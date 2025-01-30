College Football HQ

Senior Bowl 2025: Height, weight for NFL Draft prospects

How the top 2025 NFL Draft prospects coming out of college football stand heading into the Senior Bowl, a major road on the way towards turning pro.

A look at the best 2025 NFL Draft prospects coming out of the college football ranks heading into the Senior Bowl. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Dozens of college football’s most talented players at every position turn to Mobile, Ala. this week as the annual Senior Bowl all-star event gives upperclassmen a shot to put themselves in front of professional scouts in one of the marquee stages leading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

More than 100 draft hopefuls turned up to the Senior Bowl earlier this week and were measured for their height and weight, among other measurements, as NFL scouts go shopping for their next players heading into an important offseason.

This year’s Senior Bowl game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday and will be broadcast live on the NFL Network.

Here’s how college football’s top NFL Draft prospects stack up, ranked by position.

Quarterback

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

  • Height: 6'1 1/2"
  • Weight: 220
  • Hand: 8 3/4"
  • Arm: 31 1/4"
  • Wingspan: 6'2 3/4"

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

  • Height: 6'1 7/8"
  • Weight: 226
  • Hand: 9 1/2"
  • Arm: 30 1/4"
  • Wingspan: 6'0 3/4"

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

  • Height: 5'10 1/2"
  • Weight: 202
  • Hand: 9"
  • Arm: 30"
  • Wingspan: 5'11 3/4" 

Riley Leonard, Notre Dame

  • Height: 6'3 3/8"
  • Weight: 210
  • Hand: 9 1/4"
  • Arm: 32 3/8"
  • Wingspan: 6'5 1/8"

Running back

Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State

  • Height: 6'1 1/8"
  • Weight: 233
  • Hand: 9 1/4"
  • Arm: 32 3/4"
  • Wingspan: 6'8"

Bhayshul Tuten, Boston College

  • Height: 5'8 3/4"
  • Weight: 211
  • Hand: 8 3/4"
  • Arm: 30 1/4"
  • Wingspan: 5'10 1/4"

RJ Harvey, UCF

  • Height: 5'7 3/4"
  • Weight: 207
  • Hand: 8 5/8"
  • Arm: 30 1/8"
  • Wingspan: 5'10 5/8"

Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

  • Height: 5'9 1/8"
  • Weight: 212
  • Hand: 9 3/8"
  • Arm: 30 1/4"
  • Wingspan: 6'0 1/2"

Donovan Edwards, Michigan

  • Height: 5'11"
  • Weight: 215
  • Hand: 10"
  • Arm: 30 1/4"
  • Wingspan: 6'1 7/8"

Wide receiver

Jalen Royals, Utah State

  • Height: 5'11 3/8"
  • Weight: 210
  • Hand: 9 1/4"
  • Arm: 31"
  • Wingspan: 6'1 3/8" 

Tai Felton, Maryland

  • Height: 6'0 5/8"
  • Weight: 186
  • Hand: 8 7/8"
  • Arm: 30 3/8"
  • Wingspan: 6'0 3/4"

Xavier Restrepo, Miami

  • Height: 5'9 3/8"
  • Weight: 200
  • Hand: 9 1/8"
  • Arm: 29 3/4"
  • Wingspan: 5'11 1/8"

Pat Bryant, Illinois

  • Height: 6'2 1/8"
  • Weight: 208
  • Hand: 9 3/8"
  • Arm: 31 1/8"
  • Wingspan: 6'5 3/4"

Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

  • Height: 6'3 3/4"
  • Weight: 217
  • Hand: 9 1/2"
  • Arm: 33 1/4"
  • Wingspan: 6'7 3/8"

Tight end

Harold Fannin, Jr., Bowling Green

  • Height: 6'3 1/8"
  • Weight: 238
  • Hand: 9 3/8"
  • Arm: 33 1/8"
  • Wingspan: 6'6 7/8"

Elijah Arroyo, Miami

  • Height: 6'4 1/2"
  • Weight: 251
  • Hand: 9 5/8"
  • Arm: 33 1/8"
  • Wingspan: 6'9 1/8"

Mason Taylor, LSU

  • Height: 6'4 7/8"
  • Weight: 250
  • Hand: 9 7/8"
  • Arm: 32 7/8"
  • Wingspan: 6'6 1/4"

Terrance Ferguson, Oregon

  • Height: 6'4 7/8"
  • Weight: 245
  • Hand: 9 1/2"
  • Arm: 33 3/8"
  • Wingspan: 6'8"

Offensive line

Armand Membou, Missouri

  • Height: 6'3 3/4"
  • Weight: 332
  • Hand: 9 5/8"
  • Arm: 33 1/8"
  • Wingspan: 6'9"

Emery Jones, Jr., LSU

  • Height: 6' 3/4"
  • Weight: 270
  • Hand: 10 3/4"
  • Arm: 34 3/4"
  • Wingspan: 6'10 5/8"

Josh Conerly, Jr., Oregon

  • Height: 6'4 1/8"
  • Weight: 313
  • Hand: 10 3/8"
  • Arm: 34"
  • Wingspan: 6'9" 

Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

  • Height: 6'5 3/4"
  • Weight: 339
  • Hand: 9 3/8"
  • Arm: 34"
  • Wingspan: 6'9 1/8" 

Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona

  • Height: 6'3 3/4"
  • Weight: 339
  • Hand: 10 1/4"
  • Arm: 34 5/8"
  • Wingspan: 6'9 3/4"

Defensive line

Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

  • Height: 6'3 1/4"
  • Weight: 293
  • Hand: 9 1/4"
  • Arm: 33 5/8"
  • Wingspan: 6'7 1/2"

Landon Jackson, Arkansas

  • Height: 6'5 1/2"
  • Weight: 273
  • Hand: 10 1/8"
  • Arm: 33 5/8"
  • Wingspan: 6'10 3/4"

Deone Walker, Kentucky

  • Height: 6'7 1/4"
  • Weight: 340
  • Hand: 10 3/4"
  • Arm: 34 5/8"
  • Wingspan: 7'0 1/2"

Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee

  • Height: 6'1 7/8"
  • Weight: 295
  • Hand: 11 1/8"
  • Arm: 33 5/8"
  • Wingspan: 6'7 3/4"

T.J. Sanders, South Carolina

  • Height: 6'3 3/4"
  • Weight: 284
  • Hand: 10 1/4"
  • Arm: 33 5/8"
  • Wingspan: 6'8"

Edge rusher

Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss

  • Height: 6'4 3/8"
  • Weight: 264
  • Hand: 9 5/8"
  • Arm: 34 1/4"
  • Wingspan: 6'9 7/8"

Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

  • Height: 6'1 3/8"
  • Weight: 226
  • Hand: 8 3/4"
  • Arm: 32 1/8"
  • Wingspan: 6'4"

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

  • Height: 6'2 1/4"
  • Weight: 248
  • Hand: 9 1/4"
  • Arm: 34 1/2"
  • Wingspan: 6'10 3/8"

Jared Ivey, Ole Miss

  • Height: 6'5 5/8"
  • Weight: 283
  • Hand: 9 1/8"
  • Arm: 33 3/4"
  • Wingspan: 6'9 3/8"

Mike Green, Marshall

  • Height: 6'3 1/8"
  • Weight: 251
  • Hand: 8 5/8"
  • Arm: 32 1/8"
  • Wingspan: 6'5 1/4"

Linebacker

Smael Mondon, Jr,. Georgia

  • Height: 6'2 3/8"
  • Weight: 229
  • Hand: 9 5/8"
  • Arm: 32 5/8"
  • Wingspan: 6'7 1/4"

Darien Porter, Iowa State

  • Height: 6'2 3/8"
  • Weight: 197
  • Hand: 8 7/8"
  • Arm: 33 1/4"
  • Wingspan: 6'7 3/8"

Jalen McLeod, Auburn

  • Height: 6'1 1/2"
  • Weight: 247
  • Hand: 9 1/2"
  • Arm: 32 3/4"
  • Wingspan: 6'7"

Jack Kiser, Notre Dame

  • Height: 6'1 3/8"
  • Weight: 227
  • Hand: 9 1/8"
  • Arm: 30 1/2"
  • Wingspan: 6'3 3/8"

Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon

  • Height: 6'1"
  • Weight: 226
  • Hand: 9 5/8"
  • Arm: 31 5/8"
  • Wingspan: 6'6 1/8"

Cornerback

Trey Amos, Ole Miss

  • Height: 6'0 3/8"
  • Weight: 195
  • Hand: 9 1/8"
  • Arm: 32"
  • Wingspan: 6'5 3/8" 

Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State

  • Height: 6'1 1/2"
  • Weight: 191
  • Hand: 10 1/8"
  • Arm: 32 1/2"
  • Wingspan: 6'5 1/4"

Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan

  • Height: 6'1 1/8"
  • Weight: 186
  • Hand: 9"
  • Arm: 31 1/4"
  • Wingspan: 6'2 1/8"

Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

  • Height: 5'11 1/4"
  • Weight: 179
  • Hand: 8 7/8"
  • Arm: 31 1/2"
  • Wingspan: 6'4"

Tommi Hill, Nebraska

  • Height: 6'0 1/4"
  • Weight: 210
  • Hand: 9 3/8"
  • Arm: 33 3/8"
  • Wingspan: 6'7 1/2"

Safety

Sebastian Castro, Iowa

  • Height: 5'11"
  • Weight: 202
  • Hand: 10"
  • Arm: 31"
  • Wingspan: 6'2 1/4" 

Jonas Sanker, Virginia

  • Height: 6'0 1/8"
  • Weight: 206
  • Hand: 9 5/8"
  • Arm: 32 5/8"
  • Wingspan: 6'5"

Billy Bowman, Jr., Oklahoma

  • Height: 5'9 3/4"
  • Weight: 198
  • Hand: 8 5/8"
  • Arm: 29 3/8"
  • Wingspan: 5'9 5/8"

Rayuan Lane, Navy

  • Height: 5'10 5/8"
  • Weight: 198
  • Hand: 9 3/4"
  • Arm: 30 1/4"
  • Wingspan: 6'1 1/4"

Published
James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

