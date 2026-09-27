Historic College Football Powerhouse Set for Big Drop in AP Rankings After Shocking Loss
In a weekend full of consequential games that will force AP top 25 voters into a ton of major decisions, one of the Big Ten’s blue blood programs will give them another.
No. 13 Penn State suffered a stunning 24-20 home loss to unranked Wisconsin on Saturday at Beaver Stadium, ending its perfect start and setting the stage for what could be a sharp drop in the new rankings this week.
A Late Collapse in Happy Valley
The Nittany Lions built a 17-0 lead by the second quarter behind a Josiah Zayas interception return for a touchdown and a short rushing score by quarterback Rocco Becht, extending the advantage to 20-10 in the third with a field goal.
But the Badgers refused to fold. Colton Joseph connected with Eugene Hilton Jr. for an 11-yard touchdown with 3:31 left to make it 20-17. Then, with just 1:13 left, a coverage breakdown left Jacob Harris wide open; Joseph hit the tight end for a 72-yard touchdown that put the Badgers ahead for good.
Penn State’s final drive fell short, allowing plucky Wisconsin, whose head coach has perpetually been on the hot seat, came out with its first win against the Nittany Lions in 15 years and its first W at Happy Valley since 2003.
What It Means for Penn State
For an up and coming program in Matt Campbell’s first season as head coach, the loss is a major setback. Entering the game at 3-0 and ranked No. 13 in the AP poll, the Nittany Lions were expected to handle an unranked Wisconsin team in their conference opener.
Instead, offensive struggles — Becht managed just 114 passing yards — and critical defensive lapses in the final minutes exposed vulnerabilities early in Campbell’s tenure.
Penn State is now 3-1 and likely faces a steep fall in the rankings as voters have proven willing to shell out serious punishments this season, likely dropping well outside the top 15 or lower depending on other results, while the path to the College Football Playoff grows more complicated.
Wisconsin’s Statement Victory
For the Badgers (3-1), the win is transformative. After an opening loss to Notre Dame and wins over weaker non-conference foes, a road upset against a ranked opponent validates their progress and ends a long drought against Penn State.
Joseph’s dual-threat performance and the late-game execution provide momentum heading into the heart of the Big Ten schedule.
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James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.