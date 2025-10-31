Josh Pate names No. 1 team in college football ahead of Week 10
College football analyst Josh Pate unveiled his updated top 25 on his College Football Show ahead of Week 10, ranking Ohio State as the No. 1 team in the country. The Buckeyes remain unbeaten entering November and continue to look like the most complete team in college football. With just six undefeated programs left nationwide, Ohio State’s steady dominance has kept it firmly in control of the top spot.
Pate’s latest ballot comes as playoff contenders start separating from the pack. His rankings focus on what teams have proven, not what they are projected to do. He placed Texas A&M, Indiana, and Alabama behind Ohio State, saying those four have established themselves as the clear front-runners. “I put A&M at two, Indiana at three, Alabama at four, and then Ohio State is still pretty solidly, I think, the number one team in the country,” Pate said.
Pate Explains Why Ohio State Still Holds the Top Spot
In explaining his process, Pate emphasized results over perception. He said his poll rewards teams that have built strong resumes instead of benefiting from close losses or brand value.
Programs such as Tennessee, Texas, and Oregon appeared lower in his rankings than in the AP poll because, in his view, they lack signature wins to justify higher positions.
Pate also pointed to teams he believes deserve more national recognition. He ranked Washington, Iowa, and Navy higher than the AP poll, saying each has performed better on the field than the rankings suggest. Meanwhile, Houston, Missouri, and Utah also moved up after key wins that strengthened their resumes.
Ohio State’s next test comes Saturday when the Buckeyes host Penn State at noon ET on FOX.
Josh Pate's Top 25 Rankings Ahead of Week 10
- Ohio State (7-0)
- Texas A&M (8-0)
- Indiana (8-0)
- Alabama (7-1)
- Georgia (6-1)
- Ole Miss (7-1)
- Miami (6-1)
- Georgia Tech (8-0)
- Vanderbilt (7-1)
- Oregon (7-1)
- Brigham Young (8-0)
- Texas Tech (7-1)
- Louisville (6-1)
- Notre Dame (5-2)
- Oklahoma (6-2)
- Virginia (7-1)
- Cincinnati (7-1)
- Navy (7-0)
- Missouri (6-2)
- Michigan (6-2)
- Houston (7-1)
- Tennessee (6-2)
- Utah (6-2)
- Iowa (6-2)
- Washington (6-2)