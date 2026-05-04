College Football’s No. 5 OT Recruit Announces Final 4 Schools

One of the most promising edge blockers coming out of high school in next year’s college football recruiting class is drawing closer to what will be an impactful commitment, and now some lucky few programs have emerged as contenders to earn his vote of confidence.

Four-star Middletown (Del.) offensive tackle Layton Von Brandt has revealed he’s down to four elite college football programs ahead of his 2027 recruiting decision, including two SEC contenders and the school he was once committed to.

What schools are in the lead?

MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Separating themselves from the pack is still Notre Dame, which has been able to take and hold some serious momentum in its pursuit of Von Brandt during the process, and coming off a very successful spring visit that solidified their connection.

Penn State is also still firmly in the picture after his initial commitment there and subsequent reversal, but first year coach Matt Campbell and his staff have proven their staying power in keeping Von Brandt’s interest since then.

Campbell’s program has quietly risen up the recruiting rankings this spring, sitting inside the top 15 with 14 commitments, including three offensive linemen.

SEC contenders in play, too

Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Florida has been no stranger to recruiting the offensive line position, securing the commitment of consensus No. 1 interior blocker Maxwell Hiller, the jewel in Jon Sumrall’s crown in a class that ranks No. 8 nationally.

Likewise, Auburn recently jumped in the standings after the pledge of No. 4 running back Myson Johnson-Cook and No. 12 tight end George Lamons, proving new head coach Alex Golesh can win some key recruiting battles against his SEC peers.

NEWS: Four-Star OT Layton von Brandt is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals

⁰The 6’6 285 OT is ranked as a Top 5 OT in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings



He’s locked in official visits to each of his finalists https://t.co/nahnWxww3a pic.twitter.com/Czza7ZnsxO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 4, 2026

Von Brandt’s relationship with Gators offensive line coach Phil Trautwein remains the biggest connection for the recruit with the program.

It was his presence at Penn State before that helped lead to the tackle initially committing there, and his being at Florida now is a major advantage for Sumrall and his staff to build on.

Although the Tigers probably bring up the rear in the race to sign Von Brandt, the prospect was high on the staff and facilities at Auburn following his visit, enough for them to stay in his top four late in the process.

An elite 2027 recruit

Benjamin Chambers/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Von Brandt projects as a very high upside, prototypical offensive tackle prospect with an impressive frame who combines natural size with developmental athleticism, emerging as a quality blind side protector on the edge.

Delaware’s top recruit has shown fluid movement skills for his size with encouraging lateral quickness and the ability to mirror edge rushers in pass protection.

Von Brandt’s length and wingspan help him win early in reps, though he’s still refining hand placement and consistency, and in the run game has flashed leverage and drive, but needs to continue adding functional strength to anchor against power.

Where he stands as a 2027 recruit

Benjamin Chambers/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Von Brandt has been one of the most highly considered offensive tackles in the country since the beginning, and one of the top 75 prospects overall in 2027.

The native of Delaware is currently ranked as the No. 5 offensive tackle in the class, according to an industry weighted average of the national recruiting services.

That average also considers Von Brandt the top-ranked player from the state and as the No. 75 overall recruit in the nation regardless of position.

Von Brandt is listed as a four-star prospect and the fifth ranked offensive tackle and No. 64 player overall, according to the industry generated 247Sports Composite.

Where do we think he’ll land?

MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Right now, every indication still seems to favor Notre Dame.

For some time now, Marcus Freeman’s program has clearly set the tone for Von Brandt among his favored schools, hosting him this spring and will again this summer, and the relationship their coaching staff has built with him remains the most solid.

The school’s history in turning out offensive linemen, their academic standing, and Von Brandt’s own budding connection with the staff, especially offensive line coach Joe Rudolph, who is said to be leading the recruiting effort, all stand out as decisive points.