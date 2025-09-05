Rece Davis predicts winner of Illinois vs. Duke game
ESPN’s Rece Davis and Pete Thamel weighed in on one of the weekend’s most intriguing matchups, and the two college football voices split their picks. On Friday’s College GameDay Podcast, the duo debated how No. 11 Illinois would fare in a tricky road test at Duke.
Thamel called for the upset, praising the Blue Devils’ defensive front and secondary. Davis, while admitting the game could go either way, backed Illinois to find a way late. The Illini, coming off a blowout win in Week 1, enter with playoff ambitions but face a veteran Duke team eager to spoil.
Davis acknowledged that he nearly went with Thamel’s choice, but he believes Illinois has the experience and toughness to escape Wallace Wade Stadium with a close win.
Davis Believes Illinois’ Experience Will Prevail
Davis said he agreed with Thamel’s analysis of Duke’s defensive strengths and balanced approach, but he ultimately leaned toward Illinois. He pointed to last season’s string of close wins as proof the Illini know how to manage tight games, even if that kind of record can be difficult to repeat year to year.
“I just think Illinois might be really, really solid and really equipped and built with the experience to go in and win a game like that,” Davis said.
“They won a bunch of close games last year. I think it’s a field goal game too. I think Duke’s really good. I’m going to say Illinois finds a way to squeeze it out and pull it out late.”
Thamel countered with a 20-7 Duke win prediction, arguing that Darian Mensah’s downfield ability could provide enough offensive spark to tilt the game. Both agreed it would be low-scoring, with punts and field goals defining much of the contest.
Illinois Faces Early Test Of Playoff Potential
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema has embraced the challenge of an early road game, calling it an opportunity for his team to grow tighter and cleaner. The Illini cruised past FCS opponent Western Illinois in their opener, but the Blue Devils represent a significant step up in competition.
Quarterback Luke Altmyer said the group is prepared, pointing to last year’s road success as evidence Illinois won’t shy away from the stage. Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. added that Illinois must make a noticeable leap in execution from Week 1 to Week 2, especially against a defense as disciplined as Duke’s.
With a top-15 ranking and playoff hopes in play, Illinois cannot afford a stumble in September. A win at Duke would not only validate Davis’ confidence but also confirm that the Illini are equipped to handle the grind of the season.
Illinois and Duke kick off Saturday at noon ET in Durham, North Carolina, in a game that should reveal just how far Illinois can go in 2025.