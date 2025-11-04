David Pollack names No. 1 team in college football — and it’s not Ohio State
The race for the top spot in college football took an unexpected turn this week when See Ball, Get Ball host David Pollack placed the Indiana Hoosiers ahead of the Ohio State Buckeyes in his latest rankings. It was a move that immediately stirred conversation, not only for its boldness but also for how Pollack justified it.
In his podcast, Pollack explained that he wrestled with the choice between the two programs. He said he “literally went back and forth” before landing on Indiana, emphasizing the Hoosiers’ consistent dominance and their head-to-head comparison through common opponents. He also acknowledged Ohio State’s resume-strengthening out-of-conference win over Texas but ultimately leaned toward Indiana for its overall body of work.
While he admitted the ranking “means absolutely nothing” with both teams destined to meet in the Big Ten Championship, the statement set off fresh debate about how dominance and schedule strength should be weighed in the playoff conversation.
Indiana Holds Top Spot Over Ohio State in Latest College Football Rankings
Pollack’s explanation centered on what he described as Indiana’s “best win” and overall efficiency. “I went with Indiana at No. 1,” he said. “Indiana still has the best win. Indiana still has the common opponent with Illinois and the dominance versus not as dominant.” He acknowledged Ohio State’s impressive offensive growth and star quarterback Julian Sayin’s play under pressure but emphasized that Indiana’s resume remained slightly stronger through Week 10.
He also criticized Indiana’s nonconference slate, joking that it looked like “Little Sisters of the Poor” and “School of the Blind,” yet still credited the Hoosiers for their consistency and decisive margins. By contrast, he said Ohio State’s schedule strength was buoyed by Texas’ continued success, calling the Buckeyes’ out-of-conference performance a “legitimate beef” for the top spot.
Statistically, Indiana backs up Pollack’s praise. The Hoosiers rank third in the FBS in total offense, first in scoring, and seventh in total defense. They also lead the nation with a +12 turnover margin and a 58.2% third-down conversion rate. With a 9-0 record and a commanding 55-10 win over Maryland in Week 10, Pollack’s pick reflects how complete Indiana’s performance has been.
Indiana will look to stay unbeaten when it visits Penn State on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.