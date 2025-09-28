College football rankings: biggest risers and fallers in updated ESPN FPI after Week 5
Week 5 brought some surprising and significant outcomes to college football that made ESPN's FPI ratings a bit like the old "Magic 8 ball." Shake the FPI and see if your favorite team took a leap or a drop. Here's a rundown of the biggest risers and fallers among the power conference teams after Week 5.
Risers
Duke (Up 20, from 62nd to 42nd)
The Blue Devils dropped a 38-3 road thumping on Syracuse and the FPI certainly reflected it. Transfer QB Darian Mensah threw a couple touchdowns and standout running back Nate Sheppard racked up 168 yards and a pair of scores in just 15 carries. Duke still has just a 4.5% shot at the CFP, but definitely enjoyed a massive post-Week 5 FPI bump.
Wake Forest (Up 10, from 96th to 86th)
There's one truly weird phenomenon this week. Off Wake Forest's almost-but-not-quite upset of Georgia Tech, Wake went way up, while Tech went way down. 2-2 Wake still has just a 16% shot at a six-win season, but is still getting significant FPI love
Notre Dame/Iowa State/Illinois/Cincinnati (All up 7)
Seven was apparently as magic number as four different teams took seven spot leaps. Notre Dame's beatdown of Arkansas and Iowa State's thumping of Arizona were perhaps less surprising. But even Illinois' narrow win over USC and Cincinnati's 37-34 victory over Kansas created seven spot jumps for each team.
Iowa State has the best CFP shot of the bunch at 15.5%. Interestingly, Notre Dame is now No. 6 and has an 11.9% Playoff shot.
Biggest Fallers
Syracuse (Down 20, from 53rd to 73rd)
There's an obvious symmetry in the biggest jumps and drops of the week. With the ugly loss, 3-2 Syracuse now is projected with just a 37% shot at a six-win season. But losing by 35 at home to Duke was predictably bad FPI news.
Arkansas (Down 13, from 25th to 38th)
The 2-3 Hogs fell in a 56-13 beatdown to Notre Dame. In news that can't bode well for Sam Pittman, the Hogs slip to a 12.1% chance at winning six games, per FPI.
Arizona (Down 11, from 41st to 52nd)
The Wildcats' undefeated start collapsed in a hurry in a 39-14 beating from Iowa State. The good news is that FPI still sees an 80.1% shot at bowl eligibility for Arizona.
Georgia Tech (Down 11, from 32nd to 43rd)
This is odd. Georgia Tech, now 5-0 Georgia Tech, won in overtime... and dropped 11 spots. The only unbeaten teams in power conferences ranked lower than Tech now are Maryland and Houston. Tech is slated with a 9.4% shot at the CFP, which is fourth best in the ACC. Still, some definitely Rodney Dangerfield vibes on this situation.