LSU jumps USC at No. 1 in 2026 college football recruiting rankings
The decision of five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin to decommit from USC not only affects the Trojans’ excellent recruiting class, but it helped reorder the very top of the 2026 college football recruiting rankings as we move into the summer months.
LSU moved into the No. 1 position in the latest On3 Sports Industry Team Recruiting Rankings in the 2026 cycle, despite having just nine commitments so far this year.
But two of those players are five-star prospects, including wide receiver Tristen Keys and defensive lineman Richard Anderson, according to the On3 Sports player ratings.
Wide receiver and defensive back have been major targets for LSU in the 2026 cycle, picking up three players at each position, including Keys, the near-consensus No. 1 wideout in the country.
Jabari Mack is a consensus four-star prospect from Destrehan (New Orleans) who is considered the No. 10 wide receiver, and Kenny Darby from Bossier City, La., is the No. 21 wideout nationally.
Two of the country’s top 10 ranked secondary prospects are pledged to LSU, as No. 7 cornerback Havon Finney from Los Angeles and No. 7 safety Aiden Hall from Edna Karr in New Orleans picked the Tigers this cycle.
Still, these rankings were something of an outlier when considering how the other recruiting services reacted to Griffin’s departure from the Trojans.
USC still sits in the No. 1 position in the three other services’ rankings with 27 commitments in 2026, including the 247Sports Composite, the latest ESPN top 25, and according to Rivals.
But while the Tigers may not be No. 1 in everyone’s rankings, they’re still a consensus top 10 recruiting class when looking around the other big boards.
LSU sits at No. 7 in the 247Sports recruiting rankings, at No. 6 according to Rivals, and is the No. 10 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, according to ESPN.
