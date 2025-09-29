What's next for every AP top 25 college football team in Week 6
The latest AP top 25 college football rankings are live coming out of an active weekend of hugely consequential games and, as expected, there was plenty of movement around the top of the poll after four of last week’s top 10 teams all lost.
Georgia, LSU, Penn State, and Florida State all lost over the weekend, resulting in a major shift in what the top half of the Week 6 rankings look like, and going part of the way in sorting out what teams could emerge as genuine postseason contenders going forward.
What’s next for those Top 25 college football teams in the Week 6 rankings?
1. Ohio State
Previous ranking: No. 1
Last week: def. Washington, 24-6
What’s next: Oct. 4 vs. Minnesota
--
2. Oregon
Previous ranking: No. 6
Last week: def. Penn State, 30-24
What’s next: Oct. 11 vs. Indiana
--
3. Miami
Previous ranking: No. 2
Last week: Idle
What’s next: Oct. 4 at Florida State
--
4. Ole Miss
Previous ranking: No. 13
Last week: def. LSU, 24-19
What’s next: Oct. 11 vs. Washington State
--
5. Oklahoma
Previous ranking: No. 7
Last week: Idle
What’s next: Oct. 4 vs. Kent State
--
6. Texas A&M
Previous ranking: No. 9
Last week: def. Auburn, 16-10
What’s next: Oct. 11 vs. Mississippi State
--
7. Penn State
Previous ranking: No. 3
Last week: Lost to Oregon, 30-24
What’s next: Oct. 4 at UCLA
--
8. Indiana
Previous ranking: No. 11
Last week: def. Iowa, 20-15
What’s next: Oct. 11 at Oregon
--
9. Texas
Previous ranking: No. 10
Last week: Idle
What’s next: Oct. 4 at Florida
--
10. Alabama
Previous ranking: No. 17
Last week: def. Georgia, 24-21
What’s next: Oct. 4 vs. Vanderbilt
--
11. Texas Tech
Previous ranking: No. 12
Last week: Idle
What’s next: Oct. 4 at Houston
--
12. Georgia
Previous ranking: No. 5
Last week: Lost to Alabama, 24-21
What’s next: Oct. 4 vs. Kentucky
--
13. LSU
Previous ranking: No. 4
Last week: Lost to Ole Miss, 24-19
What’s next: Oct. 11 vs. South Carolina
--
14. Iowa State
Previous ranking: No. 14
Last week: def. Arizona, 39-14
What’s next: Oct. 4 at Cincinnati
--
15. Tennessee
Previous ranking: No. 15
Last week: def. Mississippi State, 41-34
What’s next: Oct. 11 vs. Arkansas
--
16. Vanderbilt
Previous ranking: No. 18
Last week: def. Utah State, 55-35
What’s next: Oct. 4 at Alabama
--
17. Georgia Tech
Previous ranking: No. 18
Last week: def. Wake Forest, 30-29
What’s next: Oct. 11 vs. Virginia Tech
--
18. Florida State
Previous ranking: No. 8
Last week: Lost at Virginia, 46-38
What’s next: Oct. 4 vs. Miami
--
19. Missouri
Previous ranking: No. 20
Last week: def. UMass, 42-6
What’s next: Oct. 11 vs. Alabama
--
20. Michigan
Previous ranking: No. 19
Last week: Idle
What’s next: Oct. 4 vs. Wisconsin
--
21. Notre Dame
Previous ranking: No. 22
Last week: def. Arkansas, 56-13
What’s next: Oct. 4 vs. Boise State
--
22. Illinois
Previous ranking: No. 23
Last week: def. USC, 34-32
What’s next: Oct. 4 at Purdue
--
23. BYU
Previous ranking: No. 25
Last week: def. Colorado, 24-21
What’s next: Oct. 3 vs. West Virginia
--
24. Virginia
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: def. Florida State, 46-38
What’s next: Oct. 4 at Louisville
--
25. Arizona State
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: def. TCU, 27-24
What’s next: Oct. 11 at Utah
--