Ranking The 50 Best Soccer Defenders Of All Time
In soccer, defenders rarely get the glory.
Instead, it's the strikers, the midfield maestros, and wingers with their dazzling dribbling that usually get the plaudits.
Even the goalkeepers tend to get more credit than the back four. After all, who would remember a seemingly innocuous but perfectly-timed tackle over a diving save that stops the ball going into the top corner?
Here at Sports Illustrated, however, we think it's about time someone gave these unsung heroes their dues.
So, with that being said, here's our list of the top 50 soccer defenders of all-time.
50. Antonio Cabrini
The Juventus teams of the 1970s and '80s were ones always brimming with attacking talents like Marco Tardelli, Michel Platini, Paolo Rossi and Zbigniew Boniek.
Antonio Cabrini, meanwhile, was the rock at the back.
In 13 years with the Old Lady, Cabrini won six Serie A titles, two Coppa Italias, and one European Cup.
He was also a vital member of the Italy team that won the 1982 World Cup, ending the Azzurri's 48-year wait for soccer’s greatest prize.
49. Jürgen Kohler
Jürgen Kohler won major honors with Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Germany's national team during his career, but it’s at Borussia Dortmund where he is regarded as a soccer "God."
Arriving at the club as a 30-year-old in 1995, Kohler went on to spend seven years on the Ruhr, helping Dortmund win two Bundesliga titles, two German Super Cups, and a first-ever Champions League.
48. Walter Samuel
Inter Milan were one of the most dominant sides in world soccer in the noughties, and a huge part of their success was having an almost impenetrable defensive line, at the heart of which lied Walter Samuel.
The Argentine was a brick wall in defense. Quick, powerful, an expert at making goal-saving tackles, and, according to Inter teammate Javier Zanetti, the "hardest player" he ever shared the pitch with.
47. Ruud Krol
In order for Ajax and Johann Cruyff's free-flowing "Total Football" to work in the 1970s, the team needed defenders who were capable of not only stopping opponents, but that could also transition between positions freely and were comfortable with the ball at their feet.
Ruud Krol was exactly that.
As a testament to his talents, Cruyff named Krol as one of the three best defenders of all-time in his 2016 autobiography "My Turn", alongside Carlos Alberto and Franz Beckenbauer.
46. Marcelo
Having won an astonishing 25 trophies with Real Madrid, Marcelo is one of the most decorated players in soccer history.
The Brazilian spent the last of his 15 years at Madrid as the club's captain, becoming the first non-Spaniard to wear the armband in 97 years.
He also had a pretty good first touch.
45. Lúcio
Lúcio was truly one of a kind.
A physical specimen renowned for his strength in the tackle, speed, and aerial ability, he also possessed an uncanny ability to carry the ball out defense with powerful, galloping runs, which earned him the nickname, "The Horse."
Once on one of those trademark runs, the former Inter Milan and Bayern Munich star was nigh on impossible to stop. When coupled with his capacity to score from distance, they also made him a serious offensive threat.
44. Gaetano Scirea
Like Antonio Cabrini, Gaetano Scirea was a key figure in the legendary Juventus team of the 1970s and '80s, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest Italian defenders of all time.
He amassed an astounding 14 major trophies during his career with Juve and the Italian national team, and was renowned for his elegance and composure on the field.
43. Jordi Alba
Jordi Alba ranks among the finest full-backs Spanish soccer history.
Diminutive yet technically gifted and extremely mobile, the Spaniard roamed up and down the left flank for fun, both effectively stopping opposition wingers and providing deliciously dangerous deliveries into the box at the other end of the pitch.
A European champion at both club and international levels, he won 16 major honors during his time with FC Barcelona, including six LaLiga titles.
42. Paul Breitner
One of Germany's most revered-ever left-backs, Paul Breitner lifted the World Cup in 1974, and enjoyed huge domestic success with Bayern Munich, winning five Bundesliga titles and a European Cup across two spells with the club.
His time away from Bayern was spent with none other than Real Madrid, with whom he also lifted two league titles.
41. Nemanja Vidic
Every bit as tough and intimidating as his appearance suggested, Nemanja Vidic was a relentless opponent for Premier League forwards during his eight seasons at Manchester United.
The Serbian defended like his life depended on it, which, rather ironically, often led to him laying it on line to stop the opposition putting his head into places it really had no place being.
40. Thiago Silva
Having already conquered Brazil, Italy and France, Thiago Silva was the ripe old age of 36 when he moved to Chelsea in 2020.
Proving age is just a number, however, his mature performances at the heart of the Blues' defense helped the club win the Champions League in his debut season.
He continued to star at Stamford Bridge for three more years before eventually calling it quits and returning to Fluminense, where he once defied the ageing process to play a key role in helping his boyhood club escape relegation from Brazil's top flight.
39. Alan Hansen
While working as a pundit post-retirement in 1995, Alan Hansen famously rubbished Manchester United's "Class of '96", claiming after a 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa that "you can't win anything with kids."
That same United side went on to win both the Premier league and FA Cup that season, leaving the Scotsman red in the face.
In his own playing days, however, Hanson rarely ever put a foot wrong.
A rock solid center back, he won eight league titles and three European Cups with Liverpool between 1977 and 1990.
38. José Santamaría
José Santamaría is one of Real Madrid's original Galácticos.
Playing alongside the likes of Alfredo Di Stefano, Paco Gento and Ferenc Puskas, the Uruguayan defender helped Los Blancos win six LaLiga titles and four European Cups in just nine years.
Nicknamed "The Wall", Santamaría also won five league titles in Uruguay with Nacional.
37. Djalma Santos
When people think about the Brazil team that won the 1958 and 1962 World Cups, it's Pelé, Garrincha, and Didi that are the names that typically spring to mind, not Djalma Santos.
The defender, however, was arguably the Seleção's most consistent performer across those two tournaments, being named in the FIFA's All Star team on both occasions.
Santos also won countless domestic honors in Brazil during his career, and, quite astonishingly, was never sent off in over 1,000 games for club and country—which serves as a testament to his composed and consistent performances at right-back.
36. Laurent Blanc
Laurent Blanc claimed club silverware with Manchester United, FC Barcelona, Auxerre and Montpellier during his career, while he was also part of the France teams that won the World Cup in 1998 and European Championships in 2000.
Before he became one of the most dominant center backs in world soccer, however, he used to play as an attacking midfielder, once scoring 18 goals in a single season.
35. Gerard Pique
It's an age-old adage, but Gerard Pique was the Robin to Carles Puyol's Batman for both FC Barcelona and Spain.
While Puyol was the valiant and vocal leader, Pique was the strong, smart, and savvy sidekick who was always there to lend a hand and provide some much-needed tactical sense when Puyol had flown off on one of his crime-stopping adventures.
34. Ricardo Carvalho
Ricardo Carvalho followed Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho almost everywhere he went, acting as his most trusted defender during trophy-laden spells at Porto, Chelsea and Real Madrid.
In some ways, the two were very similar—both hard nosed, tactically astute, and ready to win at all costs, even if it wasn't necessarily pretty.
In other ways, they were distinct opposites. While Mourinho was, and remains, known for his loud mouth rants, Carvalho was quiet and unassuming, instead letting his soccer do the talking.
33. Rio Ferdinand
At a time when most Premier League center backs were bruisers who liked to lump the ball long, Manchester United's Rio Ferdinand stood out like a sore thumb thanks to his composure on the ball and ability to step out of defense and find a pass.
One of those bruisers, Nemanja Vidic, was his partner in crime at Old Trafford, and together, their perfect combination of brains and brawn was one few attackers could handle.
A five-time Premier League champion and a Champions League winner, Ferdinand was Europe's best center back at his peak.
32. Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany joined Manchester City in 2008 for a fee of just $7.5 million, just a month or so before Sheikh Mansour's big money takeover.
But despite the club going on to spend hundreds of millions on new players, defenders included, in the years that followed, the bargain Belgian remained one of its most important players—both because his own performances and his ability to inspire others.
In 11 years at Etihad, eight of which he was captain, Kompany won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four EFL Cups, while he was also named as the Premier League's Player of the Season in 2011-12.
31. Marius Trésor
Former France center back Marius Trésor stood out as one of Les Bleus' brightest stars during the 1970s, shining at the 1974 and 1978 World Cups.
He also enjoyed a decorated club career, winning major honors with both Marseille and Bordeaux, most notably playing a pivotal role in the latter's 1983-84 Ligue 1 triumph.
30. Gianluca Zambrotta
Gianluca Zambrotta was the sort of player every manager wants in their team.
Hugely versatile, as consistent as they come and solid in both attack and defense, the Italian won major honors with Juventus, FC Barcelona, AC Milan, and Italy during his career, including the World Cup in 2006.
29. Andreas Brehme
Described by former club Inter Milan as the "most legendary two-footed player in history", Andreas "Andi" Brehme left an indelible mark on Italian soccer during his four years with the Nerazzurri.
Not only did the versatile defender help Inter win a first Serie A title in almost a decade and a European Cup, in 1989, he also beat none other than the legendary Diego Maradona to the division's Player of the Year award.
Brehme was also a star for Germany as they won the World Cup in 1990, scoring the only goal in the final as Franz Beckenbauer's side beat Argentina.
28. Diego Godín
Having cost Atlético Madrid just $8.4 million back in 2010, Diego Godin can lay claim to being one of the best value-for-money signings in modern soccer history.
The Uruguayan center back made almost 400 appearances for the club, helping it win a host of major honors, including LaLiga, the Copa Del Rey, and two Europa Leagues.
A man-mountain at the back and vocal leader on the pitch, Gerard Pique described Godin as the "center back of a generation" upon him leaving Spain in 2019.
27. Dani Alves
Dani Alves is one of the most decorated players of all time winning 43 trophies in his career. On Feb. 22, 2024, Alves was found guilty of rape in Spain and sentenced to four years and six months in prison. He was convicted by a three-judge panel at the Barcelona Provincial Court.
26. Jaap Stam
While a gentle giant off the field, Jaap Stam was an animal on it.
Fast, strong, aggressive and never one to back down from a confrontation, the Dutchman truly struck fear into the hearts of his opposing numbers. Just ask Pietro Parente.
Testaments from his former Manchester United teamates showcase best just how good, and scary, he was.
"He wasn’t somebody you wanted to cross, he was a real animal on the pitch," Paul Scholes once said of Stam.
Ryan Giggs, meanwhile once described him as a "man-mountain, but as quick as a Ferrari", while Peter Schmeichel called him "one of the best-ever defenders" and "awesome."
25. Giacinto Facchetti
Giacinto Facchetti was a member of Helenio Herrera's famous Inter Milan team, known as "Grande Inter", that won four Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia and two European Cups between 1960 and 1967.
The legendary full-back also captained Italy to first ever European Championship on home soil in 1968.
Ahead of his time in terms of his technical ability, he was a frequent scorer of goals, too, managing no less than 78 for club and country during his career.
24. Fernando Hierro
Real Madrid legend Fernando Hierro first joined the club in 1989, and for the next 14 years, was its spiritual captain, even if he didn't always wear the armband.
A composed and intelligent figure in central defense, he steered Los Blancos to five LaLiga titles and three Champions Leagues.
Perhaps most impressively, however, post the turn of the century, he still stood out as an integral figure in a side that contained a flock of expensive superstars such as Ronaldo (the Brazilian one), David Beckham, Luis Figo and Zinedine Zidane.
A Galatico by nature, but not by price tag.
23. Matthias Sammer
Matthias Sammer started his career in 1985 as a midfielder, but it wasn't until he was converted to a center back by Borussia Dortmund coach Ottmar Hitzfeld in 1994 that he fulfilled his potential.
Following the shift, Sammer established himself as world soccer's best "libero", winning consecutive Bundesliga titles with Dortmund in 1995 and 1996, before then captaining the club to their first Champions League in 1997.
He also won the European Championship with Germany in 1996 and the Ballon d'Or the same year.
Sammer's time at the top was short but sweet, however, as he was forced to retire through injury in 1998.
22. Giorgio Chiellini
Giorgio Chiellini would not stop at anything to win.
Whether playing with a busted head, a broken nose or a twisted ankle, he would still continue to perform at the highest level, steering Italy and Juventus to win after win, and trophy after trophy.
From leaving a dangling leg in a tackle, to simply grabbing opposition players by the scruff of the neck and saying: 'You're not going anywhere, son' (presumably in Italian), Chiellini was also a master of soccer's dark arts.
Some, most notably England fans, would call it cheating, but he, like many other great defenders, would call it gamesmanship.
21. Marcel Desailly
Marcel Desailly was known as "The Rock" thanks to his consistency, strength, and no-nonsense playing style.
The first player to ever win back-to-back Champions Leagues with different clubs, he first scooped the prize with Marseille in 1993, helping the Ligue 1 side beat AC Milan in the final.
Milan, clearly impressed, then brought him to the San Siro just a few months later, where he won the title again, this time scoring the Rossoneri's final goal in a 4-0 thumping of FC Barcelona.
20. Bobby Moore
Given he scored (or at least so he claimed) 1,283 goals during his career, it's safe to assume that Pelé knew a thing or two about attacking and how to get past defenders.
Bobby Moore, he once said, was the best he ever came up against.
“Bobby Moore was my friend as well as the greatest defender I ever played against," Pelé said of the England legend, who famously captained the Three Lions to World Cup glory in 1966, after his death.
19. Pepe
Attackers (and opposition fans) simply hated coming up against Pepe, which is about as big as compliments come for defenders.
Tough, tenacious and a little bit terrifying, the Portguese legend enjoyed successful domestic spells with both Porto and Real Madrid, the latter with whom he won three LaLiga titles and three Champions Leagues.
He also helped Portugal win the 2016 European Championships, where he was named as the player of the match in the final, as well as the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019.
18. Carlos Alberto
A frenetic force down the right-flank, Carlos Alberto captained Brazil as they won the World Cup in 1970.
His goal in the final, which saw him finish off a quite sublime team move by rocketing the ball into the bottom corner with the outside of his cleat, is widely regarded as one of the greatest in the sport's history.
17. Daniel Passarella
Fabio Cannavaro was small, but Daniel Passarella was tiny—at least for a center back.
Just like the Italian, however, that didn't stop him from being one of the world's best during his pomp.
Tough as nails and boasting great ball-playing skills and surprisingly good aerial abilities, Passarella won two World Cups with Argentina, as well as seven league titles in his home country with River Plate.
He was also a potent goalscorer, finding the net 175 times during his career.
16. Fabio Cannavaro
Fabio Cannavaro is only non-German defender ever and the only defender this century to win the Ballon d'Or, having scooped the prize in 2006 shortly after captaining Italy to World Cup glory.
Though just 5'9" tall, what the diminutive Italian center back lacked in height, he more than made up for in ability, boasting supreme tackling skills, lightening quick pace, and surprising strength.
Cannavaro also read the game brilliantly and was renowned for carrying the ball out from the back, qualities that are now widely considered as must-haves for modern defenders.
15. Javier Zanetti
Few things are as heartwarming to soccer fans than a player who spends almost his entire career with one club, which is exactly what Javier Zanetti did with Inter Milan, stepping out a record 858 times for the Nerazzurri between 1995 and 2014.
His longevity and commitment to Inter, however, are just two of the reasons why he can be considered one of soccer's greatest-ever defenders.
An impeccable defender with a second-to-none work rate and a deep understanding of the game, Zanetti won everything on offer with Inter, including an historic European treble in 2009-10.
14. Lilian Thuram
A published author, UNICEF ambassador, and anti-racism activist—Lilian Thuram is perhaps among soccer's smartest-ever players.
On the field, he played with similarly impressive intelligence, which, when combined with his warrior-like mindset and hulking frame, made him a force to be reckoned with in defense.
A serial winner, the aptly named "Philosopher" won major trophies with Parma, Juventus, FC Barcelona, and France—including the World Cup in 1998.
At that tournament, Thuram scored both of France's goals in a 2-1 win over Croatia in the semifinals. They were his only two goals for the national team in 142 games.
Talk about coming showing up when it matters.
13. Ronald Koeman
No defender in soccer history has ever been as good at putting the ball in the back of the net than FC Barcelona and Netherlands legend Ronald Koeman, who scored no less than 253 goals during his 17-year long career.
Of all his goals, none is more memorable, nor important, than his iconic strike in the 1992 European Cup final, which saw him fire in a trademark free-kick from 25-yards out to secure Barca a 1-0 win over Sampdoria.
12. Ashley Cole
Few players in the history of soccer have ever been able to stop Lionel Messi.
Former Chelsea defender and Arsenal invincible Ashley Cole is one of them.
The Argentine never netted a goal or won a game against the Blues when Cole was his opposing number, with the Englishman often keeping him quiet with a combination of hard-hitting tackles, tireless pressing and smart positioning.
Cristiano Ronaldo once also described Cole as the toughest opponent he's ever faced, saying: "He does not give you a second to breathe."
11. Roberto Carlos
Do a quick internet search for Roberto Carlos and no doubt one of the first things that will come up will be his famous free-kick against France in 1997, which saw him cannon the ball into the net with the outside of his boot from no less than 40-yards out.
The Brazilian, however, was much more than just a free-kick wizard.
Described as the "most offensive-minded left-back in the history of the game", the former Real Madrid star was a menace in the final third thanks to his mazy dribbles, whipped crosses, and thunderous left foot.
10. Alessandro Nesta
It feels a bit weird to call Alessandro Nesta unlucky. He's a World Cup, two-time Champions League and three-time Serie A winner. He was also named Serie A Defender of the Year four times.
So was he really unlucky? Given that he missed pretty much two whole years his career, including one whole World Cup campaign and the most part of two others, yes.
The most talented center back soccer has ever seen, graced with strength, speed, and technical ability, he would probably be number one on this list had he always been fit.
9. John Terry
"Captain, Leader, Legend."
That's what a banner hanging from the stands at Stamford Bridge dedicated to former Chelsea captain John Terry reads, and it's extremely accurate.
A graduate of Chelsea's academy, the Englishmen won it all with his boyhood club, captaining the Blues to five Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, a Europa League and a Champions League before his retirement in 2018.
Known for his immense leadership qualities, never-say-die attitude, and willingness to, quite literally, put his life on the line to stop opponents scoring, Terry also has the most clean sheets of any player in Premier League history, and is the division's highest-scoring defender.
The Premier League's best-ever center back, without a doubt.
8. Virgil van Dijk
It's often difficult to place current stars on lists of all-time greats, but Virgil van Dijk has already done more than enough to warrant his place here.
While his physical attributes (the Dutchman stands at 6'4" tall and is insanely quick) are obviously useful when it comes to defending, it's his reading of the game and composure that make him truly elite-level center back.
He is, in the words of former Liverpool teammate James Milner, a "Rolls Royce" of a defender—classy, elegant and coveted by the filthy rich all over the globe.
When all is said and done, Terry's aforementioned title as the best defender of all time might be given to Van Dijk.
7. Philipp Lahm
Phillip Lahm was soccer's first great inverted full-back—meaning rather than just simply fulfil his traditional defensive duties, he also transitioned into a midfielder when his team was in possession.
It's a role that few can do well, but Lahm made it look easy thanks to his ability to play with both feet, superior positional awareness and acute eye for a pass.
Once hailed by the great Pep Guardiola as one of the "best players ever," the Bayern Munich and Germany legend retired in 2017 as an eight-time Bundesliga champion and World Cup winner.
6. Carles Puyol
It's the attackers and midfielders, notably Lionel Messi, David Villa, Andres Iniesta, and Xavi, who tend to get most of the credit when it comes to the all-conquering FC Barcelona and Spain teams of the late noughties and early 2010s.
Their defenses, led by the unshakeable Carles Puyol, however, were just as important.
Perhaps the greatest captain soccer has ever seen, the lionhearted leader and his unmistakable mane always set the standard for his teammates, fighting for every ball and leaving blood, sweat and tears out on the pitch every game.
"He gave 100 percent," former Barca player and manager Johan Cruyff once said of Puyol. "That allowed the team to enjoy itself. Barcelona needed someone like him, someone with his way of being."
5. Sergio Ramos
Love him or loathe him, there is no denying Sergio Ramos' greatness.
A combative and tenacious defender, the Spaniard helped Real Madrid win five LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues between 2005 and 2021, while for his country, he won the European Championships in both 2008 and 2012, as well as the World Cup in 2010.
He's also one of soccer's greatest-ever goalscoring defenders, having found the net over 140 times during his career.
His abysmal disciplinary record, however, does somewhat taint his legacy.
4. Cafu
As you've probably figured out by now, Brazil has been responsible for producing some truly great full-backs over the years.
Cafu was the best of the bunch.
The AS Roma and AC Milan legend, who captained Brazil to the World Cup in 2002, was the complete right-back, equally astute in both attack and defense, and possessing the perfect blend of soccer intelligence, technical skill and flair.
His ability to sprint up and down the wing for the entirety of games was also a sight to behold, with his constant overlapping runs never giving the opposition a moment to rest.
3. Franco Baresi
Franco Baresi possessed every single quality you can ask for from a defender: speed, strength, versatility, a gigantic leap, passing skills, an ability to read the game, leadership qualities, and more.
You name it, he had it. Just ask his former AC Milan teammate Ruud Gullit.
“A leader at the back, very strong and quick, with an excellent understanding of the game," Gullit once said of Baresi, who between 1978 and 1996 seasons helped Milan win six Serie A titles and three European Cups.
"As a defender, he could do everything," he explained. "A lot of the time, he would know what the attacker was going to do before they knew themselves! How do you get past someone like that?"
Good question, Ruud. Good. Question.
2. Franz Beckenbauer
Frankz Beckenbauer wasn't just a center back—he was the complete player.
Widely regarded as the pioneer of the modern sweeper role, he was not only a master at halting opposing forwards, but also excelled further up the pitch, able to both orchestrate the play from midfield and find the net himself.
A legend for Germany and Bayern Munich, Beckenbauer’s illustrious career saw him win nearly every major honor: the World Cup, European Championship, European Cup, and multiple Bundesliga titles. He also claimed the Ballon d’Or twice, first in 1972 and again in 1976.
1. Paolo Maldini
Paolo Maldini won 26 trophies during a glittering 25-year career with AC Milan, including seven Serie A titles, five Champions Leagues, and one Coppa Italia.
But it's more than just his impressive trophy cabinet that makes him soccer's greatest-ever defender.
Seemingly always one step ahead of everyone else around him, the Italian played soccer as if it was a chess match—pre-empting his opponents' moves and planning his own so that he was always in the right position.
In fact, Maldini considered it a "mistake" if he had to make a tackle, averaging less than one each game throughout his career, according to some estimations.
That's what you might call, a checkmate.