College football strength of schedule rankings entering Week 10
Playing a high-quality schedule in college football is more important now than ever before as the playoff selection committee puts more weight onto teams’ opponents before deciding whether to include them in the final rankings and postseason field every year.
Predictably, the SEC and Big Ten dominate the top of the strength of schedule rankings as we move into the final full month of the 2025 regular season.
Purdue bears the brunt of the schedule difficulty metric the rest of the way, ranking No. 1 in a place where most teams prefer not to be, playing games at Michigan, against Ohio State, at Washington, and against Indiana, some of the Big Ten’s toughest programs.
Those opponents have a combined win-loss record of 27-4 with an 87.09 win percentage mark, the most difficult in the country.
SEC hopeful Oklahoma is right behind. Its opponents are a combined 24-8 (75.0%).
Where does the rest of the FBS come in the latest strength of schedule rankings? Here’s where all of the 136 teams stand as we move into November football.
136. Bowling Green
135. Akron
134. FIU
133. MTSU
132. Kent State
131. Eastern Michigan
130. UTEP
129. Old Dominion
128. Sam Houston
127. Kennesaw State
126. Liberty
125. Jacksonville State
124. Louisiana
123. Missouri State
122. Western Michigan
121. Toledo
120. Texas State
119. Ohio
118. South Alabama
117. UMass
116. Central Michigan
115. Northern Illinois
114. Oregon State
113. Delaware
112. Louisiana Tech
111. Tulsa
110. Buffalo
109. San Jose State
108. UL Monroe
107. Army
106. Arkansas State
105. Marshall
104. Georgia Southern
103. Ball State
102. UNLV
101. James Madison
100. Miami (OH)
99. Nevada
98. North Texas
97. Air Force
96. USF
95. UConn
94. Boise State
93. Southern Miss
92. Georgia State
91. Wyoming
90. New Mexico
89. East Carolina
88. Hawai’i
87. Appalachian State
86. Troy
85. Utah State
84. FAU
83. San Diego State
82. Washington State
81. UAB
80. Fresno State
79. Tulane
78. Memphis
77. Coastal Carolina
76. Illinois
75. Colorado State
74. North Carolina
73. Western Kentucky
72. Notre Dame
71. UTSA
70. Temple
69. Duke
68. New Mexico State
67. Virginia
66. Rice
65. Iowa State
64. Louisville
63. Houston
62. Arizona State
61. Colorado
60. Wake Forest
59. Ole Miss
58. Florida State
57. California
56. Miami
55. SMU
54. Stanford
53. Clemson
52. Arizona
51. Oklahoma State
50. Utah
49. Washington
48. Baylor
47. Michigan State
46. West Virginia
45. Kansas
44. Texas Tech
43. Georgia Tech
42. Ohio State
41. Minnesota
40. Charlotte
39. NC State
38. Tennessee
37. Boston College
36. Kansas State
35. Michigan
34. TCU
33. Indiana
32. UCF
31. Kentucky
30. Georgia
29. Alabama
28. USC
27. Virginia Tech
26. Auburn
25. Maryland
24. BYU
23. Nebraska
22. Wisconsin
21. Syracuse
20. South Carolina
19. Navy
18. Missouri
17. Northwestern
16. Pittsburgh
15. Cincinnati
14. Texas A&M
13. LSU
12. Oregon
11. Rutgers
10. Arkansas
9. Penn State
8. Vanderbilt
7. Iowa
6. Florida
5. Texas
4. Mississippi State
3. UCLA
2. Oklahoma
1. Purdue