Joel Klatt's Top 10 College Football Rankings Change Entering Week 4

Predictably, Ole Miss made a major surge up Joel Klatt's personal college football rankings this week after a momentous win over LSU, but the Rebels weren't the only team to shake up his top 10.

The Fox Sports analyst broke down his new top 10 on "The Joel Klatt Show" on Monday.

Do you agree with @joelklatt's latest Top 10? pic.twitter.com/GebTAPf78v — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) September 21, 2026

Here's how Klatt ranks college football's top teams entering Week 4, counting down from No. 10 to No. 1.

10. Utah Utes (3-0)

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier has thrown for 690 yards, 7 TDs and 1 INT along with 2 rushing TDs in helping the Utes to a 3-0 start. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah remains in the same position in Klatt's rankings after entering his top 10 last week, following a commanding 33-0 win over Utah State.

The Utes (3-0) led 26-0 at halftime while coasting to an easy victory and have now won each of their games by at least 33 points -- including the 43-10 win over Arkansas a week ago.

Dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier has been an efficient operator of the offense, completing 71.6% of his passes for 690 yards, 7 touchdowns and 1 interception while rushing for 114 yards and 2 scores.

His top target Braden Pegan had 8 catches for 122 yards and 2 TDs in the blowout of Utah State.

"They keep on trucking teams," Klatt said. "They beat Utah State 33-0. That was a Utah State team that almost beat Washington last week. Dampier is playing well, so they're at 10."

Klatt is higher on Utah than the AP voters, who slotted the Utes No. 15 this week. They play at Iowa State this weekend.

9. Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0)

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell runs for a long touchdown against Florida State in a 50-36 win Saturday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After another lackluster first half, falling down 15 points before surging to a 50-36 home win over Florida State, Alabama drops a spot to No. 9 in Klatt's rankings.

The Crimson Tide also weathered a trying first half the previous week against Kentucky.

Perhaps, it's just part of the ebbs and flows and leaning on a redshirt-freshman first-time starting quarterback in Keelon Russell.

Russell ended completing 23 of 30 passes for 320 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs in the win Saturday. He also had this 57-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter to provide some separation on the scoreboard.

Keelon Russell showing off the wheels on a 57-yard TD run! pic.twitter.com/6TSlYX6Dw8 — T.J. Randall (@TJ_Randall12) September 20, 2026

"I don't love the way they've started each of the last two weeks against Kentucky and then last week against Florida State but love the way that they finished," Klatt said. "By the way, Russell, nice run -- that guy's playing well. Defense, pick it up -- that's not what you were meant to do against Florida State. Let's be honest."

Alabama, which is No. 8 in the AP poll, hosts South Carolina this weekend.

8. LSU Tigers (2-1)

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin answers questions after a 32-24 loss at Ole Miss on Saturday night. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU drops three spots in Klatt's top 10 after its 32-24 loss at Ole Miss in the game of the week Saturday night.

Coach Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford, Mississippi, was not a success as his Tigers were outgained 426 offensive yards to 330 in a loss to his former school. LSU trailed 24-7 at halftime before rallying to tie the score early in the fourth quarter, bur Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss' 14-yard touchdown run (plus a two-point conversion) midway through the fourth quarter was the decisive score.

Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt threw for only 158 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT while rushing for 63 yards and a score.

"Tough night. Tough night in Oxford. That's the only way to say it," Klatt said. "Leavitt can't run around like this all year, so they've got to find some offensive rhythm without him running the football."

LSU, No. 10 in the AP poll, hosts No. 23 Texas A&M this week.

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-0)

Could sophomore Nolan James Jr. take the lead in the backfield for Notre Dame moving forward? | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the scoreboard at least, Notre Dame is taking care of business so far this season, including a 27-10 win over Michigan State in Week 3.

But under the surface, there are some concerns for the Fighting Irish to sort through as their traditionally prolific rushing attack hasn't been to the same level thus far.

Notre Dame rushed for 161 yards in the win over the Spartans but averaged just 3.7 yards in the process (on 43 attempts).

Aneyas Williams, who was supposed to take over for first-round NFL draft picks Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price this season, mustered just 25 yards and a TD on 9 carries Meanwhile, sophomore Nolan James Jr. asserted himself with a career-high 121 yards and a TD on 26 carries and could be taking over the lead in the backfield sooner rather than later.

Plays like this are why everyone wants Nolan James as running back number 1



Also beautiful pre snap adjustments by CJ Carr pic.twitter.com/uOANyQqALt — Mr. Irish (@Mrir1sh) September 21, 2026

"Their defense continues to play well. They need to run it better. What is their running game? That is the third straight game to open the year that they've averaged under 4 yards per carry," Klatt said.

Nonetheless, Notre Dame remains at No. 7 in Klatt's rankings, same as last week. The Fighting Irish -- which fared better in the AP poll, landing at No. 3 -- travels to Purdue this weekend.

6. Indiana Hoosiers (3-0)

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) celebrates with Nick Marsh (11) after a touchdown earlier this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana has had one of the lightest non-conference schedules of any top 10 team so far with North Texas, Howard and Western Kentucky, but it's impressive nonetheless that the Hoosiers have won those games by a combined 145-16 margin.

That includes back-to-back shutouts, with a 38-0 win Saturday over the Hilltoppers.

"They quietly [had] back-to-back shutouts. They beat Western Kentucky 38-0. Turbo Richard is running the ball well. ... Charlie Becker, he continues to play well," Klatt said.

Indiana remains at the spot spot in Klatt's rankings this week while landing at No. 5 in the AP poll. The Hoosiers host Northwestern on Friday night in their Big Ten opener.

5. Miami Hurricanes (3-0)

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah completed his first 24 passes Friday night in a 33-20 win over Wake Forest. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami looked vulnerable for the first time this season in a 33-20 win at Wake Forest on Friday night.

The Hurricanes went up 31-7 midway through the third quarter before taking their foot off the gas and letting the Demon Deacons claw back into the game.

But the outcome was never much in doubt, and quarterback Darian Mensah was exceptional in completing 30 of 34 passes for 220 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs. He set an ACC record by completin his first 24 passes of the game.

Darian Mensah just made ACC history while keeping No. 5 Miami unbeaten



30/34, 220 PYDS, 3 PTD, 0 INT vs. Wake Forest



He completed his first 24 passes, setting ACC records for consecutive completions and consecutive completions to start a game. https://t.co/Kea9kaKGCt pic.twitter.com/rNbYkSH3JL — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 19, 2026

Fellow Heisman Trophy candidate Malachi Toney had 12 catches for 114 yards and a score.

Miami dropped one spot in Klatt's rankings and also fell one spot in the AP poll to No. 6.

"They looked great in the first half -- not so great in the second half. But when Mensah is on, he is effective and accurate. He completed his first 24 passes in that game, and they still have Malachi Toney -- I think he is remarkable," Klatt said.

Miami hosts Central Michigan on Saturday.

4. Georgia Bulldogs (3-0)

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton rushed for a team-high 97 yards in a 45-17 win at Arkansas on Saturday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After blowing out Tennessee State and Western Kentucky to open the season, Georgia had its SEC opener last weekend and ... well, the results were more of the same.

The Bulldogs rolled over Arkansas for a 45-17 road win.

Gunner Stockton was efficient as usual, completing 10 of 13 passes for 147 yards and a TD and also led Georgia in rushing with 97 yards on 7 carries.

The Bulldogs are averaging 255.3 rushing yards per game (16th-best nationally) heading into a good test vs. Oklahoma on Saturday.

Klatt actually moved Georgia down a spot to No. 4 in his rankings while the AP voters slotted the Bulldogs No. 2 this week, but he had high praise for Kirby Smart's team overall.

"I think quietly I'm starting to think Georgia might be the best team in the country," Klatt said. "All the teams that we've seen so far, they've got some flaws. Which is going to make the season so entertaining. Don't know that about Georgia yet. They could be just sneaky the best team in the country. They're running it like crazy. Great test for them and that run game against OU this week."

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1)

Jeremiah Smith is now Ohio State's all-time leader in career receiving yards with 2,958. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State has sandwiched a pair of wins by 50-plus points over Ball State and Kent State around that one-point loss on the road at Texas.

The Buckeyes dive fully into Big Ten play moving forward, starting with a home game vs. Illinois this week.

Klatt adjusted the Buckeyes down one spot this week while they landed at No. 7 in the AP poll.

"I'm still not going to penalize them for that one-point loss on the road at Texas after having a 20-point lead. That team is going to be there all year," Klatt said.

2. Ole Miss Rebels (3-0)

Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss (6) celebrates with offensive line Patrick Kutas (75) after scoring a touchdown against LSU. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss already has two big wins over ranked opponents in the first three weeks of the season, beating Louisville in Week 1 and then posting a 32-24 win over then-No. 7 LSU last weekend in college football's game of the week.

With that, the Rebels make the biggest leap in Klatt's rankings. After being left out of the top 10 a week ago, they surge to No. 2. The AP voters put Ole Miss at No. 4 this week, meanwhile.

"I had a huge tug-of-war. I wanted so badly to put Ole Miss No. 1, but I'm going to honor Texas' win over Ohio State and put them 1," Klatt said. "Ole Miss, who has done more than any college team so far this season through three weeks, this team really should get consideration at No. 1. I'm going to have them at No. 2.

"That could be the best team in the country because I think they've got the best quarterback in the country. If I had one player to draft right now and I was starting a college football team, it would be Trinidad Chambliss. He's your September Heisman. He's the best quarterback in the country."

Trinidad Chambliss looked like a future FIRST OVERALL PICK against LSU.



One NFL scout reportedly believes Chambliss is “so good” that he could be the first QB off the board, despite his age.



The Rebels QB might be Ole Miss’ best QB prospect since Eli Manning 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/3KTyckDve2 — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) September 21, 2026

Chambliss threw for 363 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT and rushed for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter to beat LSU and his former coach Kiffin.

Ole Miss gets yet another marquee matchup in Week 4 with a road game at No. 21 Florida.

1. Texas Longhorns (3-0)

Texas, led by quarterback Arch Manning, tops Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas merely took care of business in Week 3 with a 30-6 win over UTSA to move to 3-0.

The Longhorns haven't been tested outside of their showdown with then-No. 1 Ohio State in Week 2, but that 24-23 win over the Buckeyes is enough to keep Texas atop both the AP poll and Klatt's top 10.

Through three games, quarterback Arch Manning has passed for 661 yards, 7 TDs and 2 INTs and rushed for 83 yards.

Texas goes on the road at No. 14 Tennessee to open SEC play this week.