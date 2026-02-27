College Football's Leading Passer Enters Top Quarterback Rankings

Roughly six months lie between the end of February and the first weekend of the 2026 college football season.

During the annual wait, the media begins to determine which players are worth paying attention to in the upcoming season. Some of these players have dominated in the national spotlight for at least two seasons, but others are looking to break into that spotlight for the first time in their college careers.

One returning star that hopes to showcase himself to a larger audience in 2026 is former North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who committed to Oklahoma State during the NCAA transfer portal cycle. He will have three seasons of eligibility with the Cowboys.

The 6-foot-4, 211-pounder began his college football journey as a walk-on for North Texas in 2024. Chandler Morris was the Mean Green's starter during the 2024 season, although his entry into the portal at the end of the regular season gave Mestemaker the opportunity to start in the bowl game.

Mestemaker's lone start of 2024 saw him complete 26 of 41 pass attempts for 393 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing nine times for 55 yards and another touchdown.

North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) scrambles out the pocket against the Tulane Green Wave | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Mestemaker's 2025 campaign featured an FBS-high 4,379 passing yards, 34 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. Under Mestemaker's leadership, the Mean Green finished with 12 wins for the first time in program history and appeared in the AAC Championship game.

The AAC named Mestemaker its Offensive Player of the Year and to the All-AAC First Team. Mestemaker was also the recipient of the Burlsworth Trophy, an award given to the best player in college football who began his career as a walk-on.

Mestemaker is one piece of a mass migration following head coach Eric Morris from North Texas to Oklahoma State. Other key pieces of the migration include offensive coordinator Sean Brophy, leading running back Caleb Hawkins and leading wide receiver Wyatt Young.

What an offense with the FBS's leader in passing yards can accomplish in a fairly open conference has turned Mestemaker into a hot topic around the college football media landscape.

Former LSU offensive lineman and Barstool Sports personality T-Bob Hebert listed the 10 best returning college football quarterbacks on "Wake Up Barstool" on Friday. Mestemaker was the No. 9 quarterback on Hebert's list.

Are these the Top 10 QBs in College Football? pic.twitter.com/M1dMAICmTt — Wake Up Barstool (@wakeupbarstool) February 27, 2026

Oklahoma State's 2026 non-conference schedule is headlined by the back end of a home-and-home against Oregon, a game the Cowboys lost 69-3 on the road in 2025. The Cowboys will play reigning Big 12 champion Texas Tech, but Houston and Arizona State are the only other teams that participated in the 2025 postseason to appear on the Cowboys' Big 12 schedule.