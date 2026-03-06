Nation’s No. 13 QB Announces College Football Powerhouses Have a ‘Head Start’

Davin Davidson is a rising star in the 2027 class who has seen his recruitment transform from a regional story into a national sweepstakes. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound pocket passer from Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney recently earned "Alpha Dog" honors at the Elite 11 Miami regional. This performance solidified his status as one of the most physically gifted prospects in the country.

While more than 25 scholarship offers have arrived, the towering signal-caller is beginning to narrow his focus. Davidson acknowledged the intense nature of his recent rise, noting that the last month and a half has been the craziest time of his life.

Despite the late influx of interest from across the country, two familiar programs have established themselves at the forefront of this process.

The battle for Davidson is now shifting into a critical spring visit window that will determine the hierarchy of his recruitment. While national programs like Georgia and Notre Dame are making significant pushes, the quarterback indicated that in-state contenders Florida and Miami have a head start in his rapidly accelerating process, according to reporting from ESPN's Eli Lederman.

Why Florida, Miami lead for Davin Davidson as national programs enter the race

Davidson's recruitment serves as a case study of the evolving nature of high school quarterback evaluations. College programs are increasingly adopting a slower approach to high school passers to maintain roster flexibility in the revenue-share and transfer-portal era. This shift has allowed late-rising prospects like Davidson to emerge as primary targets later in the cycle than in previous years.

Florida and Miami have capitalized on their proximity and early evaluations to secure their positions as leaders. The Gators have made Davidson a priority under a new regime featuring regular contact from offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock.

Similarly, the Hurricanes remain a longstanding player in a recruitment that is becoming increasingly crowded with SEC and Big Ten suitors.

The competition for Davidson is not limited to the Sunshine State, as Auburn, Georgia, and Kentucky have made significant progress in recent weeks.

Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo personally evaluated Davidson before extending an offer, signaling the Bulldogs' serious interest in the 6-foot-6 passer. These programs are fighting to close the gap before Davidson moves toward an expected April commitment date.

The national perspective on this recruitment highlights a broader trend where traditional powerhouses must balance the immediate fix of the transfer portal with the long-term upside of developmental high school stars.

Davidson will continue his recruitment process by finalizing a busy run of spring visits to campuses, including Auburn, Georgia, and Mississippi State, over the next several weeks.