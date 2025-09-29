College Football HQ

What's next for every AP top 25 college football team in Week 6

A look at what comes next for every AP top 25 ranked college football team coming out of a hugely-impactful weekend of games and looking ahead to Week 6.

James Parks

The latest AP top 25 college football rankings are live coming out of an active weekend of hugely consequential games and, as expected, there was plenty of movement around the top of the poll after four of last week’s top 10 teams all lost.

Georgia, LSU, Penn State, and Florida State all lost over the weekend, resulting in a major shift in what the top half of the Week 6 rankings look like, and going part of the way in sorting out what teams could emerge as genuine postseason contenders going forward.

What’s next for those Top 25 college football teams in the Week 6 rankings?

1. Ohio State

Previous ranking: No. 1
Last week: def. Washington, 24-6
What’s next: Oct. 4 vs. Minnesota

--

2. Oregon

Previous ranking: No. 6
Last week: def. Penn State, 30-24
What’s next: Oct. 11 vs. Indiana

--

3. Miami

Previous ranking: No. 2
Last week: Idle
What’s next: Oct. 4 at Florida State

--

4. Ole Miss

Previous ranking: No. 13
Last week: def. LSU, 24-19
What’s next: Oct. 11 vs. Washington State

--

5. Oklahoma

Previous ranking: No. 7
Last week: Idle
What’s next: Oct. 4 vs. Kent State

--

6. Texas A&M

Previous ranking: No. 9
Last week: def. Auburn, 16-10
What’s next: Oct. 11 vs. Mississippi State

--

7. Penn State

Previous ranking: No. 3
Last week: Lost to Oregon, 30-24
What’s next: Oct. 4 at UCLA

--

8. Indiana

Previous ranking: No. 11
Last week: def. Iowa, 20-15
What’s next: Oct. 11 at Oregon

--

9. Texas

Previous ranking: No. 10
Last week: Idle
What’s next: Oct. 4 at Florida

--

10. Alabama

Previous ranking: No. 17
Last week: def. Georgia, 24-21
What’s next: Oct. 4 vs. Vanderbilt

--

11. Texas Tech

Previous ranking: No. 12
Last week: Idle
What’s next: Oct. 4 at Houston

--

12. Georgia

Previous ranking: No. 5
Last week: Lost to Alabama, 24-21
What’s next: Oct. 4 vs. Kentucky

--

13. LSU

Previous ranking: No. 4
Last week: Lost to Ole Miss, 24-19
What’s next: Oct. 11 vs. South Carolina

--

14. Iowa State

Previous ranking: No. 14
Last week: def. Arizona, 39-14
What’s next: Oct. 4 at Cincinnati

--

15. Tennessee

Previous ranking: No. 15
Last week: def. Mississippi State, 41-34
What’s next: Oct. 11 vs. Arkansas

--

16. Vanderbilt

Previous ranking: No. 18
Last week: def. Utah State, 55-35
What’s next: Oct. 4 at Alabama

--

17. Georgia Tech

Previous ranking: No. 18
Last week: def. Wake Forest, 30-29
What’s next: Oct. 11 vs. Virginia Tech

--

18. Florida State

Previous ranking: No. 8
Last week: Lost at Virginia, 46-38
What’s next: Oct. 4 vs. Miami

--

19. Missouri

Previous ranking: No. 20
Last week: def. UMass, 42-6
What’s next: Oct. 11 vs. Alabama

--

20. Michigan

Previous ranking: No. 19
Last week: Idle
What’s next: Oct. 4 vs. Wisconsin

--

21. Notre Dame

Previous ranking: No. 22
Last week: def. Arkansas, 56-13
What’s next: Oct. 4 vs. Boise State

--

22. Illinois

Previous ranking: No. 23
Last week: def. USC, 34-32
What’s next: Oct. 4 at Purdue

--

23. BYU

Previous ranking: No. 25
Last week: def. Colorado, 24-21
What’s next: Oct. 3 vs. West Virginia

--

24. Virginia

Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: def. Florida State, 46-38
What’s next: Oct. 4 at Louisville

--

25. Arizona State

Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: def. TCU, 27-24
What’s next: Oct. 11 at Utah

--

