Predicting the College Football Playoff after Indiana shocks Ohio State

There will be a new No. 1 team in the college football rankings heading into playoff selection, and a new face as the top overall seed when the playoff kicks off this postseason.

Ohio State held that position every week the selection committee has been ranking teams, but Indiana snatched it away from the reigning national champions after winning their first Big Ten championship since 1967.

Fernando Mendoza may have won the Heisman Trophy in the process, as the Hoosiers quarterback and a smothering defense bested the Buckeyes in the most consequential result on Championship Saturday.

And what is definitely the most impactful victory in Indiana football history.

Then there was what happened in Charlotte. Facing the possibility of not having its champion make the playoff, the ACC was hoping Virginia would take out Duke to make the field.

Duke had other ideas, paving the way for what could be some playoff history this year.

Where does that leave the College Football Playoff bracket heading into Selection Sunday? Let’s get weird.

Predicting the College Football Playoff after Indiana upsets Ohio State

1. Indiana. Some very dominant defense contained Ohio State’s potent playmakers en route to a historic 13-0 season and the undisputed No. 1 overall seed in the playoff.

2. Georgia. A second-straight SEC championship for the Bulldogs after dominating Alabama and moving decisively into the second-place position going into Selection Day.

3. Ohio State. Losing at this point of the season is a heart breaker, but the Buckeyes were just 3 points worse than soon-to-be consensus top-ranked Indiana, and boast more than a solid-enough resume to stay within the top four.

4. Texas Tech. One of college football’s most overpowering defenses had a day to remember against BYU, forcing four second-half turnovers to win the Big 12 championship and take hold of a first-round bye.

5. Oregon. The one-loss Ducks should be secure in the top-five and will host a first-round game to open the playoff in a few weeks.

6. Ole Miss. No Lane Kiffin, no problem. The committee didn’t punish the Rebels after the coach’s exit for LSU, so they shouldn’t punish them again for being idle this week.

7. Texas A&M. Undefeated until that regular season finale at Texas, the Aggies have done enough to host a first-round game at Kyle Field.

8. Oklahoma. One of the country’s best defenses put the Sooners in the playoff on the back of a late-season push, but can this offense get them anywhere?

9. Notre Dame. The selectors have been adamant about keeping the Fighting Irish ahead of Miami despite a head-to-head loss to the Canes in the season opener, and they’ll move further ahead after Alabama’s loss. Still ahead of the Hurricanes? There’s nothing to suggest the committee has changed its mind there. Although you can argue they should.

10. Miami. There was a chance Alabama got the nod over the Hurricanes if the former lost close against Georgia, but a 28-7 result should pave the way for Miami to crack the playoff bracket, especially after Virginia lost the ACC championship, and push the Tide out.

11. Tulane. A strong defensive outing helped beat up North Texas to win the American title, and combined with Duke upsetting Virginia in the ACC, that should open a spot for the Green Wave to move up a place in the final bracket.

12. James Madison. The Dukes were rooting for Duke, and after the latter won the ACC title, we could see the selectors make a little history by placing a second Group of Five team in the field. One-loss James Madison is the Sun Belt champion and the clear choice if they do.

Projected first round games

12 James Madison at 5 Oregon

Winner plays 4 Texas Tech

11 Tulane at 6 Ole Miss

Winner plays 3 Ohio State

10 Miami at 7 Texas A&M

Winner plays 2 Georgia

9 Notre Dame at 8 Oklahoma

Winner plays 1 Indiana

