the road in two weeks.
4. Penn State (4). There’s a clear path to a 11-1 mark and the playoff for the Nittany Lions as the committee isn’t punishing them too harshly for that Ohio State loss right now.
3. Texas (3). Quinn Ewers & Co. spanked Florida at home and head to Arkansas this week with a clear path to the SEC Championship Game.
2. Ohio State (2). Will Howard helped stomp on Purdue in a 45-0 rout and go to Northwestern this week before the Indiana game to help sort things out at the top of the Big Ten.
1. Oregon (1). The Ducks should be favored in their last two games, and with that win over the Buckeyes a few weeks ago, have an easy road to the top spot in the Big Ten.
