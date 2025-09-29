Seven angriest college football fan bases after Week 5
It was a wild week in college football as seven ranked teams lost, including three of the top five, causing a seismic shakeup in the AP top 25 poll.
Some of those losses were especially stinging.
There are the seven angriest fan bases after Week 5 of the college football season.
1. Penn State
Penn State came into the weekend ranked No. 3 with a prime opportunity to assert itself as a top national title contender, hosting No. 6 Oregon before a frenzied "White Out" crowd in Happy Valley.
And while the Nittany Lions' effort can't be faulted after playing the Ducks down to the wire before losing 30-24 in double overtime, it's hard not to wonder if James Franklin is ever going to get the program to the next level.
Indeed, it's not about the loss Saturday night, necessarily. It's that Franklin is now 4-21 with Penn State against AP top 10 teams and 1-18 against top-10-ranked opponents from the Big Ten.
Even Franklin had to acknowledge it head on after the loss.
"I get that narrative, and it's really not a narrative -- it's factual. It's the facts," Franklin said, per ESPN. "I try to look at the entire picture and what we've been able to do here. But at the end of the day, we got to find a way to win those games. I totally get it. And I take ownership. I take responsibility."
Penn State dropped to No. 7 in the AP poll with the defeat and still has all of its goals in reach this season -- but that will require winning big games at some point.
Fans also could be frustrated by the trajectory of quarterback Drew Allar's career. The senior and third-year starter has been a solid quarterback during his time at Penn State, but he has remained largely the same player for three years without taking the next step into elite status.
He passed for just 137 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the loss Saturday night, which is in line with how he's performed in such big games. In Penn State's six games against ranked opponents last year, Allar's passing yardage totals were 135, 146, 226, 127, 171 and 135 with zero TD passes in four of those games. Granted, he helped lead the Nittany Lions to the CFP semifinals, and the team's identity is to lean on its ground attack. However, it's fair for fans to want a little more from such an experienced and touted QB at this point.
2. Florida State
Beating Alabama in Week 1 raised expectations for this Florida State team, but they came crashing back in Week 5 with a 46-38 overtime loss at then-unranked Virginia.
The Cavaliers (4-1) are a good team and moved into the rankings at No. 24 with the win, so the loss itself isn't damning, and the Seminoles battled hard, rallying back from three deficits to force overtime.
But FSU fans are going to be haunted by the sight of wide receiver Duce Robinson bobbling a perfectly thrown pass in the end zone, juggling the ball all the way until he was out of bounds before securing it. That came on third-and-7 in the second overtime with the Seminoles needing a touchdown and two-point conversion -- instead, they'd throw incomplete on fourth down as well before Virginia fans flooded the field in celebration of the upset.
Florida State dropped from No. 8 to No. 18 in the AP poll.
3. Georgia
The standard is obviously a little different at Georgia after the Bulldogs have been a perennial national title contender for a while now, so no, fans aren't taking the team's 24-21 loss to rival Alabama well.
For everything Kirby Smart has done for that program -- including two national championships -- he is now just 1-7 all-time vs. Alabama.
This particular one really drew the ire of fans -- and criticism from national pundits -- as Smart elected to pass up a potential game-tying field goal down 24-21 early in the fourth quarter, instead going for it on fourth-and-1 from the Alabama 8 only to see Cash Jones get stuffed for a loss of 3 and a turnover on downs.
Georgia punted on its final possession and couldn't get the ball back as Alabama ran out the final 3:19 of the game as that three-point margin stood as the final score.
Smart's postgame comments didn't help matters either.
Georgia (3-1) dropped seven spots to No. 12 in the AP poll with the loss.
4. LSU
What happened to LSU's offense? That's what Tigers fans have been asking all season.
With its 24-19 loss at Ole Miss on Saturday, LSU has now scored 20 points or less in all three games against Power 4 opponents. Take out a 56-10 win over Southeastern Louisiana, and the Tigers are averaging just 19.75 points over their other four games.
Two years ago, LSU was the highest-scoring team in college football before falling to a tie for 47th last year and now tied for 80th so far this season, even with that stat-padding win over Southeastern Louisiana.
Veteran quarterback Garrett Nussmeier came into the season as a top Heisman Trophy contender. Take out that Southeastern Louisiana game, and he has thrown for a total of four touchdowns and three interceptions over the other four games -- including 197 yards, one TD and one INT Saturday -- while prompting questions about whether he's playing hurt.
LSU (4-1) managed just 256 yards vs. Ole Miss and falls nine spots to No. 13 in the AP poll.
5. Arkansas
Well, this is an obvious one as Arkansas decided its 56-13 loss to Notre Dame was the last straw for head coach Sam Pittman, who was fired Sunday.
The Razorbacks looked entirely unprepared and overmatched by the Fighting Irish, which piled up 643 yards -- including a whopping 420 in the first half while going up 42-13 at halftime.
Pittman was in his sixth season at Arkansas and finished with a 32-34 record (2-3 this year). Former Razorbacks head coach Bobby Petrino was named interim head coach, and whether he keeps the job full-time or a new coach is hired in the offseason, it's clear the program needs a reset.
6. Kansas
Two years ago, Kansas football fans thought their program was on the ascent under coach Lance Leipold after the Jayhawks went 9-4 and won a bowl game for the first time since 2008.
Since then, however, Kansas went 5-7 last season and is now 3-2 after a 37-34 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday as the Bearcats scored the winning touchdown with 29 seconds left after going 75 yards in 10 plays in just 1:16.
What has Kansas fans most frustrated is that the Jayhawks are 1-6 in one-score games going back to the start of last season.
7. UCLA
It's probably time to stop spotlighting UCLA's demise, but if the Bruins were going to sneak in a Big Ten win this season, Saturday sure seemed like the best chance against Northwestern.
Instead, UCLA lost again -- 17-14 -- after falling down 17-0 early.
The Bruins are now 0-4, having already fired former head coach DeShaun Foster earlier this month and are basically at rock bottom.
For any criticisms UCLA fans had with Chip Kelly, they'd sure long for those days at this point.