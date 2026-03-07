41-Touchdown QB Strongly Linked to Five College Football Programs

Every college football offseason ushers in an important period of roster management for each program.

The NCAA transfer portal's two-week entry window shut in the middle of January, and the vestiges of the entrants announced their commitments in the final days of the month. Most of the 2026 high school recruits signed their national letters of intent on early signing day in December, although some waited until February.

2027 is the most important recruiting cycle on the horizon, as some key prospects have already committed, while others will announce their pledges in the coming months. However, some 2028 prospects are looking to nail down their decisions sooner rather than later.

One 2028 prospect weighing his early options is quarterback Lukas Prock. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is originally from Wellesley, Massachusetts and plays for The Hun School of Princeton in New Jersey. Prock ranks as the No. 24 quarterback and the No. 211 overall player in the class of 2028, per Rivals.

Prock currently holds 18 Division I offers, 15 of which are from Power Four programs. Chad Simmons of Rivals reported that Prock is showing early interest in five of these Power Four programs.

Kentucky

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wildcats are one of three SEC programs that have offered Prock a scholarship in the early stages of his recruitment. Kentucky aggressively eyed offensive talent in Will Stein's first portal cycle, reeling in three four-star offensive line transfers and former Notre Dame backup quarterback Kenny Minchey.

Kentucky lost Cutter Boley and Stone Saunders in the last portal cycle. The Wildcats held onto Brennan Ward from their 2025 room and 2026 commit Matt Ponatoski in the transition from Mark Stoops to Will Stein.

Michigan

Similar to Kentucky, Michigan underwent a regime change in the offseason when it fired Sherrone Moore and replaced him with former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. With Whittingham came offensive coordinator Jason Beck, who runs a system that is more conducive to offensive success than what the Wolverines fielded in 2025.

Bryce Underwood has two more seasons as Michigan's starter before he becomes eligible for the NFL draft. Four-star Tommy Carr and three-star Brady Smigiel both enrolled at Michigan as members of its 2026 signing class.

Penn State

Matt Campbell poses for a photo after being announced as the Penn State new head coach during a press conference | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Of the five programs Prock is showing interest in, Penn State is the only one he has visited so far. Like both Kentucky and Michigan, Penn State also changed head coaches by parting ways with James Franklin and hiring former Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell.

Penn State took much of Iowa State's 2025 roster via the portal, including three-year starting quarterback Rocco Becht and backup Alex Manske. The Nittany Lions signed a pair of three-star quarterbacks in Kase Evans and Peyton Falzone in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Virginia Tech

The benefactor of James Franklin's firing at Penn State is also considered an early contender for Prock's pledge. Much of Penn State's 2025 roster followed Franklin to Virginia Tech, most notably quarterback Ethan Grunkenmeyer.

North Carolina transfer Bryce Baker was the other commitment the Hokies landed in the portal cycle. Three-star Troy Huhn is the only incoming quarterback signee from the high school ranks.

Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott looks on from the sideline during the third quarter against the Missouri Tigers | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers are the only college football program showing interest in Prock that did not undergo a coaching change in the offseason. Virginia is entering its fifth season under Tony Elliott, following up on an 11-win season in 2025.

Virginia acquired both Eli Holstein (Pittsburgh) and Beau Pribula (Missouri) out of the portal at quarterback this offseason. Three-star quarterbacks Ely Hamrick and Lonnie Andrews III are members of the Cavaliers' 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes.