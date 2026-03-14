10 Most Intriguing Big Ten Games of the 2026 College Football Season

It's a heady time to be a member, or a fan, for that matter, of the Big Ten Conference when it comes to college football.

Three seasons. Three different national champions. The Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers. Back-to-back-to-back.

Even ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum, the network's leading SEC booster, had to admit there is a new top conference. "There’s a real crisis going on down here. Indiana winning just made it worse," he said, per On3.

But it's time to look ahead to 2026. The Big Ten will feature several high-profile matchups as it sorts out which team will have the best shot to make it four consecutive titles.

Let's take a look at the 10 most intriguing matchups. We'll restrain our list to Big Ten games, though there are a few high-profile non-conference contests of note (Ohio State at Texas, Sept. 12; Oklahoma at Michigan, Sept. 12; Michigan State at Notre Dame, Sept. 19; Wisconsin at Notre Dame, Sept. 29).

10. Purdue Boilermakers at UCLA Bruins (Sept. 19)

Former James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney speaks with referees during a College Football Playoff game against the Oregon Ducks. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Bruins' new head coach, Bob Chesney, has a blueprint for success in the Indiana Hoosiers head coach, Curt Cignetti. Like Cignetti, Chesney is coming from James Madison with several Dukes in tow, including 1,300-yard rusher Wayne Knight.

Coincidentally, Chesney's first Big Ten game is against Indiana's archrival, Purdue. The Boilermakers are coming off a 2-10 season during which they did not win a Big Ten contest.

9. Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan State Spartans (Oct. 17)

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald, left, his wife Stacy and two of their three sons, Brendan and Ryan, pose for a photo | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald returns to the sideline for the first time since Northwestern fired him in July 2023 after 17 seasons over alleged hazing in the program. Fitzgerald sued for wrongful termination and received a settlement.

The Wildcats boast former UCLA head coach and Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly as their OC. Both teams are looking to get back into the top half of the conference.

8. Washington Huskies at USC Trojans (Oct. 3)

Washington Huskies linebacker Xe'Ree Alexander (10) and quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) celebrate after Washington defeated the Boise State Broncos in the LA Bowl. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This is a matchup between teams that went 9-4 in 2025 with returning quarterbacks and high expectations. Washington's Demond Williams Jr. almost left for LSU in the offseason before deciding to honor his commitment to the Huskies after throwing for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns.

USC's Jayden Maiava passed for 3,711 yards and 24 scores. This game will be Washington's first Big Ten test, while the Trojans will have hosted the Oregon Ducks the previous week.

7. Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Wolverines (Oct. 17)

New Penn State Nittany Lions Matt Campbell answers questions from the media. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

This will be Penn State's first Big Ten road test in the Matt Campbell era. Considering big-game results are why the former Iowa State coach is leading the Nittany Lions instead of James Franklin, Penn State fans will be watching. The Wolverines and new head coach Kyle Whittingham are looking for a big jump from sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood in his second season.

6. Oregon Ducks at Ohio State Buckeyes (Nov. 7)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Both teams face challenges in conference before this game — the Buckeyes travel to Indiana and USC in the two weeks before Nov. 7 — but if they get here unbeaten, it will be a huge showdown. Returning quarterbacks Dante Moore of Oregon and Julian Sayin of Ohio State are capable of directing a shootout. Both teams, though, are traditionally strong on defense. The winner could have a path to the Big Ten Championship Game.

5. Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Wolverines (Oct. 24)

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to throw on the run against the Texas Longhorns during the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Indiana won its first outright Big Ten championship since 1945 last season without playing Ohio State or Michigan during the regular season. The Hoosiers did beat the Buckeyes in the conference title game on the way to the school's first national championship.

But head coach Curt Cignetti has not yet defeated Ohio State or Michigan on the road, probably about the only thing he hasn't done in two years in Bloomington. This one will be a good test for TCU transfer Josh Hoover, who succeeds Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza at quarterback.

4. Iowa Hawkeyes at Illinois Fighting Illini (Nov. 21)

Former East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) throws against the Army Black Knights. Houser is expected to take over at quarterback for the Illinois Fighting Illini. | James Guillory-Imagn Images

See Washington-USC. Here are two more 9-4 teams from last year that have designs on moving up to the top of the Big Ten standings and into the College Football Playoff. Neither squad plays Indiana, which is good, though there are plenty of tough opponents on the schedule. Illinois will turn to East Carolina transfer Katin Houser at quarterback, while Iowa will have a quarterback competition before settling on a starter.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana Hoosiers (Oct. 17)

Indiana Hoosiers running back Khobie Martin (28) scores a touchdown past Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Saboor Karriem (2). | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The two most recent national champions square off in a rematch of a tight Big Ten Championship Game in 2025. The Buckeyes return plenty of experience on offense, led by Sayin, All-America receiver Jeremiah Smith, leading rusher Bo Jackson and most of the offensive line.

The defense must replace talent that will show up in the first round of the NFL draft. Indiana lost a ton from its national title team, yet Cignetti seems to turn unheralded players into stars. Running back Khobie Martin and receiver Charlie Becker are familiar names on offense for the Hoosiers.

2. Oregon Ducks at USC Trojans (Sept. 26)

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) runs against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy (16). | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

This is a dangerous spot for head coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks, whom some experts expect to see in the CFP title game. It will be Oregon's first Big Ten game. One of these seasons, head coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are going to break out and make a run at the title. If they win this one, it could set a tone to send them on their way. Oregon safety/receiver/returner Koi Perich, a Minnesota transfer, may make the difference for the Ducks.

1. Michigan Wolverines at Ohio State Buckeyes (Nov. 27)

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) attempts to catch a pass against the Michigan Wolverines. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Game" is almost always the game of the year in the Big Ten. It's possible, though not probable, that the contest at Ohio Stadium could have no title implications. The Buckeyes have a brutal schedule, and the Wolverines' is no picnic, either.

Ohio State breathed a huge sigh of relief last season by breaking a four-game slump against its rival. There's no way to get a winning streak going than by winning on the road, like the Buckeyes did last year. Whittingham and Michigan will have their eyes on reclaiming their dominance.