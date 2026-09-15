Texas' Win Over Ohio State Shakes Up Joel Klatt's College Football Top 10

College football's Week 2 saw Texas outlast Ohio State, 24-23, in a showdown of elite teams and the biggest game of the season so far.

Meanwhile, some major surprises made for the other biggest headlines of the weekend -- none more so than Oregon, ranked No. 6 entering the week, losing 39-31 at Oklahoma State.

Taking stock of the weekend, college football analyst Joel Klatt updated his own top 10 rankings Monday.

Thoughts on @joelklatt's latest Top 10? pic.twitter.com/eII0Rt9eo5 — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) September 14, 2026

Klatt's top 10 picture looks a little different than what the AP voters came up with. Here's how he sees it, starting at No. 10.

10. Utah Utes (2-0)

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Utah has been dominant in two wins to start the season, blowing out Idaho 66-14 and then rolling over Arkansas 43-10 on Saturday.

The AP voters bumped the Utes three spots to No. 17, but Klatt was even more impressed whlie putting Utah at No. 10 on his rankings.

"Let's go, they're back. Death, taxes, Utah football," Klatt said. "Absolutely hammered Arkansas. At one point in the fourth quarter it's 43-3 in that game before Arkansas scores a late touchdown."

Devon Dampier completed 18 of 24 passes for 261 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception while rushing for 50 yards and a pair of TDs.

First-year head coach Morgan Scalley has indeed kept the Utes right on track in replacing his longtime boss Kyle Whittingham.

9. USC Trojans (3-0)

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava has thrown for 10 touchdowns with only 1 interception through three games. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After posting a shutout over Fresno State in Week 1, USC's defense wasn't quite as sharp Saturday vs. Louisiana, but the Trojans nonetheless built a 25-point lead early in the third quarter and coasted to a 49-30 win from there.

The Trojans (3-0) are No. 12 in the AP poll but land here at No. 9 for Klatt, moving up one spot from last week.

"I wish they would have played a little better last week against Louisiana -- 49-30. But Jayden Maiava continues to impress. He's got 10 touchdowns, only one interception," Klatt said.

Maiava, a Heisman Trophy candidate in his fifth college season, passed for 261 yards, 5 TDs and 1 INT Saturday, bringing his season total to 896 yard, 10 TDs, 1 INT and a rushing TD.

Impressive true freshman Trent Mosley had a receiving TD and an 86-yard punt return TD in the win. He now has 13 catches for 255 yards and 4 TDs plus the special teams score through the first three games of his college career.

After three tune-ups against Group of 6 competition, USC opens Big Ten play this week on the road at Rutgers before returning home for its first big test vs. Oregon.

8. Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0)

Alabama running back Daniel Hill (4) rushed for 104 yards and a TD on 18 carries in the Crimson Tide's 45-17 win at Kentucky. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama was actually on the ropes for a bit in its SEC opener on the road Saturday at Kentucky trailing by four points at halftime before surging back with 32 unanswered points in a 45-17 win.

Redshirt-freshman quarterback Keelon Russell struggled while throwing for 188 yards, 1 TD and 2 INTs, but the Crimson Tide running game carried the day. Daniel Hill led the way with 104 yards and a TD on 18 carries.

"Don't look now, but Alabama in the second half against Kentucky might have found a run game. They ran it for over 150 yards on 6 per carry. Maybe they just wore them down, but that's something to watch for moving forward," Klatt said.

Alabama, which is No. 10 in the AP poll, is a new entrant into Klatt's top 10.

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0)

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr (13) passed for 253 yards, 4 TDs and 0 INTs in a 52-0 win over Rice. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After posting a lopsided win over Wisconsin to open the season, Notre Dame had a light Week 2 while bowling over Rice, 52-0.

Quarterback CJ Carr was nearly perfect, completing 16 of 20 passes for 253 yards, 4 TDs and 0 INTs.

"I'll just throw up a quick caution light. I know we might not learn a lot about them because of their easy schedule, but right now through two games they're averaging under 4 yards per carry, and this is a team that normally runs the ball really well," Klatt said.

That's why Klatt dropped the Fighting Irish two spots in his top 10, while the AP voters slotted Notre Dame at No. 3 this week.

6. Indiana Hoosiers (2-0)

Indiana's Turbo Richard (1) rushed for 108 yards and a TD in the Hoosiers' 55-0 win over Howard. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was just another typical Indiana blowout over the weekend as the Hoosiers handled FCS-level Howard, 55-0.

Josh Hoover needed only 6 completions (on 11 attempts) to throw for 145 yards and 4 TDs in the rout, while Lee Beebe Jr. (16 carries for 112 yards) and Turbo Richard (11 carries for 108 yards and a TD) had their way on the ground.

Klatt didn't have any commentary on the Hoosiers this week while moving them up 3 spots in his rankings. Indiana is No. 4 in the AP poll.

5. LSU Tigers (2-0)

LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green had 104 receiving yards and a TD vs. Louisiana Tech. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After dominating Clemson in Week 1, it was a bit surprising to see LSU clinging to a narrow three-point lead at halftime against Louisiana Tech, but the Tigers turned it on from there on the way to a 45-14 win.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt passed for 344 yards, 1 TD and rushed for 3 TDs but he also threw 3 picks in the process for LSU. Tight end Trey'Dez Green had 6 catches for 104 yards and a TD.

"A bit of a struggle in the first half against La Tech. Remember, you're never as good as you think you are; you're never as bad as you think you are," Klatt said.

Klatt dropped the Tigers two spots in his rankings while the AP voters slotted LSU at No. 7.

4. Miami Hurricanes (2-0)

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah had plenty to smile about in the Hurricanes' 77-7 win over Florida A&M. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a game that was an unfair mismatch from the start, Miami piled up 856 yards and allowed just 107 in a 77-7 win over FCS-level Florida A&M.

Darian Mensah completed 14 of 15 passes for 252 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs and fellow Heisman hopeful Malachi Toney had 4 catches for 96 yards and a score.

"They absolutely hammered Florida A&M. ... Do we really know anything about that performance? No. What I do know, Malachi Toney and Darian Mensah, very good players," Klatt said.

Miami stayed put at No. 4 in Klatt's rankings and landed at No. 5 in the AP poll.

3. Georgia Bulldogs (2-0)

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton was nearly perfect in a 70-20 win over Western Kentucky, completing 13 of 16 passes for 234 yards and 5 TDs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two games, two overmatched opponents, two excessive blowout wins for Georgia, which finished off a 70-20 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday.

Gunner Stockton completed 13 of 16 passes for 234 yards, 5 TDs and 0 INTs.

"Again, overmatched opponent. They beat Western Kentucky by 50 and averaged almost 9 yards per play in that game," Klatt noted in moving the Bulldogs up three spots in his rankings.

Georgia is No. 2 in the AP poll.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1)

Ohio State coach Ryan Day and his players leave the field following a 24-23 loss at Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The big debate coming out of the weekend was how to treat Ohio State's 24-23 loss on the road to then-No. 4 Texas, after the previously-top-ranked Buckeyes led 23-3 entering the fourth quarter.

The AP voters moved Ohio State down five spots to No. 6, but Klatt slotted the Buckeyes No. 2 behnd the Longhorns.

Ohio State missed a 45-yard field goal with a little more than 4 minutes remaining that would have made it a nine-point lead. Instead, Texas drove 73 yards in 12 plays for the go-ahead touchdown with 25 seconds on the clock.

OHIO STATE MISSES THE FIELD GOAL 🫣 pic.twitter.com/B6AncpLLwf — The College Sports Company (@CollegeSportsCo) September 13, 2026

"I am not going to penalize Ohio State for going on the road and losing by one in a game that they had the lead by 20 over Texas," Klatt said. "If we want these games to remain, then we can't penalize the loser -- not as much as we have historically."

1. Texas Longhorns (2-0)

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) celebrates after a touchdown by running back Hollywood Smothers (2) in the second half against Ohio State. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas made history Saturday night with its wild 24-23 come-from-behind win over then-No. 1 Ohio State.

The 20-point comeback in the fourth quarter is the largest fourth-quarter rally to beat an AP No. 1 team, according to Sportradar.

Down 23-3, quarterback Arch Manning with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Wingo early in the fourth quarter to cap a 15-play, 91-yard drive.

After a quick Ohio State punt, the Longhorns went 72 yards in 13 plays and scored on a 1-yard Hollywood Smothers touchdown run.

Then came the Buckeyes' fateful missed field goal and the ensuring 12-play, 73-yard drive capped by another Smothers TD plunge for the lead and the win.

It was Texas' first home victory over an AP No. 1 since beating then top-ranked SMU on Nov. 4, 1950.

Manning completed 23 of 37 passes for 195 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT while Smothers rushed for 74 yards and 2 TDs in the win.

Naturally, Texas took over the top spot in both the AP poll and Klatt's top 10 (moving up one spot in his rankings).