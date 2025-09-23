SEC Power Rankings after Week 4: Rebels and Missouri Tigers on the rise
Week 4 confirmed one thing about the SEC-- there's about a dozen really strong teams. Being the 10th or 11th best team in the SEC does still place a team on the fringes of the national top 25. But with a multitude of deserving squads (eight are still unbeaten), untangling the SEC is far from easy. With a few more laurels for Ole Miss and Missouri, here's our Power Rankings after Week 4.
16. Kentucky (2-1)
The Wildcats had a bye week, which probably results in much less disappointment than most games. Next week at South Carolina is pivotal to any real hopes to get outside the SEC basement.
15. Florida (1-3)
When Florida and Kentucky meet later this season, it may set offensive football back a couple decades. DJ Lagway throwing five picks (Week 3) made more sense than his passing for 61 yards (Week 4).
14. South Carolina (2-2)
LaNorris Sellers is apparently okay, but the Gamecocks aren't. Missouri absolutely ran all over Carolina in a game that USC couldn't afford to lose. A loss to Kentucky next week could be truly devestating.
13. Arkansas (2-2)
For the second straight week, Arkansas played reasonably well and then pulled defeat from the jaws of victory with a critical late turnover. That defense is pretty shaky... although so is Notre Dame's, which leaves Week 5 as a shot to pull back into the bowl picture.
12. Mississippi State (4-0)
This team is much better than anticipated and deserves a higher ranking... but who falls below them? Running for 292 yards last week was impressive.
11. Auburn (3-1)
The Tigers took a tough loss to Oklahoma and next will have to go to Texas A&M, which doesn't seem easy. They key to the season is for Auburn to keep one loss from turning into two and then a streak. If they can avoid that, they're probably better than this.
10. Alabama (2-1)
The Tide 10th? Much as with Mississippi State, who can you drop below them? This week's game with Georgia is certainly a chance to prove they belong in the top of the conference... but a loss could keep them around this level.
9. LSU (4-0)
No, there's nothing LSU did that justifies the drop. It's that they haven't proven much of anything-- notice how bad Clemson actually is? LSU wrestles Ole Miss and finally gets the chance to nab a meaningful win, which would certainly jump them right back where they were.
8. Vanderbilt (4-0)
Vanderbilt above Alabama and LSU? Well... yeah. ESPN's FPI basically gives them an identical projected record to the Tide and a better record than LSU. Will it mean anything? There's reason to wonder, but based off the body of work on the field, a 49-point win didn't hurt the Commodores.
7. Missouri (4-0)
The win over South Carolina was a taking care of business game for Missouri. The emergence of Ahmad Hardy (600 yards on the ground) should be taken seriously. Missouri has one of the better schedules and could hang around the CFP picture all the way to the end.
6. Texas (3-1)
Texas started the season as super glamorous, but has rivaled LSU in terms of showing some real offensive inconsistency. They're fine, but it's hard to reward some ugly football-- or to reward smacking Sam Houston.
5. Ole Miss (4-0)
Ole Miss was penalized for playing one-score games with Arkansas and Kentucky, so they curb-stomped Tulane. Either they'll beat LSU and prove worth of this spot or be switched with the Tigers next week.
4. Tennessee (3-1)
This isn't because of a beatdown of UAB, although Tennessee doesn't struggle in taking care of business games. In a conference that's about to tear itself apart head-to-head, the Vols have a great schedule and a great team. Tennessee should remain in the SEC title conversation all the way.
3. Texas A&M (3-0)
The Aggies have been quietly making noise and will get a good test against Auburn. Not unlike Ole Miss, it's a win-or-get-flipped type situation. The Aggies seem to be in good shape in this one.
2. Oklahoma (4-0)
A pair of top 25 wins and a team constructed to grind out those wins keeps the Sooners in their spot. John Mateer has genuinely got that Cam-Newton-at-Auburn kind of mojo going.
1. Georgia (3-0)
No reason to drop the favorite. Saturday seems much more meaningful to Alabama, but that doesn't mean Georgia won't win it comfortably.