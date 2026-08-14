Historic College Football Powerhouse Tops 2027 Cycle with Highest Blue-Chip Commit Percentage

As the old saying goes, football is less about Xs and Os and more about Jimmys and Joes. So while coaching acumen is discussed and debated, the bottom line is that the team with the best players is going to win most games. That, of course, leads to the question of which program is nabbing the best players?

Top Blue Chip Recruiting Team?

Teams with the highest percentage of blue-chip commits in the 2027 cycle🌟https://t.co/pT5tmMCdqN pic.twitter.com/Eo1m0hXJlQ — Rivals (@Rivals) August 12, 2026

While the various recruiting services all pursue the ranking of recruitment in their own directions, Rivals recently provided an intriguing answer to the question of which school is nabbing the most top players. With a whopping 83% of its commitments being ranked as four-star or five-star recruits in the Rivals Industry recruiting rankings, it's Notre Dame and coach Marcus Freeman who leads the pack.

There are other surprises as well. In fact, half of the top six teams in this ranking fall outside of the SEC/Big Ten battle. While Big Ten power Ohio State is near the top (third) and SEC powers LSU and Texas A&M also reached the top five, ACC power MIami is second with 81% of its commitments from the ranks of four-star and five-star recruits. Big 12 power Texas Tech is sixth overall, with 71% of its commits ranked in those blue chip crews, making the Red Raiders the sixth and final team able to top 70% in those totals.

Notre Dame's Recipe

Without a strong in-state recruiting base, Irish coach Marcus Freeman is recruiting on a truly national scale. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Notre Dame currently ranks second in the team rankings from Rivals behind Texas A&M. The Irish's 23 commitments present an impressive range of future stars. Three of Rivals' industry five-star players are in the fold for the Irish. That's out of a total of 32 such players, and the locale of the three players illustrates the thoroughly national scope of Notre Dame recruiting. New Jersey tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola, Pennsylvania edge rusher Abraham Sesay, and Louisiana offensive lineman Albert Simien offer an extension of recruiting boundaries that few schools could attempt.

19 of Notre Dame's 23 commits are four-star or five-star recruits, placing those 19 players among the naitonal top 285. And none of the Irish's current commits are from Indiana high schools.

Texas A&M's Different Look

On the other hand, Texas A&M's No. 1 class ranking (and No. 5 rank of blue-chip percentage) does feature a healthy home-cooking compontent, with eight of the Aggies' 26 commitments coming from Texas high school, including one of A&M's five five-star commits.

The Battle for the Top Talent

The rankings certainly illustrate how tightly condensed the market for top college football players is. Of those 32 Rivals industry five-star commits, all are committed to just 16 total schools, with A&M (5), Miami (4), Ohio State (3), Notre Dame (3), Texas Tech (2), Texas (2), Georgia (2), USC (2), and Oregon (2) each claiming multiple five-star recruits.