When Do the New AP Top 25 College Football Rankings Come Out Today?

Two weeks into the 2026 college football season, AP top 25 voters find themselves with yet another dilemma on what to do at the top of the rankings.

You can thank Ohio State for that. After dominating the early going at Texas and building a 20-point lead, a 21-point fourth quarter the other way changed everything, including the narrative around Arch Manning and the Longhorns’ postseason hopes.

But that’s not all pollsters have to take into consideration. Michigan, which they unranked a week ago, will likely be ranked again after taking down Oklahoma in a huge upset, and Oregon, which looked wobbly in the opener, went down on the road.

When will we know what happens? Here’s what you need to know for when the various college football rankings will be released today as we prepare for the Week 3 slate.

When the College Football Rankings Come Out for Week 3

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First on the docket will be the weekly Coaches Poll, scheduled to be announced at or around 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Sept. 13 after the eligible coaches get around to casting their ballots for who they believe are the 25 best teams in the country.

From there, the Associated Press will announce its official poll at or around 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Sept. 13 after officially designated AP voters submit their ballots to be counted and sorted.

Who is moving up?

Texas will see one of the biggest jumps in the new rankings after taking down No. 1 Ohio State, and should likely occupy that top spot itself in a signature victory for Arch Manning, who helped lead that historic comeback.

Michigan made a massive statement with a gutsy win against ranked Oklahoma at home, getting just enough offense early on to take a lead, and leaning on its defense to finish the job.

Who is moving down?

Ohio State will see a fall after that loss, but voters may not be too harsh on the Big Ten favorites given the venue and the margin of defeat, with the Buckeyes landing likely still inside the top 10.

AP pollsters were eager to punish Oregon after winning close a week ago, so it losing on the road to Oklahoma State will inspire another tumble, possibly outside the top 15 of the new rankings.

Oklahoma could move out of the poll entirely, as voters have shown they are willing to severely punish teams from week to week, and coming off the loss at Michigan.

Where We Left Off: The Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll

AP voters’ rankings entering this weekend

Ohio State (46 first place votes) Georgia Notre Dame (4) Texas (2) Indiana (8) Oregon (3) Miami (1) LSU (5) Ole Miss Texas A&M Oklahoma Alabama Texas Tech USC BYU Penn State SMU Tennessee Washington Utah Iowa Houston Missouri Louisville Virginia

More: AP Top 25 College Football Teams Moving Up, Down in Week 3

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