When every undefeated college football team will lose its first game
There are just six college football teams that remain undefeated as we head into the final month of the 2025 regular season, and only days away from when the playoff selection committee is slated to reveal their first official top 25 rankings.
That’s a slight decrease from the eight teams that were unbeaten at this time last season, and just one of those schools made it all the way to the playoff without a loss, that being eventual Big Ten champion and No. 1 overall seed Oregon, prior to its defeat against future national champion Ohio State in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal round.
Predictably, many of those teams yet to lose this season are highly-placed in the AP top 25 rankings, including in the top-three slots, but one of them hasn’t even been ranked yet this season, with apologies to the U.S. Naval Academy.
Looking at the future of the schedule, there appears to be just one opportunity where we can see two undefeated teams play each other on the same field, that being the Big Ten Championship Game between Ohio State and Indiana, if they can stay that way.
What perfect team could succumb to a loss going forward? And when will it happen?
BYU
First loss: at Texas Tech, Nov. 8
The last undefeated team left in the Big 12, and one of two still perfect in conference play, the Cougars have passed every test heading into an idle weekend before facing their most challenging foe yet, against a Red Raiders team that has suffered injuries at quarterback and on the defensive line, but has looked unbeatable at home this year.
Navy
First loss: at North Texas, Nov. 1
All credit to the Midshipmen, who rank among college football’s 15 best teams by averaging more than 37 points per game, and predictably top FBS in rushing output, overpowering defenses with 318 yards on the ground each time out.
But critics would argue they benefited from an easy schedule up to now, and looking forward, there could end up being multiple losses, with dates at North Texas and Notre Dame, against USF, and then at now-ranked Memphis before the finale against Army.
North Texas outscored its last two opponents 109-37 since a loss to USF, but are notably deficient when defending against the run, the Middies’ best chance to avoid the loss there. If they can, they’re likely losing against the Irish the week after.
Georgia Tech
First loss: vs. Georgia, Nov. 28
There have been some very close, tense games for the Yellow Jackets in ACC play so far, but also some nifty escapes in what’s shaping up to be a season for the ages.
Don’t be surprised if NC State and Pittsburgh spook this team, but Tech does still have a clear talent edge over their remaining opponents until the Clean, Old Fashioned Hate matchup, one the Jackets played to eight overtimes a year ago before losing.
Indiana
First loss: vs. Ohio State, Big Ten title game
There’s a matchup at home against Maryland this coming weekend before a road matchup at Penn State that was supposed to be meaningful before the Nittany Lions’ implosion, and this offense, beating teams by the second-best margin in FBS this season at 25.5 points, have defeated all but one opponent by one score.
There’s no reason why we shouldn’t see the No. 2 Hoosiers play in Indy for the Big Ten crown against the Buckeyes, and on very strong home ground, but they’re still yet to match up against a defense of Ohio State’s caliber.
Texas A&M
First loss: at Texas, Nov. 28
Watching the Aggies manhandle LSU and help get Brian Kelly fired could lean you to believe that they’ll be invulnerable the rest of the way, given the variety of ways they found to win games, be they defensive struggles or back-and-forth shootouts.
Strange things happen on rivalry weekend, especially in the rivalry with the Longhorns, and they still have a defensive rotation that has the firepower to credibly challenge Marcel Reed and A&M’s skill threats, especially at home in Austin.
Ohio State
First loss: In the playoff, if at all
You can be forgiven for being cynical about the Buckeyes’ chances against a Michigan team that has dropped a grenade in their regular season finales the last four years, especially coming off last year’s debacle when OSU was a nearly 3-TD favorite.
This year’s matchup comes at the Big House, too, and Michigan will be inspired to get after young quarterback Julian Sayin, but if there’s a year where Ryan Day can finally get this monkey off his back, it’ll be with a defense that’s allowed over 10 points just once.