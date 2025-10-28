David Pollack names No. 1 team in college football — and it's not Ohio State
Indiana’s dominance has grown from surprise to certainty. After another blowout win, the Hoosiers have climbed to the top of David Pollack’s latest See Ball Get Ball rankings. On Monday’s episode, the college football analyst explained his reasoning for placing Indiana ahead of Ohio State and every other contender.
Indiana’s 56-6 rout of UCLA left no room for debate. The Hoosiers improved to 8-0, extended their home winning streak to 14, and continued one of the most balanced runs in the country. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza led another fast start, while the defense forced two turnovers and allowed only 201 total yards.
Pollack said Indiana’s consistency on both sides of the ball made the decision easy. “Indiana still here at See Ball Get Ball as the number one team in the country,” he said. “Another dominating performance. Offense, defense, special teams continuing to take care of business, doing what they want. They’ve got a quarterback obviously that’s more than capable of doing everything in the big moment. Love what you’re seeing from everything about Indiana. Hard not to argue that.”
Pollack’s latest top 12 included Indiana, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Oregon, Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, BYU, Ole Miss, and Memphis.
David Pollack Explains Why Indiana Earned The Top Spot
Pollack said Indiana’s rise reflected more than one strong week. “You can kind of see the thought process of how we slide up, how we slide down,” he said. “That’s this week right here. You’re going to get an example of that.”
Indiana’s victory against UCLA featured a quick interception return for a touchdown from Aiden Fisher and a pair of rushing scores from Fernando and Alberto Mendoza. Running back Roman Hemby added two touchdowns, and wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. topped 100 receiving yards with two scores.
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said afterward that his team wanted to control the line of scrimmage early, and they did exactly that. “It was on a big platform against a team that was hot, and we wanted to be physical and dominate the line of scrimmage, and I thought we did that early in the game,” he said.
Indiana now averages 494.5 total yards and 45.4 points per game, both top-five marks nationally. The Hoosiers’ defense ranks third in scoring, allowing just 10.9 points per game, and sits eighth in total defense.
The Hoosiers will travel to face Maryland on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.