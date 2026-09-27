College Football Rankings After Week 4: Who Rose and Fell in the Coaches Top 25 Poll

Eight ranked teams lost their games over the weekend, resorting the pecking order in a couple conferences, and leaving voters in the Coaches Poll with several consequential decisions to make in the updated top 25 college football rankings this week.

September football came to a close with a bang, as the No. 1 team in the nation withstood a late challenge, but the updated ballot revealed some changes in the top 15 after some marquee losses in the power conferences.

Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings

First-place votes in parentheses

Texas (45) Georgia (17) Notre Dame (3) Miami Indiana (8) Ohio State Alabama Florida BYU Texas Tech LSU Ole Miss Utah Iowa Oregon Mississippi State Tennessee USC SMU Houston Duke Penn State UCLA Michigan Missouri

Teams that went from ranked to unranked

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Louisville. A second loss on the year, this time to Wake Forest at home, drops the Cardinals out of the poll finally.

Texas A&M. The coaches dropped the Aggies 12 places in last week’s rankings after a loss to Kentucky and now threw them out entirely after an ugly 35-6 loss at LSU that dropped them to 0-2 in SEC play and could end their playoff ambitions completely.

Oklahoma. It might be time to make a decision about John Mateer after his turnover-laden performance enabled the Sooners’ eventual demolition at the hands of Georgia that puts OU at 2-2 to close out the first month.

Washington. The No. 23 team in the last Coaches Poll, the Huskies lost a late game against Minnesota in Big Ten competition.

Who went from unranked to ranked?

UCLA. Pummeling Maryland on the road gave the coaches tremendous confidence in the Bruins, who improved to 4-0 and jumped 14 spots.

Mississippi State. The coaches were late putting the Bulldogs in the rankings, but they saw the second-largest rise of 11 places after defeating Missouri.

Duke. Manny Diaz’s third Blue Devil team has impressed, beating up on Tulane and Stanford and winning at Illinois before smashing William & Mary by a 62-7 count.

Coaches Poll Biggest Movers

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Florida (+14). Jon Sumrall still insists the Gators haven’t “arrived” after four games, but after beating up on a good Ole Miss team at home, they’re suddenly being talked about not only as SEC hopefuls but playoff contenders.

Ole Miss (-6). One of the major positive movers a week ago after beating LSU, the Rebels had their place adjusted after allowing 52 points and more than 300 rushing yards in a loss at Florida.

USC (-6). Conversely, the Trojans saw their position take another hit, raising and perhaps finally answering critical questions around whether Lincoln Riley is the man for the job. If he fails to do it with this team, can he do it at all?

Penn State (-8). A bad early loss for the Matt Campbell regime, as the Nittany Lions defense gave way late to allow unranked Wisconsin to score a long touchdown to win at Happy Valley to start Big Ten play.

Teams That Received Votes, But Stayed Outside the Rankings

Oklahoma State 126; Kentucky 123; Boise State 112; Pittsburgh 97; Virginia Tech 84; Nebraska 67; Wake Forest 48; Louisville 42; Wisconsin 39; Cincinnati 35; Auburn 22; Washington 20; James Madison 17; Virginia 15; Texas A&M 14; Northwestern 12; North Dakota State 11; Massachusetts 9; New Mexico 7; Minnesota 7; Oklahoma 6; Clemson 5; Arizona 3; Western Michigan 2; UTSA 2; West Virginia 1.