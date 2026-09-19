College Football Powerhouse Set to Plummet in AP Rankings After Shocking Upset Loss

A potential College Football Playoff contender out of the SEC came into Saturday’s game as more than two-touchdown favorites, but after finishing on the wrong end of an upset to an unranked conference opponent, are instead due for a crash in the new rankings.

Texas A&M entered Week 3 as the No. 9 ranked team in the AP poll and a heavy home favorite, only to finish a 31-21 loser to unranked Kentucky at Kyle Field. The Wildcats, in coach Will Stein’s first road game, used a dominant third quarter to pull off the upset in the Aggies’ SEC opener.

Texas A&M falls to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in conference play after previously routing Missouri State and Arizona State, but clearly are not up to par against SEC opponents early this season.

Aggies Will Sink in the New Poll

AP pollsters have proven more than willing this season to severely punish ranked teams for poor showings, dropping Michigan out entirely after beating a MAC school by one point, and consistently docking Oregon votes for a close win and then a road loss.

The severity of Saturday’s upset at Kyle Field will ensure that A&M tumbles in the Week 4 vote, perhaps even outside the top-15, reflecting the heightened scrutiny that comes with early season aspirations.

Second Half Surge Seals Aggies’ Fate

KENTUCKY UPSETS NO. 9 TEXAS A&M IN COLLEGE STATION 😲



"You guys kicked our ass." —Texas A&M coach Mike Elko pic.twitter.com/NQ0RrVxEoO — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 19, 2026

Texas A&M scored first on a 2-yard touchdown from Carsyn Baker late in the second quarter, and Kentucky answered with a Kenny Minchey touchdown pass to Henry Boyer before the halftime break.

After the break, Minchey connected with Kenny Darby for a 42-yard score to take the lead, and CJ Baxter followed with a 3-yard TD run and then a 2-yard score, pushing Kentucky’s advantage to a dominant, and surprising, 28-7 edge entering the fourth quarter.

Marcel Reed finished with a pedestrian 26 completions against 49 pass attempts, covering 236 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions, averaging under 5 yards per throw. His counterpart Kenny Minchey was a 78 percent passer with 2 scores and no giveaways for UK.

Playoff Path Takes a Big Hit

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M opened the 2026 season coming off its first College Football Playoff appearance a year ago, but now the road back to the bracket looks much narrower.

The loss is especially damaging because it came at home against a team not viewed as an upper-tier SEC contender. In the 12-team playoff era, one defeat does not eliminate a contender, but it sharply reduces the margin for error.

Mike Elko’s team still faces a brutal remaining schedule that includes road games against the likes of LSU and Alabama, plus home games against Texas and Tennessee.

Any additional losses will critically injure the Aggies’ playoff ambitions, with recent seasons showing the selectors are willing to look past even 10-2 SEC hopefuls.

The Aggies need to win nearly all their remaining games and secure signature victories against elite conference foes to stay in contention.

Massive Statement for Kentucky

Conversely, the Stein regime just proved it can hang with the SEC’s best on the same field, earning the program’s largest win over a top-ten ranked opponent in school history and gaining serious momentum after a prior loss to Alabama.