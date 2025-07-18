SEC preseason media football rankings: Texas, Georgia in the lead
While some conferences have done away with their preseason polls, the SEC is continuing the tradition of having media members release their rankings for the upcoming season.
Coming out of the annual SEC Media Days, members of the press gathered to cast their votes and give fans an early look at where each teams stands in the league’s power rankings.
Where do things stand in the SEC preseason football media poll?
SEC preseason media football rankings for 2025
First-place votes in parentheses
16. Mississippi State. Good luck to the Bulldogs, who didn’t win a game in SEC play a year ago, but head coach Jeff Lebby gets quarterback Blake Shapen healthy again to rebuild his offense and take another stab at it.
15. Kentucky. Mark Stoops is the SEC’s longest-tenured head football coach, but his record in conference is a poor reflection of that time on UK’s sideline. He gets Zach Calzada in at quarterback as a transfer to pair with a decent ground attack.
14. Arkansas. Much of the Razorbacks’ receiving rotation is out of the picture, but quarterback Taylen Green is a promising foundation for this offense as Sam Pittman looks to peel himself off the hot seat after a 7-6 outing a year ago.
13. Vanderbilt (2). Two brave votes for the Commodores to top the SEC this season, better than most of the other preseason expectations, which are surprisingly glum given the return of quarterback Diego Pavia and some speedy skill options to move the ball.
12. Missouri. The loss of a star quarterback and receiver combo is troubling, but there are an expected 17 other returning pieces, a more favorable schedule than last year, and the Tigers play their first six games at home to get some early rhythm.
11. Auburn (1). Hugh Freeze is yet to eclipse the .500 mark on The Plains, but the addition of former five-star prospect Jackson Arnold at quarterback as a transfer from Oklahoma, paired with an elite receiving corps, should be grounds for improvement.
10. Oklahoma (3). A new-look offense for the Sooners as John Mateer steps in at quarterback after a strong showing at Washington State, and with ex-Cal star back Jadyn Ott, but the jury’s still out on whether OU has improved its blocking rotation.
9. Tennessee (1). Some sudden changeover at quarterback throws the Vols’ offense into question. Joey Aguilar steps into the QB1 role, but he’s prone to turnovers. This defense should return to form this season, despite the loss of edge rusher James Pearce.
8. Texas A&M. Marcel Reed needs to get more efficient throwing the ball, and he’ll have plenty of help behind a veteran offensive line, working with a solid backfield, and throwing to quality receivers like transfer KC Concepcion.
7. Ole Miss (1). Plenty of turnover on the Rebels’ roster, leaving Portal King Lane Kiffin with a chance to prove his moniker. Austin Simmons steps into Jaxson Dart’s quarterback role, while Princewill Umanmielen and Suntarine Perkins man a defense in transition.
6. Florida (2). Watching the Gators’ defense take important steps forward late last season is a good sign, while DJ Lagway leads an offense that boasts credible skill threats and a talented offensive line to keep him upright.
5. South Carolina (5). Some outgoing pieces on defense may hinder the Gamecocks on that side of the ball early on, but other contributors also return, as does quarterback LaNorris Sellers, arguably the SEC’s top returner after posting 350 yards per game.
4. LSU (20). Brian Kelly took a step backwards last season, but got Garrett Nussmeier back under center in tandem with some talented receiver transfers, but the Tigers have to make replacements on the offensive line and need much better defensive output.
3. Alabama (29). Nine wins won’t do it for Kalen DeBoer this year, but the path gets harder having to replace Jalen Milroe at quarterback. At least the Tide brings back a strong defense, blue-chip receiving skill, and one of college football’s best offensive lines.
2. Georgia (44). Kirby Smart needs reinforcements to replace outgoing skill all over the field, installs the inexperienced Gunner Stockton as his quarterback full-time, and must find ways to improve the Bulldogs’ blocking and a run game that was 15th in the SEC.
1. Texas (96). Arch Manning gets all the headlines, but the Longhorns will rely more on a strong defense led by a fierce pass rushing combo, its wide receiver room, and an experienced run game to hold things down while their quarterback finds his way behind a new-look offensive line.
--