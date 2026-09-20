When Do the New Top 25 College Football Rankings Come Out for Week 4 Today?

Expect plenty of change around the national college football rankings, both from the Coaches in their poll and from AP top 25 voters in theirs, with movement coming in the top-ten and elsewhere, and potentially new teams getting consideration for the first time.

When will we know what happens? Here’s what you need to know for when the various college football rankings will be released today as we prepare for the Week 4 slate.

When Do the New College Football Rankings Come Out?

First on the docket will be the weekly Coaches Poll, scheduled to be announced at or around 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Sept. 20 after the eligible coaches get around to casting their ballots for who they believe are the 25 best teams in the country.

From there, the Associated Press will announce its official poll at or around 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Sept. 20 after designated AP voters submit their ballots to be counted and sorted.

Who is moving up?

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Ole Miss is due for a jump in the new rankings after building a big lead and then preserving it in the second half against LSU and Lane Kiffin, putting the Rebels on the map as credible contenders to vie for the SEC championship and get back to the playoff again.

Florida and Mississippi State are two SEC insurgents to watch after both moved to 3-0 in critical early road tests; for the Gators at Auburn, and the Bulldogs at South Carolina. Each received votes but did not make the top 25 a week ago. That should change this week.

Louisville passed a key test at home against ranked SMU in a battle of ACC title hopefuls, and look like a team to beat with Lincoln Keinholz in at quarterback and the Cardinal rushing offense coming back to life in a 10-point win over the Mustangs.

Who is moving down?

LSU will get a slap on the wrist from coaches and AP top 25 voters after falling behind by a 24-7 count at Ole Miss early on, but not too much after building that would-be comeback.

A more severe punishment likely awaits Texas A&M, a 17 point favorite against unranked Kentucky, but which failed to stop its SEC counterpart in an upset at home in Kyle Field, throwing a curveball into its College Football Playoff hopes before the end of September.

Houston may drop out of the rankings after a two-point loss at Texas Tech, which conversely should see its position nearer the top-ten fortified as the reigning Big 12 champion.

Top 25 Movers: AP College Football Teams Going Up, Down in Week 4

Where We Left Off: The Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll

AP voters’ rankings entering this weekend, first-place votes in parentheses

Texas (56) Georgia (3) Notre Dame (1) Indiana (3) Miami (4) Ohio State LSU (1) Ole Miss Texas A&M Alabama BYU USC Texas Tech Penn State Tennessee SMU Utah Iowa Michigan Missouri Oregon Houston Louisville Oklahoma Virginia