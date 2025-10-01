Rece Davis names his No. 1 team in college football ahead of Week 6
The latest Associated Press Top 25 ballot from ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis offered a bold twist heading into Week 6. While the majority of voters pushed Oregon to No. 2 following the Ducks’ double-overtime win at Penn State, Davis kept the Miami Hurricanes atop his personal ballot. His choice came even as Miami slid from No. 2 to No. 3 in the overall AP poll after a bye week.
Miami’s 4-0 start, which included convincing victories earlier in the season, has built enough trust for Davis to reward the Hurricanes with the No. 1 spot. His ballot stood out against the broader consensus, where the Ohio State Buckeyes remained No. 1 with 46 first-place votes and Oregon climbed to No. 2 with 16. Miami’s four first-place votes kept them firmly in the top three, even as the rest of the field shuffled around them.
The Hurricanes now face a defining moment with a primetime matchup at No. 18 Florida State on Saturday night. The Seminoles slipped 10 spots after losing at Virginia in double overtime, but they still provide Miami with a high-profile test in what has long been one of the sport’s fiercest rivalries.
Davis’ Ballot Differs From The AP Consensus
Davis’ ballot highlighted some of the sharpest divergences from the official AP rankings. Miami sat at No. 1 for him but landed at No. 3 in the AP poll. Oregon’s jump to No. 2 after their win at Penn State came with significant national recognition, while Davis kept the Ducks at No. 3.
He also boosted Ole Miss into his top 10 at No. 6 after the Rebels defeated LSU 24-19. Backup quarterback Trinidad Chambliss guided Ole Miss to its third SEC victory and maintaining its unblemished record.
Indiana received more credit on Davis’ ballot as well, coming in at No. 7 after staying undefeated with a win over Iowa. Alabama made a climb too, moving to No. 9 following a 24-21 victory at Georgia that snapped the Bulldogs’ 33-game home winning streak. Georgia, despite the loss, remained in Davis’ top 10 at No. 10.
Penn State fell outside of Davis’ top 10 after the overtime defeat to Oregon, while LSU slid after the setback at Ole Miss. Texas also dropped a few places despite being idle, reflecting the shifting value voters placed on strength of schedule and recent results.
What Miami’s Placement Means Going Forward
The significance of Davis’ vote for Miami rests in both symbolism and momentum. By holding the Hurricanes at No. 1, he underscored belief in their body of work even without playing in Week 5. His ballot suggested that Miami has earned more trust than simply being a placeholder in the top three.
The Hurricanes’ climb from a preseason No. 10 ranking to Davis’ personal No. 1 spot reflects steady progress and national recognition. With Oregon and Ohio State continuing to collect first-place votes, the path forward for Miami depends heavily on what happens Saturday in Tallahassee.
The ACC has four teams in the current rankings, with Miami at No. 3, Georgia Tech at No. 17, Florida State at No. 18, and Virginia at No. 24. Virginia’s upset of Florida State snapped a six-year absence from the poll and helped shape the current ACC landscape. Clemson and SMU, once expected to contend, have fallen out entirely.
For Miami, the chance to back up Davis’ belief comes in a rivalry game with major implications for both conference and national perception. The Hurricanes will travel to No. 18 Florida State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
Rece Davis' Week 6 AP Top 25 Ballot
- Miami Hurricanes (AP: 3)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (1)
- Oregon Ducks (2)
- Texas A&M Aggies (6)
- Oklahoma Sooners (5)
- Ole Miss Rebels (4)
- Indiana Hoosiers (8)
- Florida State Seminoles (18)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (10)
- Georgia Bulldogs (12)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (7)
- LSU Tigers (13)
- Texas Longhorns (9)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders (11)
- Tennessee Volunteers (15)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (16)
- Iowa State Buckeyes (14)
- Michigan Wolverines (20)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21)
- Missouri Tigers (19)
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (17)
- BYU Cougars (23)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (22)
- USC Trojans (NR)
- Virginia Cavaliers (24)