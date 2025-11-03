Joel Klatt names the best team in college football after Week 10
Ohio State continues to prove its dominance in every phase of the game. Following a decisive 38-14 win over Penn State, the Buckeyes retain the top spot in Joel Klatt’s weekly rankings. On The Joel Klatt Show, the Fox Sports analyst called Ohio State the nation’s best team after another complete performance that showcased both offensive precision and defensive control.
Saturday’s game served as a reminder of why Klatt views the Buckeyes as the most balanced team in the country. Quarterback Julian Sayin threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns, while Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate each topped 120 receiving yards. Head coach Ryan Day praised Sayin’s poise and ability to make adjustments at halftime, saying his deep-ball accuracy helped open up the offense in the second half.
The Buckeyes’ win also carried added meaning with former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles returning to Columbus as part of the Penn State staff. While the Nittany Lions briefly kept pace in the first half, Ohio State dominated the final two quarters, outscoring Penn State 21-0 after halftime.
Joel Klatt Explains Why Ohio State Is His No. 1 Team After Week 10
During Monday’s episode, Joel Klatt named Ohio State as the clear top team in college football. He said, “The two best teams in the country are Indiana and my number one team, Ohio State. And they are on a collision course for the Big Ten Championship Game. Those are your two best teams in the country. I think all due respect to Texas A&M which is right there as well, but man, the complete nature of both Indiana and Ohio State stands out to me.”
Klatt’s comments come as the Buckeyes remain unbeaten at 8-0, asserting themselves as the Big Ten’s standard-bearer. Sayin’s efficient play has placed him in the Heisman conversation, as he joined Geno Smith as the only players since 1985 with three games in a season surpassing 300 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a completion rate above 85 percent.
With road games ahead, Klatt’s praise underscores how dominant Ohio State has been against both ranked and unranked opponents. The Buckeyes’ blend of offensive execution and defensive depth has them in control of their own playoff destiny.
The Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.