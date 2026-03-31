ESPN Reveals the Best Coach in College Football Ahead of 2026 Season

In college football, several coaches have built elite programs, but only a select few have reached the top of the sport. Entering the 2026 season, just four active head coaches have won a national championship.

Those coaches are Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes football, Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs football, Curt Cignetti of the Indiana Hoosiers football and Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers football. Each has built a championship résumé, but their paths and recent success vary significantly.

Day and Cignetti have won titles in the past two seasons, while Swinney’s championships came in the mid-to-late 2010s. Smart captured his titles in 2021 and 2022.

That raises a natural question: who is the best coach in the sport right now? Some point to Smart, citing sustained success in the SEC, including multiple conference titles and College Football Playoff appearances in recent years. Others make the case for Day, whose 87.2% career win percentage ranks among the best in college football history.

However, a data-driven perspective offers a different answer. ESPN's analytics expert, Bill Connelly, used data analysis to determine who the best coach in the sport is.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during Indiana University spring football practice. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Connelly’s formula weighs two primary factors: 60% is based on a team’s performance relative to its 20-year baseline, while 40% is based on raw SP+ rating. This approach measures not only success but also how much a coach elevates a program compared to its historical standard.

Based on that data, Connelly identified Cignetti as the top coach in the sport last season. Indiana’s 2025 campaign stood out as one of the most impressive performances in recent college football history. Cignetti received a rating of 32.5, the highest among all coaches. Joey McGuire of Texas Tech Red Raiders football ranked second at 23.9, followed by Day at 19.5 and Smart at 14.6.

Cignetti’s impact has been immediate and historic. In just two seasons, he transformed Indiana into a national power, compiling a 27-2 record. The Hoosiers went 11-2 in 2024, achieving the first double-digit win season in program history.

They followed that with a 16-0 record in 2025, culminating in the program’s first national championship. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza also became the school’s first Heisman Trophy winner during that run.

To add further context, Cignetti’s 32.5 rating is the highest recorded in the past 20 seasons. It narrowly surpasses the 32.4 mark posted by former Nick Saban during Alabama’s 2012 season, widely considered one of the sport’s most dominant years.

The data reinforces a clear takeaway: elite coaching is not just about winning championships, but elevating a program beyond its historical expectations.

Based on that standard, Cignetti’s recent performance places him at the top of the sport entering 2026.