Two College Football Powerhouses Predicted to Go Undefeated by Expert Model

Watching as the playoff and season itself expanded more than ever before, Steve Sarkisian noted a couple years ago that college football may have finally seen its last undefeated team.

Last season proved that prediction wrong, though, as Indiana burst onto the scene as a team of destiny that won 16 straight games and the national championship, leaving hope for other programs who want to complete a clean sweep going forward.

What college football teams have a chance to win all their games and march towards a national title in the 2026 season? For that, let’s turn to the College Football Power Index prediction model to see what they have to say.

FPI bases its rankings and predictions by simulating each team’s season 20,000 times and uses a combination of key analytics. What did it come up with?

Here come the Irish?

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One of the two programs that registered above 20 percent likelihood to go undefeated, Notre Dame leads all schools nationally with a 32.7 percent chance to run the table.

That’s despite the loss of a potent rushing attack that included stud backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price this offseason. But the Irish offense still boasts CJ Carr, a quarterback of some ability who had a solid debut in his first time out last season.

Flanked by skilled blockers and a promising group of wide receivers, Carr should have the tools to put up more decent numbers, but it could be Notre Dame’s defense that leads the way back to the College Football Playoff.

Chris Ash returns for a second season coordinating a unit that ranked fourth in the country with 21 intercepted passes a year ago, and finished the year as the 10th best defense nationally in terms of scoring, with star Leonard Moore back in the corner.

Two straight for Tech?

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Reigning Big 12 champions Texas Tech could be the favorite to make it another, as it ranked second on the big board with a 25.2 percent chance to win out in 2026.

The quarterback position was the subject of some controversy this offseason after Cincinnati transfer Brendan Sorsby first dropped in, then was declared ineligible, then eligible by a judge, then went to the supplemental draft, and then the NFL didn’t even have one.

Enter Will Hammond, a player of considerable promise who played some meaningful snaps last season, but ended up out for the year after an ACL tear. He’ll have help from a group of elite linemen and a very solid rushing attack to balance this offense out.

Defensively, the Red Raiders lost some of those key tacklers who spearheaded last season’s College Football Playoff run, but return other notable production that should keep this team at or near the top of the Big 12 pecking order.

Who else has a chance?

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Back-to-back SEC champion Georgia placed third on the power index tables, with a 10.9 percent chance to go undefeated, but it plays four teams currently listed in the preseason AP poll, including road tests against Alabama and Ole Miss.

Indiana and Ohio State are the Big Ten’s favorites, with 9.5 and 9.2 percent chances, respectively, but the Buckeyes in particular play a much harder slate with matchups against six ranked opponents, four of which are away from home, including at IU.

Who is No. 1? ESPN Reveals Preseason College Football Rankings for 2026