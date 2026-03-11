Actor Cole Hauser’s Son is a College Football Recruit with 3 Division I Offers

Cole Hauser has spent more than three decades acting in Hollywood, starring in hit movies like Dazed and Confused and Good Will Hunting, as well as the short-lived television series K-Ville. Hauser’s best known role, however, is playing the ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the hit television show Yellowstone.

At home, Hauser and his wife Cynthia Daniel, who has several acting credits of her own including the 1990’s television show Sweet Valley High, are the parents of two boys and a daughter. One of those sons has started to make a name for himself, not on the acting stage, but rather on the football field.

The second of Hauser and Daniel’s three kids is Colt Hauser, who has grown into a 6-foot-3, 280-pound offensive lineman for Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Fla. Hauser helped Cardinal Newman win their first FHSAA Class 1A football state championship in December, and is now receiving significant interest from college football programs as part of the 2027 recruiting class.

Cole Hauser and wife Cynthia Daniel are the parents of three children and reside in south Florida. | Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hauser picked up his first scholarship offer in January from Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) school Rhode Island. That has since been followed with Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) offers from North Carolina State and Florida International. Other schools showing interest include North Carolina, Texas A&M and Dartmouth out of the Ivy League.

Earlier this week, Hauser took an unofficial visit to West Virginia University, telling WV Sports’ Keenan Cummings after the trip that he came away impressed with the program’s facilities and the buy-in from fans of the school. Hauser’s famous father accompanied his son on that recruiting visit, where they met with West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez.

2027 OL Colt Hauser came away impressed after his first #WVU visit. Practice, meetings and a clear vision at the center position have the Mountaineers firmly in the mix moving forward.



West Virginia is recruiting Hauser as an offensive center, but he also has played offensive guard in his prep career. On junior film, Hauser proves to be a stout interior lineman, while also showing the quickness and agility to get second level and locate blocks in space. He has not yet been rated by any of the major recruiting services, but did attend the Rivals Camp in Miami last month.

Following the conclusion of the Yellowstone series, Cole Hauser is reportedly working on a spin-off with fellow castmate Kelly Reilly tentatively titled The Dutton Ranch. It appears Hauser will also be busy accompanying his son for the next year as Colt travels to evaluate the opportunities awaiting him on the Division I college football level.