College football strength of schedule rankings entering Week 10

Your look at the rankings for the easiest and hardest schedules remaining in the 2025 college football season as we move into November action.

James Parks

Playing a high-quality schedule in college football is more important now than ever before as the playoff selection committee puts more weight onto teams’ opponents before deciding whether to include them in the final rankings and postseason field every year.

Predictably, the SEC and Big Ten dominate the top of the strength of schedule rankings as we move into the final full month of the 2025 regular season.

Purdue bears the brunt of the schedule difficulty metric the rest of the way, ranking No. 1 in a place where most teams prefer not to be, playing games at Michigan, against Ohio State, at Washington, and against Indiana, some of the Big Ten’s toughest programs.

Those opponents have a combined win-loss record of 27-4 with an 87.09 win percentage mark, the most difficult in the country.

SEC hopeful Oklahoma is right behind. Its opponents are a combined 24-8 (75.0%).

Where does the rest of the FBS come in the latest strength of schedule rankings? Here’s where all of the 136 teams stand as we move into November football.

136. Bowling Green

135. Akron

134. FIU

133. MTSU

132. Kent State

131. Eastern Michigan

130. UTEP

129. Old Dominion

128. Sam Houston

127. Kennesaw State

126. Liberty

125. Jacksonville State

124. Louisiana

123. Missouri State

122. Western Michigan

121. Toledo

120. Texas State

119. Ohio

118. South Alabama

117. UMass

116. Central Michigan

115. Northern Illinois

114. Oregon State

113. Delaware

112. Louisiana Tech

111. Tulsa

110. Buffalo

109. San Jose State

108. UL Monroe

107. Army

106. Arkansas State

105. Marshall

104. Georgia Southern

103. Ball State

102. UNLV

101. James Madison

100. Miami (OH)

99. Nevada

98. North Texas

97. Air Force

96. USF

95. UConn

94. Boise State

93. Southern Miss

92. Georgia State

91. Wyoming

90. New Mexico

89. East Carolina

88. Hawai’i

87. Appalachian State

86. Troy

85. Utah State

84. FAU

83. San Diego State

82. Washington State

81. UAB

80. Fresno State

79. Tulane

78. Memphis

77. Coastal Carolina

76. Illinois

75. Colorado State

74. North Carolina

73. Western Kentucky

72. Notre Dame

71. UTSA

70. Temple

69. Duke

68. New Mexico State

67. Virginia

66. Rice

65. Iowa State

64. Louisville

63. Houston

62. Arizona State

61. Colorado

60. Wake Forest

59. Ole Miss

58. Florida State

57. California

56. Miami

55. SMU

54. Stanford

53. Clemson

52. Arizona

51. Oklahoma State

50. Utah

49. Washington

48. Baylor

47. Michigan State

46. West Virginia

45. Kansas

44. Texas Tech

43. Georgia Tech

42. Ohio State

41. Minnesota

40. Charlotte

39. NC State

38. Tennessee

37. Boston College

36. Kansas State

35. Michigan

34. TCU

33. Indiana

32. UCF

31. Kentucky

30. Georgia

29. Alabama

28. USC

27. Virginia Tech

26. Auburn

25. Maryland

24. BYU

23. Nebraska

22. Wisconsin

21. Syracuse

20. South Carolina

19. Navy

18. Missouri

17. Northwestern

16. Pittsburgh

15. Cincinnati

14. Texas A&M

13. LSU

12. Oregon

11. Rutgers

10. Arkansas

9. Penn State

8. Vanderbilt

7. Iowa

6. Florida

5. Texas

4. Mississippi State

3. UCLA

2. Oklahoma

1. Purdue

How it compares: The 2025 preseason strength of schedule rankings

