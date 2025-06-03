College football rankings: ESPN reveals Top 25 preseason poll for 2025
- Texas Longhorns
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Oregon Ducks
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Miami (FL) Hurricanes
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Clemson Tigers
- LSU Tigers
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Auburn Tigers
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Michigan Wolverines
- Florida Gators
- USC Trojans
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
Weeks away from the kickoff of the 2025 season, ESPN has revealed its official top 25 college football rankings, and as expected, it’s a lot of the SEC and Big Ten at the top of the preseason polls heading into the summer.
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule.
Teams are ranked not in order of talent like in other rankings, but by a projected point margin per game against an average team on a neutral field.
College football rankings: ESPN top 25 preseason poll for 2025
25. Nebraska
Dylan Raiola returns to lead the Cornhuskers’ offense coming off a somewhat disappointing 7-6 outing a year ago, but this time around gets the added bonus of working in a system designed by coordinator and former head coach Dana Holgorsen.
Win projection: 7.5 games
--
24. Arizona State
The reigning Big 12 champions return as prospective favorites to win the conference again, but they have plenty of competition in a competitive league, and while they lost lead back Cam Skattebo, they return a solid QB/WR duo that can lead this team back.
Win projection: 8.3 games
--
23. Missouri
There’s plenty of roster turnover for Eli Drinkwitz to contend with, including the loss of his quarterback and top wideout in addition to a promising defensive end, but Beau Pribula is an intriguing QB option and transfer back Ahmad Hardy will replace lost production.
Win projection: 6.9 games
--
22. Arkansas
Just seven returning starters for the Razorbacks, but one of those will be quarterback Taylen Green, who should have the benefit of an improved offensive system in Bobby Petrino’s second year calling the plays. But the Hogs need to dramatically improve defending the pass to get anywhere.
Win projection: 6.1 games
--
21. Kansas State
Avery Johnson enters his second full year as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback with running back Dylan Edwards returning behind center to give this offense a promising 1-2 punch, but head coach Chris Klieman needs to patch some cracks in a defense that returns just over half its production.
Win projection: 8.6 games
--
20. SMU
A playoff team and the ACC’s runner-up a year ago, the Mustangs won’t surprise anyone in 2025, and they’ll have to prove it against a more challenging schedule playing at home against conference contenders Miami and Louisville.
Win projection: 8.5 games
--
19. USC
Lincoln Riley has made some very impressive recruiting gains recently and D’Anton Lynn’s defense should maintain and build on its improvements from last season, but it’s up to Jayden Maiava to lead this offense and bring the Trojans back from the doldrums.
Win projection: 8.3 games
--
18. Florida
An up-and-comer in the SEC after a strong finish to last season, and with head coach Billy Napier getting a reprieve, the Gators play another tough schedule, but have a very promising quarterback in DJ Lagway, receiving targets like J. Michael Sturdivant and Eugene Wilson, and a defense that made important strides late last year.
Win projection: 6.4 games
--
17. Michigan
Everybody wrote off the then-defending champs after their offense evaporated, but they rebounded with signature wins against Ohio State and Alabama. Now, the offense gets a boost with Chip Lindsey calling plays and potentially No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood at the quarterback position.
Win projection: 8.4 games
--
16. Oklahoma
Brent Venables may not be on the proverbial hot seat, but it could get much warmer if the Sooners turn out another stinker like they did last year. John Mateer steps in at quarterback, an important upgrade after his production at Washington State a year ago, and the offense added former Cal back Jaydn Ott, another key producer who can credibly test SEC run defenses.
Win projection: 6.9 games
--
15. South Carolina
This is either the year the Gamecocks take an important step forward or take two steps back, with holes to fill on what was a dominant defense a year ago, but gets Dylan Stewart back on the edge, and LaNorris Sellers under center, but he’s working with a new coordinator in Mike Shula.
Win projection: 7.3 games
--
14. Auburn
The acquisition of transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold, a former five-star prospect with dual-threat capability, could be a game-changer, especially with solid receiver talent like transfer Eric Singleton and Cam Coleman, but we’ll see how well DJ Durkin can improve Auburn’s defensive fortunes.
Win projection: 7.5 games
--
13. Ole Miss
Some big questions for the Rebels after watching an exodus of that core that propelled the team to playoff contention a year ago, testing how well Lane Kiffin really fits up to the bill of Transfer King. Princewill Umanmielen and linebacker Suntarine Perkins lead this defense, while Austin Simmons takes the reins from Jaxson Dart.
Win projection: 8.3 games
--
12. LSU
Garrett Nussmeier is back to lead what last season was one of college football’s most productive aerial attacks, in tandem with a very promising group of skill players led by some key transfer receivers and blockers, but we’ll see if Blake Baker can get more from a defense that returns Harold Perkins and Whit Weeks in the middle of the field.
Win projection: 7.9 games
--
11. Clemson
The big favorites in the ACC after their title run a year ago in the conference, the Tigers return quarterback Cade Klubnik coming off a career year throwing the ball, while Tom Allen comes over from Penn State to reshape a Clemson defense that returns a very strong rotation of tacklers near the line.
Win projection: 9.7 games
--
10. Tennessee
The transfer swap of the offseason saw Nico Iamaleava depart the Vols just at the moment when he was set to really take over the offense, but his exit paved the way for UT to bring in Joey Aguilar at quarterback, a proven producer, but one who is prone to turnovers, too.
Win projection: 8.7 games
--
9. Miami
The other big transfer of the year saw two-year Georgia starter Carson Beck hit the portal and land with the Hurricanes, an important upgrade for an offense that brings back a very strong line, but also lost six of its top receiving targets from last season.
--
8. Texas A&M
Marcel Reed is back under center and working behind a veteran offensive line and with what should be an improved group of receivers, including transfer KC Concepcion, who came over from NC State to boost the Aggies’ vertical game.
--
7. Notre Dame
Marcus Freeman has more than proved his coaching bona fides after leading the Irish to a national title game appearance a year ago, and while he loses his quarterback and then his likely replacement to the portal, Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price are still two of the more productive backs in the country.
Win projection: 9.3 games
--
6. Oregon
Undefeated in the regular season and Big Ten champs in their inaugural year in the league, the Ducks laid an egg against Ohio State in the playoff, and while they have to replace their star quarterback, there are important gains on the offensive line and in the backfield with Makhi Hughes.
Win projection: 10.0 games
--
5. Penn State
Some serious continuity on the offensive side of the ball in the form of quarterback Drew Allar and tailbacks Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have the Nittany Lions in position to strike after an impressive playoff run, and Jim Knowles came over from Ohio State to lead this defense, which returns Dani Dennis-Sutton coming off the edge.
Win projection: 10.2 games
--
4. Ohio State
It’s good to be the national champion, but looking around at what’s left, Ryan Day faces a serious test of his coaching chops after losing both coordinators, his quarterback, two rushers, and two best defensive ends, among others. Jeremiah Smith returns, as does Caleb Downs in the secondary.
Win projection: 10.4 games
--
3. Alabama
No more Jalen Milroe for the Crimson Tide to lean on at the quarterback position, leaving a huge question for Kalen DeBoer to answer, but in the meantime, he’s working with a strong offensive line, quality receivers, and a good front seven to build out from.
Win projection: 9.6 games
--
2. Georgia
Once again, the Bulldogs need to replenish some defensive positions after losing important contributors, and to help Gunner Stockton replace Beck’s output under center, they’ll have to beef up his protection, improve their rushing capacity, and get the most from transfer gains at receiver like Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch.
Win projection: 10.1 games
--
1. Texas
Arch Madness is here, as the latest Manning to sprout from the family’s quarterback tree takes over the Longhorns’ offense with a chance to prove all that No. 1 recruit hype. In the meantime, Texas will lean on a very strong defense and receiving group to help him out.
--