5-Star IOL Emerges as Top Target for Two Major College Football Programs

The recruitment of five-star interior offensive lineman Albert Simien has reached a critical stage as two national powerhouses move to the forefront. The Sam Houston High School standout is currently narrowing his focus to Texas A&M and Notre Dame.

Simien is widely regarded as one of the premier blockers in the 2027 class. His physical profile and technical proficiency have made him a priority for coaching staffs across the country. While several programs remain in contact, the Aggies and the Fighting Irish have established themselves as the primary contenders for his commitment.

As the recruiting cycle progresses, the decision made by the Louisiana native will have lasting implications for the trenches in both the SEC and the national landscape. Each program offers a distinct path for development, but both view Simien as a cornerstone for their future offensive lines.

Texas A&M looks to keep elite Louisiana talent in the SEC footprint

Texas A&M continues to rely on its proximity to Louisiana and the allure of playing in the SEC. For the Aggies, keeping a talent like Simien in the region is vital for maintaining dominance in the trenches against conference rivals.

The program has made a lasting impression by prioritizing genuine relationships with the Simien family, including personal gestures that have resonated during unofficial visits.

C/O 2027 Elite 5-star OL @Albert_Simien33 is scheduled to visit Notre Dame this weekend on an unofficial visit. Simien is ranked #15 overall nationally and would be a massive get for the 2027 class ☘️ Just look at these highlights



🎥 IG albert_simien33 pic.twitter.com/aF7tFcWsNV — Bruce Straughan (@bruce_straughan) March 20, 2026

The Aggies’ pitch centers on stability and proven NFL preparation. With offensive line coach Adam Cushing leading the unit, Texas A&M has shown an ability to protect the pocket effectively while producing professional-grade starters.

The Rivals Prediction Machine currently favors Texas A&M, suggesting that the comfort level Simien feels in College Station may be the baseline for his recruitment as he enters a pivotal spring window.

Notre Dame offers unique blend of faith, academics, and line development

While the regional ties favor the Aggies, Notre Dame remains a very serious threat to land the five-star prospect. Steve Wiltfong, the Vice President of Recruiting for Rivals, recently provided insight into why the Irish are a major player in this race. He noted that the program offers a specific environment that aligns with Simien's personal values.

"Don't sleep on the Irish for five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien," Wiltfong said. "The Rivals Prediction Machine favors Texas A&M, but Notre Dame is a program that has a lot of the things he's looking for from a faith, academic, and football standpoint."

The Irish have built a reputation for producing NFL-caliber offensive linemen, a factor that resonates deeply with Simien. The program's ability to balance high-level athletics with rigorous academics and a faith-based environment aligns with the recruit's stated goals. Simien has expressed interest in majoring in Psychology, and Notre Dame has already facilitated opportunities for him to shadow students in that department during his time on campus.

"The way they develop their offensive linemen is a factor," Wiltfong said. "Similar to Albert Simien, football, faith, and the academic standpoint—as well as the prestige—are important."