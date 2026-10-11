When the New Top 25 College Football Rankings Come Out Today for Week 7

Once again, the coaches and AP voters will be very busy, this time naming a new No. 1 team in the college football rankings after a very active weekend on the gridiron.

So long, Texas. College football’s top-ranked team since after Week 2 when they beat then No. 1 Ohio State, it will lose that honor after succumbing to unranked Oklahoma’s last second field goal in the Red River Shootout at the Cotton Bowl.

But that’s not the only change pollsters will have to make this week.

When will we know what happens? Here’s what you need to know for when the various college football rankings will be released today as we prepare for the Week 7 slate.

When do the new college football rankings come out?

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First on the schedule will be the weekly Coaches Poll, scheduled to be announced at or around 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Oct. 11 after the eligible coaches get around to casting their ballots for who they believe are the 25 best teams in the country.

From there, the Associated Press will announce its official poll at or around 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Oct. 11 after officially designated AP voters submit their ballots to be counted and sorted.

What teams will rise in the rankings?

First things first: Georgia will almost certainly move into the No. 1 position in the rankings after the Texas loss and its own win at Alabama on the road, the first for Kirby Smart in the regular season against the Crimson Tide.

UCLA also passed a critical test, edging out Oregon on the road by two points, and suddenly putting the 5-0 Bruins in position to make a run at the College Football Playoff.

Who will the voters drop in the new polls?

A loss to an unranked rival usually spells doom for a highly-ranked team, but No. 1 Texas should not drop too sharply with wins against Ohio State and Tennessee in its back pocket.

Likewise for Alabama, which dropped a 3-point decision to Georgia at home, a loss that AP pollsters will not punish too greatly.

Other SEC hopefuls LSU and Florida are due for a fall after losses to Kentucky and South Carolina, respectively, but the Gators could fall out entirely after two bad defeats in a row.

Where we left off: The Week 6 AP Top 25 poll

First-place votes in parentheses, Week 6 losing teams in bold

Texas (61) Georgia (6) Notre Dame Miami (2) Ohio State Alabama Indiana (1) BYU Ole Miss LSU Texas Tech Utah Oregon Missouri Tennessee Florida Mississippi State Oklahoma State USC Iowa UCLA Houston Boise State SMU Pittsburgh