College Football Powerhouse Plummets in ESPN's Updated 2027 Recruiting Rankings

The summer evaluation period has college football programs readjusting their expectations and landing major commitments that have once again changed the pecking order in the latest national recruiting rankings heading into July.

Usually a team on the rise during the offseason, Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State suddenly found itself on the downswing when ESPN analysts revealed their latest edition of the 2027 college football recruiting rankings this week.

Where tOSU fell to

Ohio State finds itself sitting in the No. 11 position in the latest recruiting stack sitting in the last week of June.

That represents a drop from its former No. 8 spot during an update earlier in the month, which itself was another fall from the No. 5 place, so the latest move continues what is a gradual slide from their stronger position earlier in the spring.

Why did the Buckeyes drop?

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ESPN’s recruiting team rankings heavily weigh the quantity and quality of commitments to schools in the SC Next 300 top prospect list, along with overall class composition, positional value, and recent evaluations and commits.

Not that Ohio State’s class is low on quality prospects – it isn’t – but its recent drop in the rankings seems to stem more from positive movements made by other schools rather than any structural weakness in the Buckeyes’ 2027 efforts.

Several programs leapfrogged or gained ground on the Buckeyes after acquiring their own high end commitments or following upward adjustments in individual player rankings after the most recent update in the ESPN 300 prospect list.

Ohio State still has a strong class

Ryan Day still has one of the most promising recruiting outfits in the 2027 class.

Leading the way is David Jacobs, the player considered the unchallenged No. 1 ranked edge rusher in the country who committed to the Buckeyes at the end of last year.

Two other Buckeye Staters also highlight the group, with the addition of No. 3 nationally ranked wide receiver Jamier Brown from Sunbury and Liberty Center interior offensive lineman Kellen Wymer, the No. 6 inside blocker in the country.

Other notable movers

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Notre Dame was a big positive mover in the latest rankings, improving to the No. 2 national position after some timely additions like No. 3 edge rusher Abraham Sesay, No. 14 wide receiver Julius Jones, and No. 2 interior blocker Albert Simien.

Texas also improved to the No. 8 spot in the ESPN rankings, while Michigan jumped into the No. 9 slot, while Texas Tech and Auburn also saw impressive gains.

Aggies still top the rankings

There’s no budging Texas A&M from the consensus No. 1 position this offseason.

Mike Elko’s operation is yet to be surpassed in the 2027 cycle, boasting 23 commitments with 15 of them being considered blue chip prospects.

The class is highlighted by a trio of No. 1 prospects in top ranked offensive tackle Mark Matthews, top linebacker Kaden Henderson, and Kamarui Dorsey, the best safety coming out of high school.

No. 3 interior lineman Kennedy Brown and No. 6 edge rusher Zyron Forstall highlight the Aggies’ class, alongside No. 4 cornerback Raylaun Henry and second ranked safety JayQuan Snell.

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