Nation’s No. 6 Safety Plans To Reveal Decision Between 4 Major College Football Programs

The activity on the college football recruiting trail isn't slowing down as spring transitions to summer.

These are some of the most important months of the year, as thousands of recruits will announce their decisions before the 2026 season kicks off in August. Programs across the country are scratching and clawing to position themselves for success

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One of the top safeties in the 2027 class will soon find a home somewhere in the SEC or ACC; that much is still to be determined.

Top-100 Safety Closing In On Decision Between Tennessee, Clemson, Vanderbilt, And Miami

Halls' Jarrell Chandler (3) moves the ball during a TSSAA high school football game against Clinton on October 31, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Monday afternoon, four-star safety and rising senior Jarrell Chandler announced that he is moving towards a decision.

According to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, Chandler is set to reveal his commitment on Monday, May 18. Chandler will choose between Tennessee, Clemson, Vanderbilt, and Miami.

Vanderbilt and Tennessee have been two longtime contenders in Chandler's recruitment, which has grown to 25 overs. He's visited the Volunteers three times this offseason.

Interestingly enough, Chandler will commit ahead of his slate of official visits. He was expected to see all four of his finalists this summer.

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Miami is the most recent contender, extending Chandler a scholarship in April. However, the Hurricanes have generated major momentum on the trail with a hot streak during the spring.

Clemson joined the hunt for Chandler earlier this year. The Tigers hosted him for an unofficial visit in March.

During his junior season at Halls High School, Chandler starred on both sides of the ball. He recorded 94 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception, and 8 pass deflections on defense. Chandler caught 42 passes for 691 yards and 7 touchdowns on offense.

Chandler totaled 5+ tackles in 11 of his 13 appearances, including a season-high 13 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery in a 20-17 victory against West High School on September 26.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 91 overall prospect, the No. 6 S, and the No. 4 recruit in Tennessee in the 2027 class according to Rivals.

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