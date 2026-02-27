LSU entered this offseason under a microscope after a surprising 7‑6 (3‑5 SEC) finish that fell short of expectations, followed by the blockbuster, heavily scrutinized hiring of Lane Kiffin to reset the program.

The combination of optimism and pressure to deliver immediate results made every offseason move on the Bayou feel amplified, from assistant hires to transfer targets to NIL activity.

So the reaction was predictably loud on Wednesday when CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli released his top‑10 list of returning starting quarterbacks for 2026, and left one of the offseason’s splashiest additions completely off it.

Sam Leavitt, who entered the portal as the No. 1 transfer signal‑caller and had been billed as the centerpiece of LSU’s portal haul, was nowhere to be found. Fornelli’s list instead placed CJ Carr at No. 1, followed by Dante Moore and Arch Manning.

No way I live to regret this list. Not happening. pic.twitter.com/0rkA2XCzDw — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) February 25, 2026

A highly touted four-star recruit, Leavitt saw limited action at Michigan State in 2023 before transferring to Arizona State, where he broke out as the Sun Devils’ starter in 2024.

In that first year under center, he led ASU to an 11‑3 record and the program’s first-ever College Football Playoff berth, throwing for 2,885 yards with 24 touchdowns against six interceptions, while adding 443 rushing yards and five scores on the ground.

The 2025 season was less prolific, as a lingering foot injury, eventually requiring surgery, limited him to 1,628 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, along with 306 rushing yards and five rushing scores.

After visiting with other schools, Leavitt officially signed with LSU on Jan. 12, 2026.

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even with some durability concerns, Leavitt’s move to Baton Rouge was meant to be a statement. LSU’s staff finished the portal with the nation’s top class, according to 247Sports, and Leavitt was the marquee addition.

Since following Kiffin to the Bayou, Leavitt’s NIL portfolio has surged as well, now valued at around $4 million, ranking among the top three in college football behind only Manning ($5.4 million) and Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith ($4.2 million).

The signing was framed as an immediate answer for a team desperate for a proven lead quarterback as Kiffin rebuilds and rebrands the offense.

Being left off a high-profile preseason list won’t change the tape Leavitt brings to Baton Rouge, but it does raise the stakes.

For LSU and Kiffin, the next months are about turning potential (and headlines) into wins. For Leavitt, it’s about turning a perceived snub into a proving ground.