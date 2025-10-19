When the Top 25 college football rankings for Week 9 come out
Another round of mayhem is coming to the top 25 college football rankings after a Carnage Saturday across the country that saw nine teams lose their games over an active weekend in which there were five ranked-on-ranked matchups played.
That includes change very near the top of the poll, after second-ranked Miami lost control of their undefeated season following a loss to unranked Louisville, while Ole Miss was unable to upset Georgia on the road and will fall out of the top-five.
Texas Tech, the favorite in the Big 12, will also tumble out of the top 10 after its first loss of the year, as will LSU following a costly defeat on the road against Vanderbilt, and Tennessee is due for a fall after losing to Alabama, which will jump into the top-five.
When will we know what happens? Here’s what you need to know for when the AP and Coaches college football rankings will be released today as we prepare for the Week 9 slate.
When the Top 25 college football rankings are released today
First up, the Coaches Poll will be announced at or around 1 p.m. Eastern on Sunday after the eligible coaches cast their ballots for the top 25 teams.
From there, the Associated Press will announce its official top 25 rankings at or around 2 p.m. Eastern on Sunday afternoon after official voters submit their ballots to the AP to be counted.
Keep in mind, however: much like the football rankings themselves, their scheduled release time isn’t an exact science and may not be exactly right.
These are estimated times and occasionally the ranking services can be early or late, by as much as 15 to 30 minutes every week.
Sometimes, ballots arrive late or there are technical issues in calculating them, but both polls are usually released around the times listed.
Whenever the rankings are released, you can see them in their entirety on College Football HQ On Sports Illustrated.
What to expect in the rankings
AP top 25 teams moving up, down in Week 9 rankings
Predicting the entire AP top 25 football poll in Week 9
How the AP top 25 rankings are created
Voters designated by the Associated Press who take part in the poll first create a list of what they consider the 25 best teams in the country.
From there, they assign each team a number of points, awarding the best team the most number of points, which is 25.
They give the second-lowest number to the second-best team, the third-lowest to the third-best team, etc.
The AP then combines the numerical value of each voter’s poll and ranks the teams by number of points in descending order to create the final rankings.
College Football Playoff rankings schedule for 2025
For now, the weekly college football rankings are confined to those released by the AP top 25 voters and the coaches, but in the weeks to come, the more consequential College Football Playoff rankings are slated to be revealed by the selection committee.
All times Eastern
CFP rankings release No. 1
Tues., Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.
CFP rankings release No. 2
Tues., Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.
CFP rankings release No. 3
Tues., Nov. 18 at 8:30 p.m.
CFP rankings release No. 4
Tues., Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.
CFP rankings release No. 5
Tues., Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.
Selection Sunday
Sun., Dec. 7 at 12 p.m.