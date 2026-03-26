4-Star Safety Emerges as Key Target for Three College Football Programs

The recruitment of four-star safety Gabe Jenkins has narrowed to a high-stakes race between three major programs. Jenkins is a standout defensive back from Imani Christian Academy in Pittsburgh and is currently considering Pitt, Penn State, and Colorado.

Jenkins was previously committed to Penn State but reopened his recruitment following coaching changes in State College. Since then, he has explored several national contenders to find a program that fits his defensive style and professional goals.

Rivals reports that these three schools have separated themselves from the rest of the field. His final decision is expected to have a significant impact on the defensive backfields of the ACC, Big Ten, and Big 12.

Deion Sanders, Colorado's appeal

Colorado has emerged as a serious contender largely due to the influence of head coach Deion Sanders. Jenkins visited Boulder this spring and was impressed by the program's direction and the staff's experience. He pointed to Sanders' own Hall of Fame career as a significant factor in his interest in the Buffaloes.

"The Colorado visit went well. They showed a lot of love," Jenkins said. "It’s all about Coach Prime for me. He was a corner. He played the position. Coach Prime is a good coach, and everyone knows him." Jenkins has an official visit scheduled for Boulder on May 15-17.

Sanders and the Buffaloes will host its Black and Gold spring game on Saturday, April 11.

Penn State's role in the Big Ten

Penn State remains a primary factor in Jenkins' recruitment despite his earlier decommitment. The program has maintained a consistent relationship with the four-star target since his freshman year of high school.

The Nittany Lions' staff is working to keep the elite in-state talent within the Big Ten footprint to maintain defensive continuity.

Penn State football head coach Matt Campbell, right, walks into Beaver Stadium for a top-five Big Ten ice hockey game against Michigan State in Beaver Stadium. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"They’ve been on me since my freshman year and this new staff has shown me a lot of love," Jenkins said. He noted that he has had productive conversations with Coach Matt Campbell and maintains a strong bond with Coach Doug Broomfield. He has an official visit to State College locked in for June 5-7.

Penn State scheduled its annual Blue-White spring game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 25.

Pitt's strategy for ACC defensive depth

Pitt is utilizing its status as the hometown program to keep Jenkins in Pittsburgh. Head coach Pat Narduzzi and his staff have made an aggressive push to ensure the local star does not leave the region. Landing Jenkins would be a major victory for the Panthers as they look to build defensive depth and improve their standing in the ACC.

"Pitt has been showing me mad love," Jenkins said. "They made a big impression." The Panthers will host him for an official visit on June 11-13 as they attempt to protect their local recruiting borders from national rivals.

The Pitt football program will hold its Blue-Gold spring game on Saturday, April 11, but will be closed to the public.