The Five Best Party Schools in College Football

Fans of just about every sport feel as if their favorite events have the best atmosphere, but the ambiance surrounding a college football game is simply tough to top.

Now, every student who goes off to university is doing so with the goal of getting an education that will help them be in a strong position to find success in the future. With that being said, having some fun along the way isn't the worst thing, as many people make lifelong friends and memories during their time in college.

While every school across the country can have fun or a tremendous atmosphere, Niche's 2026 rankings revealed there are clear-cut top-five party schools. They did so utilizing the following criteria:

"The 2026 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying."

Top five party schools across college football

Fans cheer after the game between Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers. | David Leong-Imagn Images

5. Alabama

No surprise here that the school that has an insanely viral sorority rush process is viewed as a top school for extracurriculars. The Alabama Crimson Tide received an overall grade of an A with their parry scene grade being an A+. Considering the Tide won six titles in football under Nick Saban and were consistently one of the best teams in college football, it isn't shocking that they have more reasons to go out on the town than the average program.

4. University of Wisconsin

While most would automatically assume that this list would be composed of SEC schools that dominate football, the Wisconsin Badgers have consistently been tabbed as a premier party school by outlets such as the Princeton Review and Playboy. Best known for Badger tailgates and the annual Mifflin Street Block Party, Wisconsin was once considered the No. 1 party school in America. Per Niche, they have an overall grade of an A+ and a party scene grade of A+.

Southern California Trojans female fans react during the game against the UCLA. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

3. USC

The USC Trojans are frequently mocked for their attendance at football games, but maybe the reason they aren't selling out the Coliseum each week is due to the fact that everyone is out partying. Located in sunny Southern California, where a cold day is in the low 60s, and they are a stone's throw away from the beach, it's hard to imagine there not being plenty of chances for students to have some fun. They too received an A+ in both categories.

2. Tulane

Another school that has at one point headlined this list, the Tulane Greenwave, has a natural advantage over most programs. Aside from the fact that they have a strong Greek life, they also happen to reside in New Orleans, the home of Mardi Gras.

1. Florida State

Every so often, the Florida State frats go viral for how hard they party. In fact, a 2015 video by College Weekly in 2015 amassed over three million views, as fans around the country were in awe of the size of the Pike house. Florida is known for its good weather, and the school has a renowned bar scene known as the "Tally Strip." Now, they rank as the top party school for programs with a football team, but they actually trail UC Santa Barbara for the title of being the No. 1 overall party school in the country.