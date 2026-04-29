David Pollack Names Major SEC Program That Should Be a Contender Every Season

While the SEC remains intensely competitive and challenging, there's a team that one longtime football insider thinks has annual title competitiveness baked into its DNA. Former Georgia linebacker and longtime college football analyst David Pollack recently discussed the team he sees as a potential SEC game-changer in an episode of Crain & Cone.

Pollack's Pick

Pollack had big goals in mind for the Texas A&M Aggies. "When you're at A&M, and you have the resources they have, and the ability to go get guys, which they proved last year too, they're going to continue to do that," said Pollack. "Mike Elko is one of the best defensive minds in all of college football. Marcel Reed coming back, [Mario] Craver coming back, because of that, 100%, they're on the contender list. They should be every single year. "

“They should be every single year.”@davidpollack47 has Texas A&M as a contender again to make the College Football Playoff. pic.twitter.com/AmZPoFSWPv — Crain & Cone (@crainandcone) April 27, 2026

A&M Strengths

After disappointing annually under Jimbo Fisher, A&M saw a singificant second-year boom under Elko's coaching. The Aggies started 11-0 before falling to Texas and Miami to end the season at 11-2. Only once all season had A&M failed to score more than 30 points, but they put up a combined 20 points in the two season-ending losses. Still, Pollack is wise to note that the A&M future is bright.

After taking some lumps as a freshman in 2024, Marcel Reed threw for 3,169 yards and 25 scores in 2025. He also ran for 493 more yards and six scores on the ground, and his return to A&M leaves the Aggies likely in the top echelon of SEC passers heading into 2026.

Wideout Mario Craver was an intriguing addition from Mississippi State ahead of 2025, but he shined as a sophomore with the Aggies. Craver snagged 59 passes for 917 yards on the season, and the speedy 5'9" target creates mayhem in the middle of the field with his sure hands and blazing speed.

A&M also returns the core of an aggressive defense that amassed 43 sacks (second best in the SEC) in 2025. A&M's 110 total tackles for loss also ranked second in the league. Replacing high-motor defensive end Cashius Howell stands to be a challenge, but Pollack's optimism for A&M is well founded.

Of course, A&M has certainly been active on the recruiting trail. They posted On3's No. 7 2026 recruiting class in the national rankings and have made waves with other recent classes. But recruiting alone has been strong for years.

Other Viable SEC Competitors

A&M does have a revamped SEC to face. Texas, complete with Arch Manning, figures to be a challenge. Georgia has doubtlessly reloaded its potent roster. Alabama figures to have a prove-it-or-move-it season for Kalen DeBoer. Meanwhile, many other teams made aggressive off-season coaching hires, like LSU and Florida.

2026 Scheduling Overview

Trips to LSU, Alabama, and Oklahoma outline a challenging schedule that includes a potentially challening pre-conference matchup with Arizona State. But Pollack's points remain solid. A&M looks to be formidable in 2026-- and could remain a challenger for years ahead.