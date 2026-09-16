College Football’s No. 1 WR Prospect Recruited by Malachi Toney for Miami

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney is openly recruiting Brysen Wright to Coral Gables, and landing the five-star Jacksonville Mandarin receiver would give the Hurricanes the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2028 recruiting class.

The sophomore made his pitch during a recent podcast interview and spoke directly to Wright by his nickname. "BFYE, man," Toney said. "Let's do it. Let's go. You know what time it is, BFYE. Let's do it."

Malachi Toney helps Miami recruiting

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Toney led the nation with 109 catches as a true freshman in 2025. He also set Miami's single-season record with 1,211 receiving yards, scored 10 receiving touchdowns and was named Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year.

The Liberty City native has 16 catches for 330 yards and four touchdowns through two games this season. He caught 12 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns in the 45-6 opener at Stanford, and Miami is 2-0 after beating Florida A&M 77-7.

Toney also helped Miami land two five-star prospects in the 2027 class: athlete A'mir Sears of Miami Columbus and receiver Nick Lennear of Miami Carol City. He spent time with both on their visits and worked out with them this offseason. Sears reclassified from 2028 to 2027 and committed to Miami this summer.

"We're building a dynasty," Toney said.

For any recruit considering the Hurricanes, Toney asked, "Who doesn't want to come to Miami? Who doesn't want to stay home and put on for Miami? Why not Miami?"

Who is five-star receiver Brysen Wright?

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Wright is a 6-foot-3.5, 210-pound junior at Mandarin and ranks as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2028 class. He caught 46 passes for 983 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2025, and Mandarin finished 12-1 after a loss in the regional finals.

The Jacksonville star also plays safety. He opened his junior season with 81 total yards, a touchdown and an interception in Mandarin's 38-21 win over Hollywood McArthur.

Wright holds offers from Miami, Florida, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas, Alabama and Notre Dame, among others. So far, he has named Miami, Texas, Florida and Ohio State as the schools that stand out most.

Battle Sports released his signature cleat, the BFYE 1 AstroFly, on his 16th birthday in August. He became the first player to get a signature cleat from the brand.

Miami's standing with Brysen Wright

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Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff have made Wright a top target in the 2028 class, and the Mandarin receiver made a surprise visit to Coral Gables in June. Recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong has called Miami a frontrunner for Wright.

Wright's father, Colby Wright, has cited Miami's recent success on the field and in recruiting. The Hurricanes reached the College Football Playoff national championship game last season before a 27-21 loss to Indiana.

"Miami is kind of killing it right now," Colby Wright said.

Wright also plays with Miami quarterback commit Knox Annis at Mandarin, and he has heard from Lennear and Sears about joining the Hurricanes.

In August, recruiting director Chad Simmons said, "Miami is that team to beat early on for Brysen Wright."

Wright hasn't set a timeline for his decision.