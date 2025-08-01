College football rankings: Predicting the preseason Coaches Poll top 25
Heading into the final two dozen days before the start of the season, it’s time to get an updated look at the 2025 preseason college football rankings, and first up on that list will be the initial Coaches Poll top 25 rankings due early this month.
While less attention may be paid to the Coaches Poll when compared with the AP top 25 or certainly the College Football Playoff rankings later in the year, the coaches do provide at least some internal expertise and acquaintance especially with the transfer portal.
What will the first rankings look like? Let’s take a shot at predicting that 25 teams will earn a place in the preseason poll, according to the coaches’ vote.
Predicting the Coaches Poll top 25 preseason college football rankings
25. Oklahoma. Year Two in the SEC needs to go much better for the Sooners coming off a 6-7 effort, but they have John Mateer at quarterback and Jaydn Ott in the backfield, two proven offensive producers who can test SEC defenses.
24. Iowa State. While the Cyclones have to replace two elite receiver targets, they still return Rocco Becht at quarterback and a decent ground game that can put this team in position to strike in the Big 12.
23. Florida. DJ Lagway spearheads a Gators offense loaded with promising skill threats and an experienced line, but can the quarterback get and stay healthy enough?
22. Boise State. The departure of all-world star back Ashton Jeanty hurts the Broncos’ offense, but enough remains with quarterback Maddux Madsen and a solid defense to make another run at the playoff.
21. Indiana. Some roster turnover on the Hoosiers’ excellent offense, but Elijah Sarratt returns at receiver, Fernando Mendoza steps in at quarterback, and there’s enough defensive continuity for this team to keep watching.
20. SMU. A surprise College Football Playoff team a year ago, the Mustangs keep Kevin Jennings under center, but lose key rushing and defensive contributors from that squad.
19. Kansas State. Another plausible Big 12 title contender, the Wildcats should run the ball very well again and have a defensive front full of talent.
The middle of the pack
18. Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin loses a ton of key starting skill off a team that was in CFP contention late in the year, including program leading passer Jaxson Dart, a new receiving corps, four new line starters, and a defense with an expected two returning starters.
17. Missouri. Outgoing offensive stars could spell a regression for the Tigers in 2025, but the team responded by signing some promising receivers and running back Ahmad Hardy in the transfer portal, in addition to seven returning starters on defense.
16. Arizona State. The reigning Big 12 champions lose star back Cam Skattebo but retain Sam Leavitt at quarterback and Jordyn Tyson at receiver, enough firepower to keep the Sun Devils in the conversation again this year.
15. Texas A&M. Marcel Reed returns at the helm of an offense that boasts a solid run game and a very experienced line, but the Aggies need to get a lot more from a secondary that struggled against better passing opponents and beef up a sluggish run defense.
14. Illinois. Winners of 10 games last season, returning the bulk of that production, and facing a winnable schedule, the Illini aren’t getting as much preseason pub as they should.
13. Tennessee. Joey Aguilar is a known producer throwing the football, but he needs help from a relatively inexperienced line, some new receivers, and a backfield that loses uber-productive Dylan Sampson. At least the Vols’ defense is a known commodity.
12. Michigan. One of college football’s worst passing offenses (129th out of 134 FBS teams) is about to get an upgrade, either from No. 1 recruit Bryce Underwood or veteran transfer Jake Garcia, but the Wolverines need more speed on the edges and for their defensive replacements to prove themselves.
11. South Carolina. More than a few pieces of the Gamecocks’ brilliant defense are out of the picture, as will be the team’s leading rusher, but quarterback LaNorris Sellers returns some proven continuity for this offense to build around.
10. Miami. Carson Beck, a former two-year starter at Georgia, steps into an offense boasting an experienced line and a decent run game, but replaces much of its receiver rotation, while the Hurricanes’ scoring defense remains an open question.
9. LSU. Garrett Nussmeier is back to lead what was college football’s 7th ranked passing offense, aided by some key receiver transfers, but working behind a new-look line, while other blue-chip transfers and the return of Harold Perkins hope to bring better results for the Tigers’ defense.
8. Oregon. Dan Lanning’s roster-building bona fides will be tested as he installs new faces at several key positions like quarterback, offensive line, and in the secondary, but the replacements are top-notch, especially on the line, and in ex-Tulane transfer back Makhi Hughes.
7. Clemson. Cade Klubnik is coming off a career year throwing the ball with 43 total touchdowns, surrounded by experienced blockers and a promising receiver group, but the Tigers need to find solutions in the backfield and hope veteran play-caller Tom Allen can get more from what remains a hugely-talented defensive front rotation.
6. Notre Dame. Change at quarterback could derail the Irish offense early on against some tough opponents, but Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price still lead one of college football’s top backfields, and the Golden Domers boast serious defensive continuity, especially in the secondary once again.
The best of the best
5. Georgia. Incumbent defensive contributors will keep the Bulldogs in contention early on while this offense, led by new quarterback Gunner Stockton, new blockers, new receivers, and hopefully a more productive backfield that was 15th in the SEC a year ago, find their way.
4. Ohio State. The coaches place considerable stock in veteran leadership, and the reigning champion Buckeyes may be short on it after losing both coordinators, their quarterback, key blockers, two thousand-yard backs, and elite edge rushers, but the cupboards aren’t exactly bare with Jeremiah Smith leading arguably college football’s top receiving corps.
3. Alabama. Kalen DeBoer and new play-caller Ryan Grubb need to prove they can craft an offense without playmaking quarterback Jalen Milroe, and they’ll have plenty of help from a promising line and excellent receivers, and much of the Tide’s defense back.
2. Penn State. Offensive continuity in the form of quarterback Drew Allar, star backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, and four returning blockers, in tandem with a defense loaded up front and in the secondary should result in another deep playoff run.
1. Texas. Arch Manning gets the headlines as he finally assumes the QB1 role, but early on it will be the Longhorns’ run game and superb defensive rotation that do the hard work of giving this team early momentum to build on, starting in Week 1 at Ohio State.
