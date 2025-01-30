Senior Bowl 2025: Height, weight for NFL Draft prospects
Dozens of college football’s most talented players at every position turn to Mobile, Ala. this week as the annual Senior Bowl all-star event gives upperclassmen a shot to put themselves in front of professional scouts in one of the marquee stages leading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
More than 100 draft hopefuls turned up to the Senior Bowl earlier this week and were measured for their height and weight, among other measurements, as NFL scouts go shopping for their next players heading into an important offseason.
This year’s Senior Bowl game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday and will be broadcast live on the NFL Network.
Here’s how college football’s top NFL Draft prospects stack up, ranked by position.
Quarterback
Jalen Milroe, Alabama
- Height: 6'1 1/2"
- Weight: 220
- Hand: 8 3/4"
- Arm: 31 1/4"
- Wingspan: 6'2 3/4"
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
- Height: 6'1 7/8"
- Weight: 226
- Hand: 9 1/2"
- Arm: 30 1/4"
- Wingspan: 6'0 3/4"
Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
- Height: 5'10 1/2"
- Weight: 202
- Hand: 9"
- Arm: 30"
- Wingspan: 5'11 3/4"
Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
- Height: 6'3 3/8"
- Weight: 210
- Hand: 9 1/4"
- Arm: 32 3/8"
- Wingspan: 6'5 1/8"
Running back
Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State
- Height: 6'1 1/8"
- Weight: 233
- Hand: 9 1/4"
- Arm: 32 3/4"
- Wingspan: 6'8"
Bhayshul Tuten, Boston College
- Height: 5'8 3/4"
- Weight: 211
- Hand: 8 3/4"
- Arm: 30 1/4"
- Wingspan: 5'10 1/4"
RJ Harvey, UCF
- Height: 5'7 3/4"
- Weight: 207
- Hand: 8 5/8"
- Arm: 30 1/8"
- Wingspan: 5'10 5/8"
Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
- Height: 5'9 1/8"
- Weight: 212
- Hand: 9 3/8"
- Arm: 30 1/4"
- Wingspan: 6'0 1/2"
Donovan Edwards, Michigan
- Height: 5'11"
- Weight: 215
- Hand: 10"
- Arm: 30 1/4"
- Wingspan: 6'1 7/8"
Wide receiver
Jalen Royals, Utah State
- Height: 5'11 3/8"
- Weight: 210
- Hand: 9 1/4"
- Arm: 31"
- Wingspan: 6'1 3/8"
Tai Felton, Maryland
- Height: 6'0 5/8"
- Weight: 186
- Hand: 8 7/8"
- Arm: 30 3/8"
- Wingspan: 6'0 3/4"
Xavier Restrepo, Miami
- Height: 5'9 3/8"
- Weight: 200
- Hand: 9 1/8"
- Arm: 29 3/4"
- Wingspan: 5'11 1/8"
Pat Bryant, Illinois
- Height: 6'2 1/8"
- Weight: 208
- Hand: 9 3/8"
- Arm: 31 1/8"
- Wingspan: 6'5 3/4"
Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
- Height: 6'3 3/4"
- Weight: 217
- Hand: 9 1/2"
- Arm: 33 1/4"
- Wingspan: 6'7 3/8"
Tight end
Harold Fannin, Jr., Bowling Green
- Height: 6'3 1/8"
- Weight: 238
- Hand: 9 3/8"
- Arm: 33 1/8"
- Wingspan: 6'6 7/8"
Elijah Arroyo, Miami
- Height: 6'4 1/2"
- Weight: 251
- Hand: 9 5/8"
- Arm: 33 1/8"
- Wingspan: 6'9 1/8"
Mason Taylor, LSU
- Height: 6'4 7/8"
- Weight: 250
- Hand: 9 7/8"
- Arm: 32 7/8"
- Wingspan: 6'6 1/4"
Terrance Ferguson, Oregon
- Height: 6'4 7/8"
- Weight: 245
- Hand: 9 1/2"
- Arm: 33 3/8"
- Wingspan: 6'8"
Offensive line
Armand Membou, Missouri
- Height: 6'3 3/4"
- Weight: 332
- Hand: 9 5/8"
- Arm: 33 1/8"
- Wingspan: 6'9"
Emery Jones, Jr., LSU
- Height: 6' 3/4"
- Weight: 270
- Hand: 10 3/4"
- Arm: 34 3/4"
- Wingspan: 6'10 5/8"
Josh Conerly, Jr., Oregon
- Height: 6'4 1/8"
- Weight: 313
- Hand: 10 3/8"
- Arm: 34"
- Wingspan: 6'9"
Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
- Height: 6'5 3/4"
- Weight: 339
- Hand: 9 3/8"
- Arm: 34"
- Wingspan: 6'9 1/8"
Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
- Height: 6'3 3/4"
- Weight: 339
- Hand: 10 1/4"
- Arm: 34 5/8"
- Wingspan: 6'9 3/4"
Defensive line
Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
- Height: 6'3 1/4"
- Weight: 293
- Hand: 9 1/4"
- Arm: 33 5/8"
- Wingspan: 6'7 1/2"
Landon Jackson, Arkansas
- Height: 6'5 1/2"
- Weight: 273
- Hand: 10 1/8"
- Arm: 33 5/8"
- Wingspan: 6'10 3/4"
Deone Walker, Kentucky
- Height: 6'7 1/4"
- Weight: 340
- Hand: 10 3/4"
- Arm: 34 5/8"
- Wingspan: 7'0 1/2"
Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee
- Height: 6'1 7/8"
- Weight: 295
- Hand: 11 1/8"
- Arm: 33 5/8"
- Wingspan: 6'7 3/4"
T.J. Sanders, South Carolina
- Height: 6'3 3/4"
- Weight: 284
- Hand: 10 1/4"
- Arm: 33 5/8"
- Wingspan: 6'8"
Edge rusher
Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss
- Height: 6'4 3/8"
- Weight: 264
- Hand: 9 5/8"
- Arm: 34 1/4"
- Wingspan: 6'9 7/8"
Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
- Height: 6'1 3/8"
- Weight: 226
- Hand: 8 3/4"
- Arm: 32 1/8"
- Wingspan: 6'4"
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
- Height: 6'2 1/4"
- Weight: 248
- Hand: 9 1/4"
- Arm: 34 1/2"
- Wingspan: 6'10 3/8"
Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
- Height: 6'5 5/8"
- Weight: 283
- Hand: 9 1/8"
- Arm: 33 3/4"
- Wingspan: 6'9 3/8"
Mike Green, Marshall
- Height: 6'3 1/8"
- Weight: 251
- Hand: 8 5/8"
- Arm: 32 1/8"
- Wingspan: 6'5 1/4"
Linebacker
Smael Mondon, Jr,. Georgia
- Height: 6'2 3/8"
- Weight: 229
- Hand: 9 5/8"
- Arm: 32 5/8"
- Wingspan: 6'7 1/4"
Darien Porter, Iowa State
- Height: 6'2 3/8"
- Weight: 197
- Hand: 8 7/8"
- Arm: 33 1/4"
- Wingspan: 6'7 3/8"
Jalen McLeod, Auburn
- Height: 6'1 1/2"
- Weight: 247
- Hand: 9 1/2"
- Arm: 32 3/4"
- Wingspan: 6'7"
Jack Kiser, Notre Dame
- Height: 6'1 3/8"
- Weight: 227
- Hand: 9 1/8"
- Arm: 30 1/2"
- Wingspan: 6'3 3/8"
Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 226
- Hand: 9 5/8"
- Arm: 31 5/8"
- Wingspan: 6'6 1/8"
Cornerback
Trey Amos, Ole Miss
- Height: 6'0 3/8"
- Weight: 195
- Hand: 9 1/8"
- Arm: 32"
- Wingspan: 6'5 3/8"
Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State
- Height: 6'1 1/2"
- Weight: 191
- Hand: 10 1/8"
- Arm: 32 1/2"
- Wingspan: 6'5 1/4"
Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan
- Height: 6'1 1/8"
- Weight: 186
- Hand: 9"
- Arm: 31 1/4"
- Wingspan: 6'2 1/8"
Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
- Height: 5'11 1/4"
- Weight: 179
- Hand: 8 7/8"
- Arm: 31 1/2"
- Wingspan: 6'4"
Tommi Hill, Nebraska
- Height: 6'0 1/4"
- Weight: 210
- Hand: 9 3/8"
- Arm: 33 3/8"
- Wingspan: 6'7 1/2"
Safety
Sebastian Castro, Iowa
- Height: 5'11"
- Weight: 202
- Hand: 10"
- Arm: 31"
- Wingspan: 6'2 1/4"
Jonas Sanker, Virginia
- Height: 6'0 1/8"
- Weight: 206
- Hand: 9 5/8"
- Arm: 32 5/8"
- Wingspan: 6'5"
Billy Bowman, Jr., Oklahoma
- Height: 5'9 3/4"
- Weight: 198
- Hand: 8 5/8"
- Arm: 29 3/8"
- Wingspan: 5'9 5/8"
Rayuan Lane, Navy
- Height: 5'10 5/8"
- Weight: 198
- Hand: 9 3/4"
- Arm: 30 1/4"
- Wingspan: 6'1 1/4"
